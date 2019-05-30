I²S Audio Component
The
i2s_audio component allows for sending and receiving audio via I²S.
This component only works on ESP32 based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- i2s_lrclk_pin (Required, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S
LRCLK(Left/Right Clock) signal, also referred to as
WS(Word Select) or
FS(Frame Sync).
- i2s_bclk_pin (Optional, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S
BCLK(Bit Clock) signal, also referred to as
SCK(Serial Clock).
- i2s_mclk_pin (Optional, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S
MCLK(Master Clock) signal.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this I²S bus if you need multiple.
- use_legacy (Optional, boolean): Use the legacy I²S driver when using esp-idf framework version 5.x.x. Not valid for Arduino framework or esp-idf version < 5. All
i2s_audiocomponents need to use the same setting. Defaults to
false.