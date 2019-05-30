ADE7880 Power Sensor
The
ade7880 sensor platform allows you to use ADE7880
voltage/current/power sensors (datasheet) with ESPHome. This sensor
chip is commonly found in Shelly 3EM and 3EM Pro devices.
Communication with the chip is over an I2C bus, so
you need to have an
i2c: entry in your configuration with both
sda and
scl set. It is also recommended to set the I2C
frequency to
200kHz or higher, if the board containing the
chip can support it (this speed has been verified to work in the
Shelly 3EM). While this is not necessary, if a significant number of
the
ade7880 individual sensors (e.g. more than six) are enabled,
the time consumed by the I2C transactions can be substantial and
result in warning messages in the ESPHome logs.
The ADE7880 chip can measure up to three power phases, along with a neutral. Current can be measured on all four inputs, while voltage and power can be measured on the power phases. Current is measured using CT clamps.
While the chip is designed for 3-phase AC power, the phase inputs are independent of each other, so the chip can be used with single-phase and two-phase AC power circuits as well (or a mixture of them).
Instantaneous vs. Accumulated SensorsSection titled “Instantaneous vs. Accumulated Sensors”
The digital signal processor (DSP) in the ADE7880 executes its computations 8,000 times per second. As a result, each sensor listed below as ‘instantaneous’ reports the computed value from the most recent DSP cycle; it does not report an average over the time period since the last update.
Each sensor listed as ‘accumulated’ below reports the sum of all computed values since the last update.
The update interval defaults to 60 seconds, but can be lowered if you wish to have more frequent readings; this will increase the load (and database growth) of the connected Home Assistant correspondingly.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
-
irq1_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s IRQ1 output is connected to. The
ade7880component uses this input to determine when the ADE7880 chip has completed its power-up and reset cycles.
-
irq0_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s IRQ0 output is connected to, if any. The
ade7880component does not use this input, but if the IRQ0 output is connected to a GPIO and that GPIO is not configured as an
input, the chip will produce excessive heat and its lifetime could be shortened. The simplest way to ensure that the GPIO pin is properly connected is to supply it here, but if you wish to configure it elsewhere in your configuration that is a reasonable alternative.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s RESET input is connected to, if any. If this pin is configured, the
ade7880component will use it to initiate a ‘hardware reset’ of the chip when needed; if this pin is not configured, the component will attempt to initiate a ‘software reset’ of the chip when needed, but this could fail if the chip is not responding properly to the I2C bus.
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): The AC line frequency of the supply voltage. The supported range is
45Hzto
66Hz. Defaults to
50Hz.
-
phase_a (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘A’ phase inputs of the chip. Refer to the configuration examples below for the
simpleand
detailedsensor configuration options.
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the phase, which will be used a prefix in the names of all of the phase’s sensors.
-
voltage (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the RMS voltage value of this phase in volts (V). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
current (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the RMS current value of this phase in amperes (A). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
active_power (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the active (consumed) power value of this phase in watts (W). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
apparent_power (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the apparent (voltage multiplied by current) power value of this phase in volt-amperes (VA). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
power_factor (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the power factor value of this phase as a percentage (%). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
forward_active_energy (accumulated) (Optional): Report the forward active energy value of this phase in watt-hours (Wh). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
reverse_active_energy (accumulated) (Optional): Report the reverse active energy value of this phase in volt-ampere-reactive-hours (VARh). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
calibration (Required): The calibration values necessary for this phase’s sensors to report correct values.
-
current_gain (Required, integer): The value for the
AIGAINcalibration register.
-
voltage_gain (Required, integer): The value for the
AVGAINcalibration register.
-
power_gain (Required, integer): The value for the
APGAINcalibration register.
-
phase_angle (Required, integer): The value for the
APHCALcalibration register.
-
-
-
phase_b (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘B’ phase inputs of the chip. Identical to
phase_a.
-
phase_c (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘C’ phase inputs of the chip. Identical to
phase_a.
-
neutral (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘neutral’ phase of the chip.
-
name (Optional, string): The name of the phase, which will be used a prefix in the names of all of the phase’s sensors.
-
current (instantaneous) (Required): Report the RMS current value of the neutral in amperes (A). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported.
-
calibration (Required): The calibration values necessary for this phase’s sensors to report correct values.
- current_gain (Required, integer): The value for the
NIGAINcalibration register.
- current_gain (Required, integer): The value for the
-
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to report the sensor values. Defaults to
60s.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of the I2C Component if your configuration includes multiple I2C buses.
CalibrationSection titled “Calibration”
These sensors needs calibration to report correct values. For the Shelly 3EM and 3EM Pro devices, the calibration is performed during manufacturing, and the calibration data is included in the firmware stored in the device. See the Shelly 3EM section of the ESPHome Devices site for details on how to obtain the calibration data for a 3EM device.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
There are two sensor configuration modes supported: simple and detailed. The mode can be chosen for each sensor indepedently from all other sensors.
The simple mode is useful when you have no need to provide IDs for sensors, or to override any of the default sensor settings (unit of measurement, device class, state class, decimal accuracy). The value provided for each sensor variable will be the sensor’s name (optionally prefixed with the phase name, if it has been configured).
Because the phase name ‘Room Heater’ was configured, the resulting names for the various sensors will be ‘Room Heater Voltage’, ‘Room Heater Current’, etc.
In this example, the
accuracy_decimals variable for the
current sensor has been specified (overriding the default), and an
ID has been specified for the
power_factor sensor. The
remaining sensors for the ‘A’ phase are configured using ‘simple’
configuration mode.