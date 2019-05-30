Audio HTTP Media Source
The
audio_http media source platform plays audio streamed from HTTP and HTTPS URLs. Audio is fetched over the network and decoded
on the device.
Files are played using the
http:// or
https:// URI scheme.
This component only works on ESP32 based chips.
Decoding is provided by the microDecoder library, which supports MP3, FLAC, Opus (Ogg-encapsulated), and WAV. To keep firmware size small, MP3, FLAC, and Opus decoders are compiled in only when another component in the configuration requests them; WAV is always available. A codec is enabled when any of the following is true:
- An
audio_filemedia source is configured with a file of that format.
- A speaker media player pipeline’s
formatis set to that codec (or
codec_support_enabled: ALLis used).
- A speaker_source media player pipeline’s
formatis set to that codec.
To play a file, send a media URL like
https://example.com/audio/alert.mp3 to a media player that
uses this media source.
HTTPS and TLS certificatesSection titled “HTTPS and TLS certificates”
HTTPS URLs are validated against ESP-IDF’s bundled X.509 certificate store (the same
Mozilla root CA list used by other ESPHome components). By default, ESPHome includes only
the common-CA subset, which covers the vast majority of public servers; set
use_full_certificate_bundle: true under the
esp32 component’s
advanced options for the full bundle. Servers using self-signed certificates or private
CAs will fail to connect.
To allow connections to such servers, add the
http_request
component with
verify_ssl: false. This disables server certificate verification globally
for all TLS connections in the build, including the ones made by
audio_http. Use it
only on trusted networks.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this media source.
- buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the ring buffer in bytes used to transfer data
between the HTTP reader and the audio decoder. Minimum is
5000, maximum is
1000000. Defaults to
50000.
- task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If
true, the FreeRTOS decode task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to
false.
- All other options from Media Source.