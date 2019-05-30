H-bridge Switch

The hbridge switch platform allows you to drive an h-bridge controlled latching relay.

on_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn on the switch.

off_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn off the switch.

pulse_length (Optional, Time): The length in milliseconds of the pulse sent on on_pin and off_pin to change switch state. Defaults to 100 ms .

wait_time (Optional, Time): The time in milliseconds to delay between pulses on off_pin and on_pin . Defaults to no delay.

optimistic (optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the switch will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to false , and the reported state updates only at the end of the pulse.