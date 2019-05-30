 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MAX6675 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor

The max6675 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX6675 thermocouple temperature sensor (datasheet, SainSmart) with ESPHome

MAX6675 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor.

As the communication with the MAX6675 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).

Connect GND to GND, VCC to 3.3V and the other three MISO (or SO for short), CS and CLOCK (or CLK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  miso_pin: D0
  clk_pin: D1


sensor:
  - platform: max6675
    name: "Living Room Temperature"
    cs_pin: D2
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select pin of the SPI interface.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”