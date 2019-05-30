ESP32 Camera Component
The
esp32_camera component allows you to use ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that
directly integrate into Home Assistant through the native API.
Requires an I2C and Psram to be configured.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the camera.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the camera in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
Connection Options:
-
data_pins (Required, list of pins): The data lanes of the camera, this must be a list of 8 GPIO pins.
-
vsync_pin (Required, pin): The pin the VSYNC line of the camera is connected to.
-
href_pin (Required, pin): The pin the HREF line of the camera is connected to.
-
pixel_clock_pin (Required, pin): The pin the pixel clock line of the camera is connected to.
-
external_clock (Required): The configuration of the external clock to drive the camera.
- pin (Required, pin): The pin the external clock line is connected to.
- frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency of the external clock, must be between
8MHzand
20MHz. Defaults to
20MHz.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²C bus the camera is connected to.
-
reset_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin the reset pin of the camera is connected to. If set, this will reset the camera before the ESP boots.
-
power_down_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin to power down the camera. If set, this will power down the camera while it is inactive.
-
test_pattern (Optional, boolean): When enabled, the camera will show a test pattern that can be used to debug connection issues.
Frame Settings:
-
max_framerate (Optional, float): The maximum framerate the camera will generate images at. Up to 60Hz is possible (with reduced frame sizes), but beware of overheating. Defaults to
10 fps.
-
idle_framerate (Optional, float): The framerate to capture images at when no client is requesting a full stream. Defaults to
0.1 fps.
-
frame_buffer_count (Optional, int): The number of frame buffers to use when reading from the camera sensor. Must be between 1 and 2. Defaults to
1.
-
frame_buffer_location (Optional, enum): The memory area used for storing the frame buffers. Defaults to
PSRAM.
PSRAM
DRAM
-
Image Settings:
-
resolution (Optional, enum): The resolution the camera will capture images at. Higher resolutions require more memory, if there’s not enough memory you will see an error during startup.
160x120(QQVGA, 4:3)
176x144(QCIF, 11:9)
240x176(HQVGA, 15:11)
320x240(QVGA, 4:3)
400x296(CIF, 50:37)
640x480(VGA, 4:3, default)
800x600(SVGA, 4:3)
1024x768(XGA, 4:3)
1280x1024(SXGA, 5:4)
1600x1200(UXGA, 4:3)
1920x1080(FHD, 16:9)
720x1280(Portrait HD, 9:16)
864x1536(Portrait 3MP, 9:16)
2048x1536(QXGA, 4:3)
2560x1440(QHD, 16:9)
2560x1600(WQXGA, 8:5)
1080x1920(Portrait FHD, 9:16)
2560x1920(QSXGA, 4:3)
-
-
pixel_format (Optional, enum): The pixel format to use for the images. Defaults to
jpeg(JPEG compressed image) which may not be supported by all cameras. Other formats require more CPU and memory and may not be supported by all cameras.
jpeg: JPEG compressed image
rgb565: RGB565 uncompressed image
yuv422: YUV422 uncompressed image
yuv420: YUV420 uncompressed image
grayscale: Grayscale uncompressed image
rgb888: RGB888 uncompressed image
raw: Raw uncompressed image
rgb444: RGB444 uncompressed image
rgb555: RGB555 uncompressed image
-
-
jpeg_quality (Optional, int): The JPEG quality that the camera should encode images with. From 6 (best) to 63 (worst). Defaults to
10. Set this to
0to disable JPEG compression/conversion. Manual JPEG compression/conversion requires
psramcomponent to be enabled and configured.
-
vertical_flip (Optional, boolean): Whether to flip the image vertically. Defaults to
true.
-
horizontal_mirror (Optional, boolean): Whether to mirror the image horizontally. Defaults to
true.
-
contrast (Optional, int): The contrast to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to
0.
-
brightness (Optional, int): The brightness to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to
0.
-
saturation (Optional, int): The saturation to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to
0.
-
special_effect (Optional, enum): The effect to apply to the picture. Defaults to
none(picture without effect).
none: Picture without effect
negative: Colors of picture are inverted
grayscale: Only luminance of picture is kept
red_tint: Picture appear red-tinted
green_tint: Picture appear green-tinted
blue_tint: Picture appear blue-tinted
sepia: Sepia effect is applied to picture
-
Exposure Settings:
-
aec_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of exposure module. Defaults to
auto(leave camera to automatically adjust exposure).
manual: Exposure can be manually set, with aec_value parameter. ae_level has no effect here
auto: Camera manage exposure automatically. Compensation can be applied, thanks to ae_level parameter. aec_value has no effect here
-
-
aec2 (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable Auto Exposure Control 2. Seems to change computation method of automatic exposure. Defaults to
false.
-
ae_level (Optional, int): The auto exposure level to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to
auto), from -2 to 2. Defaults to
0.
-
aec_value (Optional, int): The Exposure value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to
manual), from 0 to 1200. Defaults to
300.
Sensor Gain Settings:
-
agc_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of gain control module. Defaults to
auto(leave camera to automatically adjust sensor gain).
manual: Gain can be manually set, with agc_value parameter. agc_gain_ceiling has no effect here
auto: Camera manage sensor gain automatically. Maximum gain can be defined, thanks to agc_gain_ceiling parameter. agc_value has no effect here
-
-
agc_value (Optional, int): The gain value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to
manual), from 0 to 30. Defaults to
0.
-
agc_gain_ceiling (Optional, enum): The maximum gain allowed, when agc_mode is set to
auto. This parameter seems act as “ISO” setting. Defaults to
2x.
2x: Camera is less sensitive, picture is clean (without visible noise)
4x
8x
16x
32x
64x
128x: Camera is more sensitive, but picture contain lot of noise
-
White Balance Setting:
-
wb_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of white balace module. Defaults to
auto.
auto: Camera choose best white balance setting
sunny: White balance sunny mode
cloudy: White balance cloudy mode
office: White balance office mode
home: White balance home mode
-
Automations:
-
on_stream_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a stream starts.
-
on_stream_stop (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a stream stops.
-
on_image (Optional, Automation): An automation called when image taken. Image is available as
imagevariable of type API Reference: esp32_camera::CameraImageData.
Test Setting:
- test_pattern (Optional, boolean): For tests purposes, it’s possible to replace picture get from sensor by a test color pattern. Defaults to
false.
NOTE
Camera uses PWM timer #1. If you need PWM (via the
ledc platform) you need to manually specify
a channel there (with the
channel: 2 parameter)
Configuration examplesSection titled “Configuration examples”
Ai-Thinker Camera:
WARNING
GPIO16 on this board (and possibly other boards below) is connected to onboard PSRAM. Using this GPIO for other purposes (eg as a button) will trigger the watchdog. Further information on pin notes can be found here: https://github.com/raphaelbs/esp32-cam-ai-thinker/blob/master/docs/esp32cam-pin-notes.md
M5Stack Camera:
WARNING
This camera board has insufficient cooling and will overheat over time, ESPHome does only activate the camera when Home Assistant requests an image, but the camera unit can still heat up considerably for some boards.
If the camera is not recognized after a reboot and the unit feels warm, try waiting for it to cool down and check again - if that still doesn’t work try enabling the test pattern.
M5Stack Timer Camera X/F:
M5Stack M5CameraF New:
M5Stack AtomS3R-CAM:
Wrover Kit Boards:
TTGO T-Camera V05:
TTGO T-Camera V162:
TTGO T-Camera V17:
TTGO T-Journal:
TTGO-Camera Plus:
TTGO-Camera Mini:
ESP-EYE:
ESP32S3_EYE on Freenove ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1:
Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32S3 Sense:
Waveshare ESP32-S3 ETH + OV2640 camera: