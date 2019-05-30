BL0939 Power Sensor

The bl0939 sensor platform allows you to use your BL0939 voltage/current/power and energy sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Sonoff Dual R3 v2.

NOTE SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.

As the communication with the BL0939 done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the tx_pin and rx_pin connected to the BL0939. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 4800, parity to NONE and stop_bits to 2.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bl0939 voltage : name : ' BL0939 Voltage ' current_1 : name : ' BL0939 Current 1 ' current_2 : name : ' BL0939 Current 2 ' active_power_1 : name : ' BL0939 Active Power 1 ' active_power_2 : name : ' BL0939 Active Power 2 ' energy_1 : name : ' BL0939 Energy 1 ' energy_2 : name : ' BL0939 Energy 2 ' energy_total : name : ' BL0939 Energy Total '

NOTE The configuration above should work for Sonoff Dual R3 v2.