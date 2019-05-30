The pmwcs3 sensor platform allows you to use your PMWCS3 (informations) capacitive soil moisture and temperature sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. Wiring scheme: red is 3.3V, black & shield is GND, green is SDA and white is SCL. 2.2kOhm resistors are advised to pullup both SDA & SDA lines.

PMWCS3 Capacitive Soil Moisture and Temperature Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmwcs3 e25 : name : " pmwcs3 e25 " ec : name : " pmwcs3 ec " temperature : name : " pmwcs3 temperature " vwc : name : " pmwcs3 vwc "

e25 (Optional): Electrical Conductivity, reference at 25°C in dS/m. All options from Sensor.

ec (Optional): Electrical Conductivity in mS/m. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): Soil temperature in °C. All options from Sensor.

vwc (Optional): Volumetric Water Content in cm3cm−3. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x63 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

The pmwcs3 probe can to be calibrated in dry/air conditions. The air calibration is a 30s procedure.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmwcs3 id : pmwcs3_id # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.pmwcs3_id.air_calibration : id : pmwcs3_id

Configuration option:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.

The pmwcs3 probe can to be also calibrated in water saturated conditions. Install the probe into a glass of water. The water calibration is also a 30s procedure.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmwcs3 id : pmwcs3_id # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.pmwcs3_id.water_calibration : id : pmwcs3_id

Configuration option:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the pmwcs3 sensor.

A new I2C address can be set (for multi-probes cases for example)

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmwcs3 id : pmwcs3_id # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.pmwcs3_id.new_i2c_address : id : pmwcs3_id address : 0x65

Configuration options: