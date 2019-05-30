MAX6675 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor
The
max6675 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX6675 thermocouple
temperature sensor (datasheet, SainSmart) with ESPHome
As the communication with the MAX6675 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).
Connect
GND to
GND,
VCC to
3.3V and the other three
MISO (or
SO for short),
CS and
CLOCK (or
CLK ) to free GPIO pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select pin of the SPI interface.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.
-
All other options from Sensor.