TSL2561 Ambient Light Sensor
The
tsl2561 sensor platform allows you to use your TSL2561
(datasheet,
Adafruit)
ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x39.
-
integration_time (Optional, Time): The time the sensor will take for each measurement. Longer means more accurate values. One of
14ms,
101ms,
402ms. Defaults to
402ms.
-
gain (Optional, string): The gain of the sensor. Higher values are better in low-light conditions. One of
1xand
16x. Defaults to
1x.
-
is_cs_package (Optional, boolean): The “CS” package of this sensor has a slightly different formula for calculating the illuminance in lx. Set this to
trueif you’re working with a CS package. Defaults to
false.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.