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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TSL2561 Ambient Light Sensor

The tsl2561 sensor platform allows you to use your TSL2561 (datasheet, Adafruit) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

TSL2561 Ambient Light Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tsl2561
    name: "TSL2561 Ambient Light"
    address: 0x39
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x39.

  • integration_time (Optional, Time): The time the sensor will take for each measurement. Longer means more accurate values. One of 14ms, 101ms, 402ms. Defaults to 402ms.

  • gain (Optional, string): The gain of the sensor. Higher values are better in low-light conditions. One of 1x and 16x. Defaults to 1x.

  • is_cs_package (Optional, boolean): The “CS” package of this sensor has a slightly different formula for calculating the illuminance in lx. Set this to true if you’re working with a CS package. Defaults to false.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”