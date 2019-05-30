Sharing ESPHome devices

# These substitutions allow the end user to override certain values substitutions : name : " project-template " friendly_name : " Project Template " esphome : name : " ${name} " # Friendly names are used where appropriate in Home Assistant friendly_name : " ${friendly_name} " # Automatically add the mac address to the name # so you can use a single firmware for all devices name_add_mac_suffix : true # This will allow for (future) project identification, # configuration and updates. project : name : esphome.project-template version : " 1.0 " # To be able to get logs from the device via serial and api. logger : # API is a requirement of the dashboard import. api : # OTA is required for Over-the-Air updating ota : platform : esphome # This should point to the public location of this yaml file. dashboard_import : package_import_url : github://esphome/esphome-project-template/project-template-esp32.yaml@v6 import_full_config : false # or true wifi : # Set up a wifi access point ap : password : " 12345678 " # In combination with the `ap` this allows the user # to provision wifi credentials to the device. captive_portal : # Sets up Bluetooth LE (Only on ESP32) to allow the user # to provision wifi credentials to the device. esp32_improv : authorizer : none # Sets up the improv via serial client for Wi-Fi provisioning improv_serial : next_url : https://example.com/project-template/manual?ip={{ip_address}}&name={{device_name}}&version={{esphome_version}}