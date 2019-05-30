 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Audio HTTP Media Source

The audio_http media source platform plays audio streamed from HTTP and HTTPS URLs. Audio is fetched over the network and decoded on the device.

Files are played using the http:// or https:// URI scheme.

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

Decoding is provided by the microDecoder library, which supports MP3, FLAC, Opus (Ogg-encapsulated), and WAV. To keep firmware size small, MP3, FLAC, and Opus decoders are compiled in only when another component in the configuration requests them; WAV is always available. A codec is enabled when any of the following is true:

# Example configuration entry


media_source:
  - platform: audio_http
    id: http_source

To play a file, send a media URL like https://example.com/audio/alert.mp3 to a media player that uses this media source.

HTTPS and TLS certificates

Section titled “HTTPS and TLS certificates”

HTTPS URLs are validated against ESP-IDF’s bundled X.509 certificate store (the same Mozilla root CA list used by other ESPHome components). By default, ESPHome includes only the common-CA subset, which covers the vast majority of public servers; set use_full_certificate_bundle: true under the esp32 component’s advanced options for the full bundle. Servers using self-signed certificates or private CAs will fail to connect.

To allow connections to such servers, add the http_request component with verify_ssl: false. This disables server certificate verification globally for all TLS connections in the build, including the ones made by audio_http. Use it only on trusted networks.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this media source.
  • buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the ring buffer in bytes used to transfer data between the HTTP reader and the audio decoder. Minimum is 5000, maximum is 1000000. Defaults to 50000.
  • task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If true, the FreeRTOS decode task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to false.
  • All other options from Media Source.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”