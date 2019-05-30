BLE Client Sensor
The
ble_client component is a sensor platform that can query BLE devices for RSSI or specific
values of service characteristics.
For text/string values, see Ble Client.
For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Required): One of
rssi,
characteristic.
rssi options:
characteristic options:
-
ble_client_id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
-
service_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service on the device.
-
characteristic_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to query.
-
descriptor_uuid (Optional, UUID): UUID of the characteristic’s descriptor to query.
-
id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for converting a raw data reading to a sensor value. See Raw Data Parsing Lambda for more information.
-
notify (Optional, boolean): Instruct the server to send notifications for this characteristic.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the device.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Automations:
- on_notify (Optional, Automation): An automation to
perform when a notify message is received from the device. See
on_notify.
Raw Data Parsing LambdaSection titled “Raw Data Parsing Lambda”
By default only the first byte of each message received on the service’s characteristic is used
for the sensor reading. For more complex messages, this behavior can be overridden by a custom
lambda function to parse the raw data. The received data bytes are passed to the lambda as a
variable
x of type
std::vector<uint8_t>. The function must return a single
float value.
BLE Sensor AutomationSection titled “BLE Sensor Automation”
Section titled “on_notify”
on_notify
This automation is triggered when the device/server sends a notify message for
a characteristic. The config variable notify must be true or this will have
no effect.
A variable
x of type
float is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
Example UUIDsSection titled “Example UUIDs”
The UUIDs available on a device are dependent on the type of device and the functionality made available. Check the ESPHome device logs for those that are found on the device.
Some common ones:
|Service
|Characteristic
|Description
|180F
|2A19
|Battery level
|181A
|2A6F
|Humidity