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I²S Audio Component

The i2s_audio component allows for sending and receiving audio via I²S. This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

# Example configuration entry
i2s_audio:
  i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIOXX
  i2s_bclk_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • i2s_lrclk_pin (Required, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S LRCLK (Left/Right Clock) signal, also referred to as WS (Word Select) or FS (Frame Sync).
  • i2s_bclk_pin (Optional, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S BCLK (Bit Clock) signal, also referred to as SCK (Serial Clock).
  • i2s_mclk_pin (Optional, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S MCLK (Master Clock) signal.
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this I²S bus if you need multiple.
  • use_legacy (Optional, boolean): Use the legacy I²S driver when using esp-idf framework version 5.x.x. Not valid for Arduino framework or esp-idf version < 5. All i2s_audio components need to use the same setting. Defaults to false.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”