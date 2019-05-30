Infostripe
Showing the current status of sensor states using a Neopixel (WS2812B) strip is a simple way to communicate states to the user. Compared to a dashboard screen the infostrip can only communicate the information like a binary sensor.
- color (e.g., red = error/warning, orange = warning, green = ok, blue = active)
- intensity (off, scaled brightness)
- mode (continuous vs. flashing, flashing or strobe is not recommend)
- light position on stripe
ESPHome configurationSection titled “ESPHome configuration”
WARNING
Consider the warning in Partition regarging the increased memory usage.
Home Assistant configurationSection titled “Home Assistant configuration”
The automation to show the CO2 warning light (e.g. red if CO2 > 1000 ppm) is done in Home Assistant, but could also be implemented using ESPHome Automations.