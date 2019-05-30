PCA6416A I/O Expander
The PCA6416A component allows you to use PCA6416A or PCAL6416A I/O expanders in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.
NOTE
The 7 bit I²C device address ranges are:
- PCA6416A:
0x20to
0x21
- PCAL6416A:
0x20to
0x21
For the PCA6416A and PCAL6416A, the actual choice of the I²C device address depends on state of the address pin. Please refer to the individual datasheets linked at the bottom of the page for further details to set the address.
Up to two PCA6416A or PCAL6416A devices can reside on the same I²C bus.
The PCA6416A and PCAL6416A provide 16 bits of GPIO’s (pin numbers 0-15).
Only the PCAL6416A supports pull-up resistors.
Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this
pca6416acomponent.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver.
Defaults to
0x20.
- interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the PCA6416A/PCAL6416A. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).
Pin configuration variablesSection titled “Pin configuration variables”
-
pca6416a (Required, ID): The id of the
pca6416acomponent of the pin.
-
number (Required, int): The pin number.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): If all read and written values should be treated as inverted. Defaults to
false.
-
mode (Optional, string): A pin mode to set for the pin at. One of
INPUTor
OUTPUT.