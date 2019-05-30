BLE Client Sensor

The ble_client component is a sensor platform that can query BLE devices for RSSI or specific values of service characteristics.

For text/string values, see Ble Client.

For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : itag_black sensor : - platform : ble_client type : characteristic ble_client_id : itag_black name : " iTag battery level " service_uuid : ' 180f ' characteristic_uuid : ' 2a19 ' icon : ' mdi:battery ' unit_of_measurement : ' % ' - platform : ble_client type : rssi ble_client_id : itag_black name : " iTag RSSI "

type (Required): One of rssi , characteristic .

rssi options:

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device.

(Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device. All other options from Sensor.

characteristic options:

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): ID of the associated BLE client.

service_uuid ( Required , UUID): UUID of the service on the device.

characteristic_uuid ( Required , UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to query.

descriptor_uuid (Optional, UUID): UUID of the characteristic’s descriptor to query.

id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for converting a raw data reading to a sensor value. See Raw Data Parsing Lambda for more information.

notify (Optional, boolean): Instruct the server to send notifications for this characteristic.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device.

All other options from Sensor.

Automations:

on_notify (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a notify message is received from the device. See on_notify .

Raw Data Parsing Lambda Section titled “Raw Data Parsing Lambda”

By default only the first byte of each message received on the service’s characteristic is used for the sensor reading. For more complex messages, this behavior can be overridden by a custom lambda function to parse the raw data. The received data bytes are passed to the lambda as a variable x of type std::vector<uint8_t> . The function must return a single float value.

... sensor : - platform : ble_client type : characteristic ble_client_id : t_sensor name : " Temperature Sensor 32bit float " ... device_class : " temperature " lambda : |- return *((float*)(&x[0]));

BLE Sensor Automation Section titled “BLE Sensor Automation”

This automation is triggered when the device/server sends a notify message for a characteristic. The config variable notify must be true or this will have no effect. A variable x of type float is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.

The UUIDs available on a device are dependent on the type of device and the functionality made available. Check the ESPHome device logs for those that are found on the device.

Some common ones: