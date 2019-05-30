PCA6416A I/O Expander

The PCA6416A component allows you to use PCA6416A or PCAL6416A I/O expanders in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

NOTE The 7 bit I²C device address ranges are: PCA6416A: 0x20 to 0x21

to PCAL6416A: 0x20 to 0x21 For the PCA6416A and PCAL6416A, the actual choice of the I²C device address depends on state of the address pin. Please refer to the individual datasheets linked at the bottom of the page for further details to set the address. Up to two PCA6416A or PCAL6416A devices can reside on the same I²C bus. The PCA6416A and PCAL6416A provide 16 bits of GPIO’s (pin numbers 0-15). Only the PCAL6416A supports pull-up resistors. Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.

# Example configuration entry pca6416a : - id : ' pca6416a_device ' address : 0x20 interrupt_pin : GPIOXX # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " PCA6416A Pin #0 " pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_device # Use pin number 0 number : 0 # One of INPUT or OUTPUT mode : output : true inverted : false

# Example configuration entry pca6416a : - id : ' pcal6416a_device ' address : 0x20 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " PCAL6416A Pin #0 " pin : pca6416a : pcal6416a_device # Use pin number 0 number : 0 # One of INPUT, INPUT_PULLUP or OUTPUT mode : input : true pullup : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this pca6416a component.

( , ID): The id to use for this component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the PCA6416A/PCAL6416A. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”