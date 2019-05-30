TSL2561 Ambient Light Sensor.

The tsl2561 sensor platform allows you to use your TSL2561 (datasheet, Adafruit) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x39 .

integration_time (Optional, Time): The time the sensor will take for each measurement. Longer means more accurate values. One of 14ms , 101ms , 402ms . Defaults to 402ms .

gain (Optional, string): The gain of the sensor. Higher values are better in low-light conditions. One of 1x and 16x . Defaults to 1x .

is_cs_package (Optional, boolean): The “CS” package of this sensor has a slightly different formula for calculating the illuminance in lx. Set this to true if you’re working with a CS package. Defaults to false .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .