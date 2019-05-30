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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Packet Transport Sensor

The packet_transport sensor platform allows you to receive numeric sensor data directly from another ESPHome node. It requires a packet_transport component to be configured.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: packet_transport
    id: temperature_id
    provider: thermometer
    remote_id: temp_id


 packet_transport:
   - platform: ...

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • provider (Required, string): The name of the provider node.
  • remote_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the original sensor in the provider node. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with id:.
  • name (Optional, string): The name of the sensor.
  • internal (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to true if name is not set, required if name is provided.
  • All other options from Sensor.

At least one of id and remote_id must be configured.

Publishing to Home Assistant

Section titled “Publishing to Home Assistant”

Typically this type of sensor would be used for internal automation purposes rather than having it published back to Home Assistant, since it would be a duplicate of the original sensor.

If it is desired to expose the sensor to Home Assistant, then the internal: configuration setting needs to be explicitly set to false and a name provided. Only the state (i.e. numeric value) of the remote sensor is received by the consumer, so any other attributes must be explicitly configured.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”