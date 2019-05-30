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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

PMWCS3 Capacitive Soil Moisture and Temperature Sensor

The pmwcs3 sensor platform allows you to use your PMWCS3 (informations) capacitive soil moisture and temperature sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. Wiring scheme: red is 3.3V, black & shield is GND, green is SDA and white is SCL. 2.2kOhm resistors are advised to pullup both SDA & SDA lines.

PMWCS3 Capacitive Soil Moisture and Temperature Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pmwcs3
    e25:
      name: "pmwcs3 e25"
    ec:
      name: "pmwcs3 ec"
    temperature:
      name: "pmwcs3 temperature"
    vwc:
      name: "pmwcs3 vwc"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • e25 (Optional): Electrical Conductivity, reference at 25°C in dS/m. All options from Sensor.

  • ec (Optional): Electrical Conductivity in mS/m. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): Soil temperature in °C. All options from Sensor.

  • vwc (Optional): Volumetric Water Content in cm3cm−3. All options from Sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x63.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

pmwcs3.air_calibration Action

Section titled “pmwcs3.air_calibration Action”

The pmwcs3 probe can to be calibrated in dry/air conditions. The air calibration is a 30s procedure.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pmwcs3
    id: pmwcs3_id
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.pmwcs3_id.air_calibration:
      id: pmwcs3_id

Configuration option:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.

pmwcs3.water_calibration Action

Section titled “pmwcs3.water_calibration Action”

The pmwcs3 probe can to be also calibrated in water saturated conditions. Install the probe into a glass of water. The water calibration is also a 30s procedure.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pmwcs3
    id: pmwcs3_id
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.pmwcs3_id.water_calibration:
      id: pmwcs3_id

Configuration option:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.

pmwcs3.new_i2c_address Action

Section titled “pmwcs3.new_i2c_address Action”

A new I2C address can be set (for multi-probes cases for example)

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pmwcs3
    id: pmwcs3_id
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.pmwcs3_id.new_i2c_address:
      id: pmwcs3_id
      address: 0x65

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.
  • address (Required, int, templatable): New I2C address.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”