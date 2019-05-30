Packet Transport Sensor
The
packet_transport sensor platform allows you to receive numeric sensor data directly from another ESPHome node.
It requires a
packet_transport component to be configured.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- provider (Required, string): The name of the provider node.
- remote_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the original sensor in the provider node. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with
id:.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the sensor.
- internal (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to
trueif name is not set, required if name is provided.
- All other options from Sensor.
At least one of
id and
remote_id must be configured.
Publishing to Home AssistantSection titled “Publishing to Home Assistant”
Typically this type of sensor would be used for internal automation purposes rather than having it published back to Home Assistant, since it would be a duplicate of the original sensor.
If it is desired to expose the sensor to Home Assistant, then the
internal: configuration setting needs to be explicitly
set to
false and a name provided.
Only the state (i.e. numeric value) of the remote sensor is received by the consumer, so any other attributes must be explicitly
configured.