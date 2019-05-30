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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP32 Camera Component

The esp32_camera component allows you to use ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that directly integrate into Home Assistant through the native API.

Requires an I2C and Psram to be configured.

# Example configuration entry
esp32_camera:
  name: My Camera
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIOXX
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: my_i2c_bus
  data_pins: [GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX, GPIOXX]
  vsync_pin: GPIOXX
  href_pin: GPIOXX
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIOXX
  reset_pin: GPIOXX
  resolution: 640x480
  jpeg_quality: 10

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • name (Optional, string): The name of the camera.

  • icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the camera in the frontend.

  • internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

  • disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false.

  • entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

Connection Options:

  • data_pins (Required, list of pins): The data lanes of the camera, this must be a list of 8 GPIO pins.

  • vsync_pin (Required, pin): The pin the VSYNC line of the camera is connected to.

  • href_pin (Required, pin): The pin the HREF line of the camera is connected to.

  • pixel_clock_pin (Required, pin): The pin the pixel clock line of the camera is connected to.

  • external_clock (Required): The configuration of the external clock to drive the camera.

    • pin (Required, pin): The pin the external clock line is connected to.
    • frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency of the external clock, must be between 8MHz and 20MHz. Defaults to 20MHz.

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²C bus the camera is connected to.

  • reset_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin the reset pin of the camera is connected to. If set, this will reset the camera before the ESP boots.

  • power_down_pin (Optional, pin): The ESP pin to power down the camera. If set, this will power down the camera while it is inactive.

  • test_pattern (Optional, boolean): When enabled, the camera will show a test pattern that can be used to debug connection issues.

Frame Settings:

  • max_framerate (Optional, float): The maximum framerate the camera will generate images at. Up to 60Hz is possible (with reduced frame sizes), but beware of overheating. Defaults to 10 fps.

  • idle_framerate (Optional, float): The framerate to capture images at when no client is requesting a full stream. Defaults to 0.1 fps.

  • frame_buffer_count (Optional, int): The number of frame buffers to use when reading from the camera sensor. Must be between 1 and 2. Defaults to 1.

  • frame_buffer_location (Optional, enum): The memory area used for storing the frame buffers. Defaults to PSRAM.

    • PSRAM
    • DRAM

Image Settings:

  • resolution (Optional, enum): The resolution the camera will capture images at. Higher resolutions require more memory, if there’s not enough memory you will see an error during startup.

    • 160x120 (QQVGA, 4:3)
    • 176x144 (QCIF, 11:9)
    • 240x176 (HQVGA, 15:11)
    • 320x240 (QVGA, 4:3)
    • 400x296 (CIF, 50:37)
    • 640x480 (VGA, 4:3, default)
    • 800x600 (SVGA, 4:3)
    • 1024x768 (XGA, 4:3)
    • 1280x1024 (SXGA, 5:4)
    • 1600x1200 (UXGA, 4:3)
    • 1920x1080 (FHD, 16:9)
    • 720x1280 (Portrait HD, 9:16)
    • 864x1536 (Portrait 3MP, 9:16)
    • 2048x1536 (QXGA, 4:3)
    • 2560x1440 (QHD, 16:9)
    • 2560x1600 (WQXGA, 8:5)
    • 1080x1920 (Portrait FHD, 9:16)
    • 2560x1920 (QSXGA, 4:3)

  • pixel_format (Optional, enum): The pixel format to use for the images. Defaults to jpeg (JPEG compressed image) which may not be supported by all cameras. Other formats require more CPU and memory and may not be supported by all cameras.

    • jpeg: JPEG compressed image
    • rgb565: RGB565 uncompressed image
    • yuv422: YUV422 uncompressed image
    • yuv420: YUV420 uncompressed image
    • grayscale: Grayscale uncompressed image
    • rgb888: RGB888 uncompressed image
    • raw: Raw uncompressed image
    • rgb444: RGB444 uncompressed image
    • rgb555: RGB555 uncompressed image

  • jpeg_quality (Optional, int): The JPEG quality that the camera should encode images with. From 6 (best) to 63 (worst). Defaults to 10. Set this to 0 to disable JPEG compression/conversion. Manual JPEG compression/conversion requires psram component to be enabled and configured.

  • vertical_flip (Optional, boolean): Whether to flip the image vertically. Defaults to true.

  • horizontal_mirror (Optional, boolean): Whether to mirror the image horizontally. Defaults to true.

  • contrast (Optional, int): The contrast to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0.

  • brightness (Optional, int): The brightness to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0.

  • saturation (Optional, int): The saturation to apply to the picture, from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0.

