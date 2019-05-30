The esp32_camera component allows you to use ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that directly integrate into Home Assistant through the native API.

Requires an I2C and Psram to be configured.

# Example configuration entry esp32_camera : name : My Camera external_clock : pin : GPIOXX frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : my_i2c_bus data_pins : [ GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX , GPIOXX ] vsync_pin : GPIOXX href_pin : GPIOXX pixel_clock_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX resolution : 640x480 jpeg_quality : 10

name (Optional, string): The name of the camera.

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the camera in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

Connection Options:

data_pins ( Required , list of pins): The data lanes of the camera, this must be a list of 8 GPIO pins.

vsync_pin ( Required , pin): The pin the VSYNC line of the camera is connected to.

href_pin ( Required , pin): The pin the HREF line of the camera is connected to.

pixel_clock_pin ( Required , pin): The pin the pixel clock line of the camera is connected to.

external_clock ( Required ): The configuration of the external clock to drive the camera. pin ( Required , pin): The pin the external clock line is connected to. frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency of the external clock, must be between 8MHz and 20MHz . Defaults to 20MHz .

i2c_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²C bus the camera is connected to.

reset_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin the reset pin of the camera is connected to. If set, this will reset the camera before the ESP boots.

power_down_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin to power down the camera. If set, this will power down the camera while it is inactive.

test_pattern (Optional, boolean): When enabled, the camera will show a test pattern that can be used to debug connection issues.

Frame Settings:

max_framerate (Optional, float): The maximum framerate the camera will generate images at. Up to 60Hz is possible (with reduced frame sizes), but beware of overheating. Defaults to 10 fps .

idle_framerate (Optional, float): The framerate to capture images at when no client is requesting a full stream. Defaults to 0.1 fps .

frame_buffer_count (Optional, int): The number of frame buffers to use when reading from the camera sensor. Must be between 1 and 2. Defaults to 1 .

frame_buffer_location (Optional, enum): The memory area used for storing the frame buffers. Defaults to PSRAM . PSRAM DRAM



Image Settings:

resolution (Optional, enum): The resolution the camera will capture images at. Higher resolutions require more memory, if there’s not enough memory you will see an error during startup. 160x120 (QQVGA, 4:3) 176x144 (QCIF, 11:9) 240x176 (HQVGA, 15:11) 320x240 (QVGA, 4:3) 400x296 (CIF, 50:37) 640x480 (VGA, 4:3, default) 800x600 (SVGA, 4:3) 1024x768 (XGA, 4:3) 1280x1024 (SXGA, 5:4) 1600x1200 (UXGA, 4:3) 1920x1080 (FHD, 16:9) 720x1280 (Portrait HD, 9:16) 864x1536 (Portrait 3MP, 9:16) 2048x1536 (QXGA, 4:3) 2560x1440 (QHD, 16:9) 2560x1600 (WQXGA, 8:5) 1080x1920 (Portrait FHD, 9:16) 2560x1920 (QSXGA, 4:3)

pixel_format (Optional, enum): The pixel format to use for the images. Defaults to jpeg (JPEG compressed image) which may not be supported by all cameras. Other formats require more CPU and memory and may not be supported by all cameras. jpeg : JPEG compressed image rgb565 : RGB565 uncompressed image yuv422 : YUV422 uncompressed image yuv420 : YUV420 uncompressed image grayscale : Grayscale uncompressed image rgb888 : RGB888 uncompressed image raw : Raw uncompressed image rgb444 : RGB444 uncompressed image rgb555 : RGB555 uncompressed image

jpeg_quality (Optional, int): The JPEG quality that the camera should encode images with. From 6 (best) to 63 (worst). Defaults to 10 . Set this to 0 to disable JPEG compression/conversion. Manual JPEG compression/conversion requires psram component to be enabled and configured.

vertical_flip (Optional, boolean): Whether to flip the image vertically. Defaults to true .

horizontal_mirror (Optional, boolean): Whether to mirror the image horizontally. Defaults to true .

contrast (Optional, int): The contrast to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0 .

brightness (Optional, int): The brightness to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0 .

saturation (Optional, int): The saturation to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0 .

special_effect (Optional, enum): The effect to apply to the picture. Defaults to none (picture without effect). none : Picture without effect negative : Colors of picture are inverted grayscale : Only luminance of picture is kept red_tint : Picture appear red-tinted green_tint : Picture appear green-tinted blue_tint : Picture appear blue-tinted sepia : Sepia effect is applied to picture



Exposure Settings:

aec_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of exposure module. Defaults to auto (leave camera to automatically adjust exposure). manual : Exposure can be manually set, with aec_value parameter. ae_level has no effect here auto : Camera manage exposure automatically. Compensation can be applied, thanks to ae_level parameter. aec_value has no effect here

aec2 (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable Auto Exposure Control 2. Seems to change computation method of automatic exposure. Defaults to false .

ae_level (Optional, int): The auto exposure level to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to auto ), from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0 .

aec_value (Optional, int): The Exposure value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to manual ), from 0 to 1200. Defaults to 300 .

Sensor Gain Settings:

agc_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of gain control module. Defaults to auto (leave camera to automatically adjust sensor gain). manual : Gain can be manually set, with agc_value parameter. agc_gain_ceiling has no effect here auto : Camera manage sensor gain automatically. Maximum gain can be defined, thanks to agc_gain_ceiling parameter. agc_value has no effect here

agc_value (Optional, int): The gain value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to manual ), from 0 to 30. Defaults to 0 .

agc_gain_ceiling (Optional, enum): The maximum gain allowed, when agc_mode is set to auto . This parameter seems act as “ISO” setting. Defaults to 2x . 2x : Camera is less sensitive, picture is clean (without visible noise) 4x 8x 16x 32x 64x 128x : Camera is more sensitive, but picture contain lot of noise



White Balance Setting:

wb_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of white balace module. Defaults to auto . auto : Camera choose best white balance setting sunny : White balance sunny mode cloudy : White balance cloudy mode office : White balance office mode home : White balance home mode



Automations:

on_stream_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a stream starts.

on_stream_stop (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a stream stops.

on_image (Optional, Automation): An automation called when image taken. Image is available as image variable of type API Reference: esp32_camera::CameraImageData.

Test Setting:

test_pattern (Optional, boolean): For tests purposes, it’s possible to replace picture get from sensor by a test color pattern. Defaults to false .

NOTE Camera uses PWM timer #1. If you need PWM (via the ledc platform) you need to manually specify a channel there (with the channel: 2 parameter)

Ai-Thinker Camera:

WARNING GPIO16 on this board (and possibly other boards below) is connected to onboard PSRAM. Using this GPIO for other purposes (eg as a button) will trigger the watchdog. Further information on pin notes can be found here: https://github.com/raphaelbs/esp32-cam-ai-thinker/blob/master/docs/esp32cam-pin-notes.md

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO26 scl : GPIO27 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO0 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO5 , GPIO18 , GPIO19 , GPIO21 , GPIO36 , GPIO39 , GPIO34 , GPIO35 ] vsync_pin : GPIO25 href_pin : GPIO23 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO22 power_down_pin : GPIO32 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

M5Stack Camera:

WARNING This camera board has insufficient cooling and will overheat over time, ESPHome does only activate the camera when Home Assistant requests an image, but the camera unit can still heat up considerably for some boards. If the camera is not recognized after a reboot and the unit feels warm, try waiting for it to cool down and check again - if that still doesn’t work try enabling the test pattern.

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO25 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO27 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO17 , GPIO35 , GPIO34 , GPIO5 , GPIO39 , GPIO18 , GPIO36 , GPIO19 ] vsync_pin : GPIO22 href_pin : GPIO26 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO21 reset_pin : GPIO15 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

M5Stack Timer Camera X/F:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO25 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO27 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO32 , GPIO35 , GPIO34 , GPIO5 , GPIO39 , GPIO18 , GPIO36 , GPIO19 ] vsync_pin : GPIO22 href_pin : GPIO26 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO21 reset_pin : GPIO15 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

M5Stack M5CameraF New:

# Example configuration entry as per https://docs.m5stack.com/en/unit/m5camera_f_new i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO22 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO27 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO32 , GPIO35 , GPIO34 , GPIO5 , GPIO39 , GPIO18 , GPIO36 , GPIO19 ] vsync_pin : GPIO25 href_pin : GPIO26 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO21 reset_pin : GPIO15

M5Stack AtomS3R-CAM:

# Example configuration entry psram : # required for JPEG compression/conversion mode : octal speed : 80MHz switch : # required to initialize the camera - platform : gpio name : Activate My Camera pin : number : GPIO18 inverted : true restore_mode : ALWAYS_ON i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO12 # CAM_SDA scl : GPIO9 # CAM_SCL esp32_camera : setup_priority : -200 # delay after GPIO18 was set to low i2c_id : camera_i2c vsync_pin : GPIO10 # VSYNC href_pin : GPIO14 # HREF external_clock : # XCLK pin : GPIO21 frequency : 20MHz pixel_clock_pin : GPIO40 # PCLK data_pins : [ GPIO3 , GPIO42 , GPIO46 , GPIO48 , GPIO4 , GPIO17 , GPIO11 , GPIO13 ] # Y2-9 # Image settings name : My Camera max_framerate : 15.0 fps resolution : 320x240 frame_buffer_count : 1 frame_buffer_location : DRAM pixel_format : YUV422 jpeg_quality : 6 agc_mode : manual vertical_flip : true horizontal_mirror : false # ...

Wrover Kit Boards:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO26 scl : GPIO27 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO21 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO4 , GPIO5 , GPIO18 , GPIO19 , GPIO36 , GPIO39 , GPIO34 , GPIO35 ] vsync_pin : GPIO25 href_pin : GPIO23 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO22 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO T-Camera V05:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO13 scl : GPIO12 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO32 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO5 , GPIO14 , GPIO4 , GPIO15 , GPIO18 , GPIO23 , GPIO36 , GPIO39 ] vsync_pin : GPIO27 href_pin : GPIO25 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO19 power_down_pin : GPIO26 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO T-Camera V162:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO18 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO4 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO34 , GPIO13 , GPIO14 , GPIO35 , GPIO39 , GPIO38 , GPIO37 , GPIO36 ] vsync_pin : GPIO5 href_pin : GPIO27 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO25 jpeg_quality : 10 vertical_flip : true horizontal_mirror : false # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO T-Camera V17:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO13 scl : GPIO12 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO32 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO5 , GPIO14 , GPIO4 , GPIO15 , GPIO18 , GPIO23 , GPIO36 , GPIO39 ] vsync_pin : GPIO27 href_pin : GPIO25 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO19 # power_down_pin: GPIO26 vertical_flip : true horizontal_mirror : true # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO T-Journal:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO25 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO27 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO17 , GPIO35 , GPIO34 , GPIO5 , GPIO39 , GPIO18 , GPIO36 , GPIO19 ] vsync_pin : GPIO22 href_pin : GPIO26 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO21 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO-Camera Plus:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO18 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO4 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO34 , GPIO13 , GPIO26 , GPIO35 , GPIO39 , GPIO38 , GPIO37 , GPIO36 ] vsync_pin : GPIO5 href_pin : GPIO27 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO25 vertical_flip : false horizontal_mirror : false # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

TTGO-Camera Mini:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO13 scl : GPIO12 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO32 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO5 , GPIO14 , GPIO4 , GPIO15 , GPIO37 , GPIO38 , GPIO36 , GPIO39 ] vsync_pin : GPIO27 href_pin : GPIO25 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO19 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

ESP-EYE:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO18 scl : GPIO23 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO4 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO34 , GPIO13 , GPIO14 , GPIO35 , GPIO39 , GPIO38 , GPIO37 , GPIO36 ] vsync_pin : GPIO5 href_pin : GPIO27 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO25 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

ESP32S3_EYE on Freenove ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO4 scl : GPIO5 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO15 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO11 , GPIO9 , GPIO8 , GPIO10 , GPIO12 , GPIO18 , GPIO17 , GPIO16 ] vsync_pin : GPIO6 href_pin : GPIO7 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO13 frame_buffer_location : DRAM # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32S3 Sense:

# Example configuration entry i2c : - id : camera_i2c sda : GPIO40 scl : GPIO39 esp32_camera : external_clock : pin : GPIO10 frequency : 20MHz i2c_id : camera_i2c data_pins : [ GPIO15 , GPIO17 , GPIO18 , GPIO16 , GPIO14 , GPIO12 , GPIO11 , GPIO48 ] vsync_pin : GPIO38 href_pin : GPIO47 pixel_clock_pin : GPIO13 # Image settings name : My Camera # ...

Waveshare ESP32-S3 ETH + OV2640 camera: