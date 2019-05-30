TLC5947 LED driver

Adafruit's TLC5947 board

This component represents a chain of TLC5947 24-Channel, 12-Bit PWM LED Drivers, which is used e.g. on this board from Adafruit.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global tlc5947 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry tlc5947 : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX lat_pin : GPIOXX

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin connected to DIN.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin connected to CLK.

lat_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin connected to LAT.

oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to /OE (BLANK).

num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this tlc5947 component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5947 chains connected at the same time.

The tlc5947 output component exposes a tlc5947 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : tlc5947 id : output_red channel : 0 - platform : tlc5947 id : output_green channel : 1 - platform : tlc5947 id : output_blue channel : 2