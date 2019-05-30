The max6675 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX6675 thermocouple temperature sensor (datasheet, SainSmart) with ESPHome

MAX6675 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor.

As the communication with the MAX6675 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).

Connect GND to GND , VCC to 3.3V and the other three MISO (or SO for short), CS and CLOCK (or CLK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry spi : miso_pin : D0 clk_pin : D1 sensor : - platform : max6675 name : " Living Room Temperature " cs_pin : D2 update_interval : 60s