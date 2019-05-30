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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

H-bridge Switch

The hbridge switch platform allows you to drive an h-bridge controlled latching relay.

Omron G6CK-2117P relay module. 
# Example configuration entry
switch:
  - platform: hbridge
    id: my_relay
    name: "Relay"
    on_pin: GPIOXX
    off_pin: GPIOXX
    pulse_length: 50ms
    wait_time: 50ms

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • on_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn on the switch.

  • off_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn off the switch.

  • pulse_length (Optional, Time): The length in milliseconds of the pulse sent on on_pin and off_pin to change switch state. Defaults to 100 ms.

  • wait_time (Optional, Time): The time in milliseconds to delay between pulses on off_pin and on_pin. Defaults to no delay.

  • optimistic (optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the switch will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to false, and the reported state updates only at the end of the pulse.

  • All other options from Switch Component.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”