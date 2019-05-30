BL0939 Power Sensor
The
bl0939 sensor platform allows you to use your BL0939 voltage/current/power and energy
sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Sonoff Dual R3 v2.
NOTE
SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.
As the communication with the BL0939 done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
tx_pin and
rx_pin connected to the BL0939.
Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 4800, parity to
NONE and stop_bits to 2.
NOTE
The configuration above should work for Sonoff Dual R3 v2.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V (RMS). All options from Sensor.
-
current_1 (Optional): Use the current value of the channel 1 in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
current_2 (Optional): Use the current value of the channel 2 in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power_1 (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the channel 1 in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power_2 (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the channel 2 in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
energy_1 (Optional): Use the energy counter value of the channel 1 in kWh. All options from Sensor.
-
energy_2 (Optional): Use the energy counter value of the channel 2 in kWh. All options from Sensor.
-
energy_total (Optional): Use the energy counter value of both channels in kWh. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.