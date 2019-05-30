Infostripe

Showing the current status of sensor states using a Neopixel (WS2812B) strip is a simple way to communicate states to the user. Compared to a dashboard screen the infostrip can only communicate the information like a binary sensor.

color (e.g., red = error/warning, orange = warning, green = ok, blue = active)

intensity (off, scaled brightness)

mode (continuous vs. flashing, flashing or strobe is not recommend)

light position on stripe

Wemos D1 mini, Neopixel, CO2 sensor on a blackboard, pixelmeanings are described by the chalk drawn icons.

uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX tx_pin : GPIOXX baud_rate : 9600 sensor : - platform : mhz19 co2 : name : " MH-Z19 CO2 Value " temperature : name : " MH-Z19 Temperature " update_interval : 30s # Monitor the Wifi connection status binary_sensor : - platform : status name : " Infostrip Status " # Configure each pixel as a single light (attention memory consuming) light : - platform : fastled_clockless chipset : WS2812B id : light_fastled pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 4 rgb_order : GRB name : " Infostrip " effects : - strobe : - random : - platform : partition name : " PL0 " segments : - id : light_fastled from : 0 to : 0 effects : - strobe : - platform : partition name : " PL1 " segments : - id : light_fastled from : 1 to : 1 effects : - strobe : - platform : partition name : " PL2 " segments : - id : light_fastled from : 2 to : 2 effects : - strobe : - platform : partition name : " PL3 " segments : - id : light_fastled from : 3 to : 3 effects : - strobe :

WARNING Consider the warning in Partition regarging the increased memory usage.

Home Assistant configuration Section titled “Home Assistant configuration”

The automation to show the CO2 warning light (e.g. red if CO2 > 1000 ppm) is done in Home Assistant, but could also be implemented using ESPHome Automations.

# Turn on a light with the related color automation : - id : ' 1601241280015 ' alias : Light CO2 On description : '' trigger : - platform : numeric_state entity_id : sensor.mh_z19_co2_value above : 1000 condition : [] action : - action : light.turn_on data : color_name : red entity_id : light.pl2 mode : single - id : ' 1601241280016 ' alias : Light CO2 Off description : '' trigger : - platform : numeric_state entity_id : sensor.mh_z19_co2_value below : 800 condition : [] action : - action : light.turn_off entity_id : light.pl2 mode : single - alias : " State Light Mapping " trigger : platform : time_pattern # You can also match on interval. This will match every 5 minutes minutes : " /5 " action : - action : light.turn_on data_template : entity_id : light.pl1 brightness_pct : 30 color_name : > {% set map = {'on': 'green', 'off': 'red'} %} {% set state = states('binary_sensor.bad_status') %} {{ map[state] if state in map else 'white' }}