  • special_effect (Optional, enum): The effect to apply to the picture. Defaults to none (picture without effect).

    • none : Picture without effect
    • negative : Colors of picture are inverted
    • grayscale : Only luminance of picture is kept
    • red_tint : Picture appear red-tinted
    • green_tint : Picture appear green-tinted
    • blue_tint : Picture appear blue-tinted
    • sepia : Sepia effect is applied to picture

Exposure Settings:

  • aec_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of exposure module. Defaults to auto (leave camera to automatically adjust exposure).

    • manual : Exposure can be manually set, with aec_value parameter. ae_level has no effect here
    • auto : Camera manage exposure automatically. Compensation can be applied, thanks to ae_level parameter. aec_value has no effect here

  • aec2 (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable Auto Exposure Control 2. Seems to change computation method of automatic exposure. Defaults to false.

  • ae_level (Optional, int): The auto exposure level to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to auto ), from -2 to 2. Defaults to 0.

  • aec_value (Optional, int): The Exposure value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to manual ), from 0 to 1200. Defaults to 300.

Sensor Gain Settings:

  • agc_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of gain control module. Defaults to auto (leave camera to automatically adjust sensor gain).

    • manual : Gain can be manually set, with agc_value parameter. agc_gain_ceiling has no effect here
    • auto : Camera manage sensor gain automatically. Maximum gain can be defined, thanks to agc_gain_ceiling parameter. agc_value has no effect here

  • agc_value (Optional, int): The gain value to apply to the picture (when aec_mode is set to manual ), from 0 to 30. Defaults to 0.

  • agc_gain_ceiling (Optional, enum): The maximum gain allowed, when agc_mode is set to auto. This parameter seems act as “ISO” setting. Defaults to 2x.

    • 2x : Camera is less sensitive, picture is clean (without visible noise)
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x
    • 32x
    • 64x
    • 128x : Camera is more sensitive, but picture contain lot of noise

White Balance Setting:

  • wb_mode (Optional, enum): The mode of white balace module. Defaults to auto.

    • auto : Camera choose best white balance setting
    • sunny : White balance sunny mode
    • cloudy : White balance cloudy mode
    • office : White balance office mode
    • home : White balance home mode

Automations:

Test Setting:

  • test_pattern (Optional, boolean): For tests purposes, it’s possible to replace picture get from sensor by a test color pattern. Defaults to false.

NOTE

Camera uses PWM timer #1. If you need PWM (via the ledc platform) you need to manually specify a channel there (with the channel: 2 parameter)

Configuration examples

Section titled “Configuration examples”

Ai-Thinker Camera:

WARNING

GPIO16 on this board (and possibly other boards below) is connected to onboard PSRAM. Using this GPIO for other purposes (eg as a button) will trigger the watchdog. Further information on pin notes can be found here: https://github.com/raphaelbs/esp32-cam-ai-thinker/blob/master/docs/esp32cam-pin-notes.md

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO26
    scl: GPIO27


esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO0
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO5, GPIO18, GPIO19, GPIO21, GPIO36, GPIO39, GPIO34, GPIO35]
  vsync_pin: GPIO25
  href_pin: GPIO23
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO22
  power_down_pin: GPIO32


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

M5Stack Camera:

WARNING

This camera board has insufficient cooling and will overheat over time, ESPHome does only activate the camera when Home Assistant requests an image, but the camera unit can still heat up considerably for some boards.

If the camera is not recognized after a reboot and the unit feels warm, try waiting for it to cool down and check again - if that still doesn’t work try enabling the test pattern.

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO25
    scl: GPIO23


esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO27
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO17, GPIO35, GPIO34, GPIO5, GPIO39, GPIO18, GPIO36, GPIO19]
  vsync_pin: GPIO22
  href_pin: GPIO26
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO21
  reset_pin: GPIO15


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

M5Stack Timer Camera X/F:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO25
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO27
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO32, GPIO35, GPIO34, GPIO5, GPIO39, GPIO18, GPIO36, GPIO19]
  vsync_pin: GPIO22
  href_pin: GPIO26
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO21
  reset_pin: GPIO15


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

M5Stack M5CameraF New:

# Example configuration entry as per https://docs.m5stack.com/en/unit/m5camera_f_new
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO22
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO27
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO32, GPIO35, GPIO34, GPIO5, GPIO39, GPIO18, GPIO36, GPIO19]
  vsync_pin: GPIO25
  href_pin: GPIO26
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO21
  reset_pin: GPIO15

M5Stack AtomS3R-CAM:

# Example configuration entry
psram: # required for JPEG compression/conversion
  mode: octal
  speed: 80MHz


switch: # required to initialize the camera
  - platform: gpio
    name: Activate My Camera
    pin:
      number: GPIO18
      inverted: true
    restore_mode: ALWAYS_ON


i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO12 # CAM_SDA
    scl: GPIO9 # CAM_SCL


esp32_camera:
  setup_priority: -200 # delay after GPIO18 was set to low
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  vsync_pin: GPIO10 # VSYNC
  href_pin: GPIO14 # HREF
  external_clock: # XCLK
    pin: GPIO21
    frequency: 20MHz
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO40 # PCLK
  data_pins: [GPIO3, GPIO42, GPIO46, GPIO48, GPIO4, GPIO17, GPIO11, GPIO13] # Y2-9


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  max_framerate: 15.0 fps
  resolution: 320x240
  frame_buffer_count: 1
  frame_buffer_location: DRAM
  pixel_format: YUV422
  jpeg_quality: 6
  agc_mode: manual
  vertical_flip: true
  horizontal_mirror: false
  # ...

Wrover Kit Boards:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO26
    scl: GPIO27
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO21
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO4, GPIO5, GPIO18, GPIO19, GPIO36, GPIO39, GPIO34, GPIO35]
  vsync_pin: GPIO25
  href_pin: GPIO23
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO22


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO T-Camera V05:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO13
    scl: GPIO12
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO32
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO5, GPIO14, GPIO4, GPIO15, GPIO18, GPIO23, GPIO36, GPIO39]
  vsync_pin: GPIO27
  href_pin: GPIO25
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO19
  power_down_pin: GPIO26


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO T-Camera V162:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO18
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO4
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO34, GPIO13, GPIO14, GPIO35, GPIO39, GPIO38, GPIO37, GPIO36]
  vsync_pin: GPIO5
  href_pin: GPIO27
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO25
  jpeg_quality: 10
  vertical_flip: true
  horizontal_mirror: false


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO T-Camera V17:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO13
    scl: GPIO12
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO32
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO5, GPIO14, GPIO4, GPIO15, GPIO18, GPIO23, GPIO36, GPIO39]
  vsync_pin: GPIO27
  href_pin: GPIO25
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO19
  # power_down_pin: GPIO26
  vertical_flip: true
  horizontal_mirror: true


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO T-Journal:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO25
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO27
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO17, GPIO35, GPIO34, GPIO5, GPIO39, GPIO18, GPIO36, GPIO19]
  vsync_pin: GPIO22
  href_pin: GPIO26
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO21


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO-Camera Plus:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO18
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO4
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO34, GPIO13, GPIO26, GPIO35, GPIO39, GPIO38, GPIO37, GPIO36]
  vsync_pin: GPIO5
  href_pin: GPIO27
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO25
  vertical_flip: false
  horizontal_mirror: false


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

TTGO-Camera Mini:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO13
    scl: GPIO12
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO32
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO5, GPIO14, GPIO4, GPIO15, GPIO37, GPIO38, GPIO36, GPIO39]
  vsync_pin: GPIO27
  href_pin: GPIO25
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO19


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

ESP-EYE:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO18
    scl: GPIO23
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO4
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO34, GPIO13, GPIO14, GPIO35, GPIO39, GPIO38, GPIO37, GPIO36]
  vsync_pin: GPIO5
  href_pin: GPIO27
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO25


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

ESP32S3_EYE on Freenove ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO4
    scl: GPIO5
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO15
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO11, GPIO9, GPIO8, GPIO10, GPIO12, GPIO18, GPIO17, GPIO16]
  vsync_pin: GPIO6
  href_pin: GPIO7
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO13
  frame_buffer_location: DRAM


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32S3 Sense:

# Example configuration entry
i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO40
    scl: GPIO39
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO10
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO15, GPIO17, GPIO18, GPIO16, GPIO14, GPIO12, GPIO11, GPIO48]
  vsync_pin: GPIO38
  href_pin: GPIO47
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO13


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

Waveshare ESP32-S3 ETH + OV2640 camera:

i2c:
  - id: camera_i2c
    sda: GPIO48
    scl: GPIO47
esp32_camera:
  external_clock:
    pin: GPIO3
    frequency: 20MHz
  i2c_id: camera_i2c
  data_pins: [GPIO41, GPIO45, GPIO46, GPIO42, GPIO40, GPIO38, GPIO15, GPIO18]
  vsync_pin: GPIO1
  href_pin: GPIO2
  pixel_clock_pin: GPIO39
  power_down_pin: GPIO8


  # Image settings
  name: My Camera
  # ...

See Also

Section titled “See Also”