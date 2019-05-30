PMWCS3 Capacitive Soil Moisture and Temperature Sensor
The
pmwcs3 sensor platform allows you to use your PMWCS3
(informations)
capacitive soil moisture and temperature sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work. Wiring scheme: red is 3.3V, black & shield is GND, green is SDA and white is SCL.
2.2kOhm resistors are advised to pullup both SDA & SDA lines.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
e25 (Optional): Electrical Conductivity, reference at 25°C in dS/m. All options from Sensor.
-
ec (Optional): Electrical Conductivity in mS/m. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): Soil temperature in °C. All options from Sensor.
-
vwc (Optional): Volumetric Water Content in cm3cm−3. All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x63.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Section titled “pmwcs3.air_calibration Action”
pmwcs3.air_calibration Action
The pmwcs3 probe can to be calibrated in dry/air conditions. The air calibration is a 30s procedure.
Configuration option:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.
Section titled “pmwcs3.water_calibration Action”
pmwcs3.water_calibration Action
The pmwcs3 probe can to be also calibrated in water saturated conditions. Install the probe into a glass of water. The water calibration is also a 30s procedure.
Configuration option:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.
Section titled “pmwcs3.new_i2c_address Action”
pmwcs3.new_i2c_address Action
A new I2C address can be set (for multi-probes cases for example)
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.
- address (Required, int, templatable): New I2C address.