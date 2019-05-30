Radon Eye BLE Sensors
The
radon_eye_rd200 sensor platforms lets you track the output of Radon Eye RD200 Bluetooth Low Energy device.
This component will track radon concentration.
Device DiscoverySection titled “Device Discovery”
RadonEye devices can be found using the
radon_eye_ble ble scanner.
To find out your device’s MAC address, add the following to your ESPHome configuration:
The device will then listen for nearby devices, and display a message like this one:
Once the device is found, remove the
radon_eye_ble device tracker from your configuration and
take note of the device MAC address, and use it when configuring a sensor below.
Supported DevicesSection titled “Supported Devices”
Radon Eye RD200 SensorSection titled “Radon Eye RD200 Sensor”
Radon Eye RD200 tracks radon concentration over short periods (5 min interval) and longer periods (24h or month).
The
radon_long_term sensor is populated with the longest available measurement. The RD200
provides a 24hr measurement and a 1 month measurement.
If the 1 month isn’t available, it will use the 24hr. If the 24hr isn’t available either, it will not publish the value.
Configuration exampleSection titled “Configuration example”
Here is an example to use pCi/L (to match the value on the device display):