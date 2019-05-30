TLC5947 LED driver
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
This component represents a chain of TLC5947 24-Channel, 12-Bit PWM LED Drivers, which is used e.g. on this board from Adafruit.
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
tlc5947 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to DIN.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to CLK.
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lat_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to LAT.
-
oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to /OE (BLANK).
-
num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this
tlc5947component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5947 chains connected at the same time.
OutputSection titled “Output”
The tlc5947 output component exposes a tlc5947 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
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channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the TLC5947 chain of this output component.
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tlc5947_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the TLC5947-component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5947 chains you want to use at the same time.
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All other options from Output.