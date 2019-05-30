The packet_transport sensor platform allows you to receive numeric sensor data directly from another ESPHome node. It requires a packet_transport component to be configured.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : packet_transport id : temperature_id provider : thermometer remote_id : temp_id packet_transport : - platform : ...

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. provider ( Required , string): The name of the provider node.

( , string): The name of the provider node. remote_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the original sensor in the provider node. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with id: .

(Optional, ID): The ID of the original sensor in the provider node. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with . name (Optional, string): The name of the sensor.

(Optional, string): The name of the sensor. internal (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to true if name is not set, required if name is provided.

(Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to if name is not set, required if name is provided. All other options from Sensor.

At least one of id and remote_id must be configured.

Publishing to Home Assistant Section titled “Publishing to Home Assistant”

Typically this type of sensor would be used for internal automation purposes rather than having it published back to Home Assistant, since it would be a duplicate of the original sensor.