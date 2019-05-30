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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Infostripe

Showing the current status of sensor states using a Neopixel (WS2812B) strip is a simple way to communicate states to the user. Compared to a dashboard screen the infostrip can only communicate the information like a binary sensor.

  • color (e.g., red = error/warning, orange = warning, green = ok, blue = active)
  • intensity (off, scaled brightness)
  • mode (continuous vs. flashing, flashing or strobe is not recommend)
  • light position on stripe
Wemos D1 mini, Neopixel, CO2 sensor on a blackboard, pixelmeanings are described by the chalk drawn icons.

ESPHome configuration

Section titled “ESPHome configuration”
uart:
  rx_pin: GPIOXX
  tx_pin: GPIOXX
  baud_rate: 9600


sensor:
  - platform: mhz19
    co2:
      name: "MH-Z19 CO2 Value"
    temperature:
      name: "MH-Z19 Temperature"
    update_interval: 30s


# Monitor the Wifi connection status
binary_sensor:
  - platform: status
    name: "Infostrip Status"


# Configure each pixel as a single light (attention memory consuming)
light:
  - platform: fastled_clockless
    chipset: WS2812B
    id: light_fastled
    pin: GPIOXX
    num_leds: 4
    rgb_order: GRB
    name: "Infostrip"
    effects:
      - strobe:
      - random:
  - platform: partition
    name: "PL0"
    segments:
      - id: light_fastled
          from: 0
          to: 0
    effects:
      - strobe:
  - platform: partition
    name: "PL1"
    segments:
      - id: light_fastled
          from: 1
          to: 1
    effects:
      - strobe:
  - platform: partition
    name: "PL2"
    segments:
      - id: light_fastled
          from: 2
          to: 2
    effects:
      - strobe:
  - platform: partition
    name: "PL3"
    segments:
      - id: light_fastled
          from: 3
          to: 3
    effects:
      - strobe:

WARNING

Consider the warning in Partition regarging the increased memory usage.

Home Assistant configuration

Section titled “Home Assistant configuration”

The automation to show the CO2 warning light (e.g. red if CO2 > 1000 ppm) is done in Home Assistant, but could also be implemented using ESPHome Automations.

# Turn on a light with the related color
automation:
- id: '1601241280015'
  alias: Light CO2 On
  description: ''
  trigger:
    - platform: numeric_state
      entity_id: sensor.mh_z19_co2_value
      above: 1000
  condition: []
  action:
    - action: light.turn_on
      data:
      color_name: red
      entity_id: light.pl2
  mode: single
- id: '1601241280016'
  alias: Light CO2 Off
  description: ''
  trigger:
    - platform: numeric_state
      entity_id: sensor.mh_z19_co2_value
      below: 800
  condition: []
  action:
    - action: light.turn_off
      entity_id: light.pl2
      mode: single
- alias: "State Light Mapping"
  trigger:
  platform: time_pattern
  # You can also match on interval. This will match every 5 minutes
  minutes: "/5"
  action:
    - action: light.turn_on
      data_template:
      entity_id: light.pl1
      brightness_pct: 30
      color_name: >
          {% set map = {'on': 'green', 'off': 'red'} %}
          {% set state = states('binary_sensor.bad_status') %}
          {{ map[state] if state in map else 'white' }}
Each pixel is used as a light entity.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”