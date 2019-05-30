The audio_http media source platform plays audio streamed from HTTP and HTTPS URLs. Audio is fetched over the network and decoded on the device.

Files are played using the http:// or https:// URI scheme.

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

Decoding is provided by the microDecoder library, which supports MP3, FLAC, Opus (Ogg-encapsulated), and WAV. To keep firmware size small, MP3, FLAC, and Opus decoders are compiled in only when another component in the configuration requests them; WAV is always available. A codec is enabled when any of the following is true:

An audio_file media source is configured with a file of that format.

media source is configured with a file of that format. A speaker media player pipeline’s format is set to that codec (or codec_support_enabled: ALL is used).

is set to that codec (or is used). A speaker_source media player pipeline’s format is set to that codec.

# Example configuration entry media_source : - platform : audio_http id : http_source

To play a file, send a media URL like https://example.com/audio/alert.mp3 to a media player that uses this media source.

HTTPS and TLS certificates Section titled “HTTPS and TLS certificates”

HTTPS URLs are validated against ESP-IDF’s bundled X.509 certificate store (the same Mozilla root CA list used by other ESPHome components). By default, ESPHome includes only the common-CA subset, which covers the vast majority of public servers; set use_full_certificate_bundle: true under the esp32 component’s advanced options for the full bundle. Servers using self-signed certificates or private CAs will fail to connect.

To allow connections to such servers, add the http_request component with verify_ssl: false . This disables server certificate verification globally for all TLS connections in the build, including the ones made by audio_http . Use it only on trusted networks.