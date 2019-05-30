H-bridge Switch
The
hbridge switch platform allows you to drive an h-bridge controlled latching relay.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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on_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn on the switch.
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off_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to pulse to turn off the switch.
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pulse_length (Optional, Time): The length in milliseconds of the pulse sent on
on_pinand
off_pinto change switch state. Defaults to
100 ms.
-
wait_time (Optional, Time): The time in milliseconds to delay between pulses on
off_pinand
on_pin. Defaults to no delay.
-
optimistic (optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the switch will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to
false, and the reported state updates only at the end of the pulse.
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All other options from Switch Component.