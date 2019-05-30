Sharing ESPHome devices
We have added configuration options to ESPHome to make it easier to create, configure, install and distribute devices running ESPHome.
No part of a “template” configuration should have any references to secrets, or have passwords pre-applied. ESPHome makes it easy for the end-user to add these themselves after they adopt the device into their own ESPHome dashboard.
Example configurationSection titled “Example configuration”
Relevant DocumentationSection titled “Relevant Documentation”
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name_add_mac_suffix- Adding the MAC address as a suffix to the device name
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project- Project information
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esp32_improv- Esp32 Improv
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captive_portal- Captive Portal
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wifi->
apallows you to flash a device that will not contain any credentials and they must be set by the user via either the
ap+
captive_portalor the
esp32_improv/
improv_serialcomponents.
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dashboard_import
NOTE
The Project information above is required for adoption to work in the Dashboard.
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package_import_url- This should point to the public repository containing the configuration for the device so that the user’s ESPHome dashboard can autodetect this device and create a minimal YAML using Remote/Git Packages.
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import_full_config- This signals if ESPHome should download the entire YAML file as the user’s config YAML instead of referencing the package. Set this to
trueif you are creating a tutorial to let users easily tweak the whole configuration or be able to uncomment follow-up tutorial steps.
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improv_serial- Improv Serial