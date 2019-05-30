ADE7880 Power Sensor

The ade7880 sensor platform allows you to use ADE7880 voltage/current/power sensors (datasheet) with ESPHome. This sensor chip is commonly found in Shelly 3EM and 3EM Pro devices.

Communication with the chip is over an I2C bus, so you need to have an i2c: entry in your configuration with both sda and scl set. It is also recommended to set the I2C frequency to 200kHz or higher, if the board containing the chip can support it (this speed has been verified to work in the Shelly 3EM). While this is not necessary, if a significant number of the ade7880 individual sensors (e.g. more than six) are enabled, the time consumed by the I2C transactions can be substantial and result in warning messages in the ESPHome logs.

The ADE7880 chip can measure up to three power phases, along with a neutral. Current can be measured on all four inputs, while voltage and power can be measured on the power phases. Current is measured using CT clamps.

While the chip is designed for 3-phase AC power, the phase inputs are independent of each other, so the chip can be used with single-phase and two-phase AC power circuits as well (or a mixture of them).

The digital signal processor (DSP) in the ADE7880 executes its computations 8,000 times per second. As a result, each sensor listed below as ‘instantaneous’ reports the computed value from the most recent DSP cycle; it does not report an average over the time period since the last update.

Each sensor listed as ‘accumulated’ below reports the sum of all computed values since the last update.

The update interval defaults to 60 seconds, but can be lowered if you wish to have more frequent readings; this will increase the load (and database growth) of the connected Home Assistant correspondingly.

irq1_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s IRQ1 output is connected to. The ade7880 component uses this input to determine when the ADE7880 chip has completed its power-up and reset cycles.

irq0_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s IRQ0 output is connected to, if any. The ade7880 component does not use this input, but if the IRQ0 output is connected to a GPIO and that GPIO is not configured as an input , the chip will produce excessive heat and its lifetime could be shortened. The simplest way to ensure that the GPIO pin is properly connected is to supply it here, but if you wish to configure it elsewhere in your configuration that is a reasonable alternative.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin that the ADE7880’s RESET input is connected to, if any. If this pin is configured, the ade7880 component will use it to initiate a ‘hardware reset’ of the chip when needed; if this pin is not configured, the component will attempt to initiate a ‘software reset’ of the chip when needed, but this could fail if the chip is not responding properly to the I2C bus.

frequency (Optional, frequency): The AC line frequency of the supply voltage. The supported range is 45Hz to 66Hz . Defaults to 50Hz .

phase_a (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘A’ phase inputs of the chip. Refer to the configuration examples below for the simple and detailed sensor configuration options. name (Optional, string): The name of the phase, which will be used a prefix in the names of all of the phase’s sensors. voltage (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the RMS voltage value of this phase in volts (V). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. current (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the RMS current value of this phase in amperes (A). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. active_power (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the active (consumed) power value of this phase in watts (W). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. apparent_power (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the apparent (voltage multiplied by current) power value of this phase in volt-amperes (VA). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. power_factor (instantaneous) (Optional): Report the power factor value of this phase as a percentage (%). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. forward_active_energy (accumulated) (Optional): Report the forward active energy value of this phase in watt-hours (Wh). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. reverse_active_energy (accumulated) (Optional): Report the reverse active energy value of this phase in volt-ampere-reactive-hours (VARh). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. calibration ( Required ): The calibration values necessary for this phase’s sensors to report correct values. current_gain ( Required , integer): The value for the AIGAIN calibration register. voltage_gain ( Required , integer): The value for the AVGAIN calibration register. power_gain ( Required , integer): The value for the APGAIN calibration register. phase_angle ( Required , integer): The value for the APHCAL calibration register.

phase_b (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘B’ phase inputs of the chip. Identical to phase_a .

phase_c (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘C’ phase inputs of the chip. Identical to phase_a .

neutral (Optional): The configuration variables for the ‘neutral’ phase of the chip. name (Optional, string): The name of the phase, which will be used a prefix in the names of all of the phase’s sensors. current (instantaneous) ( Required ): Report the RMS current value of the neutral in amperes (A). In detailed configuration mode, all options from Sensor are supported. calibration ( Required ): The calibration values necessary for this phase’s sensors to report correct values. current_gain ( Required , integer): The value for the NIGAIN calibration register.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to report the sensor values. Defaults to 60s .

i2c_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of the I2C Component if your configuration includes multiple I2C buses.

These sensors needs calibration to report correct values. For the Shelly 3EM and 3EM Pro devices, the calibration is performed during manufacturing, and the calibration data is included in the firmware stored in the device. See the Shelly 3EM section of the ESPHome Devices site for details on how to obtain the calibration data for a 3EM device.

There are two sensor configuration modes supported: simple and detailed. The mode can be chosen for each sensor indepedently from all other sensors.

The simple mode is useful when you have no need to provide IDs for sensors, or to override any of the default sensor settings (unit of measurement, device class, state class, decimal accuracy). The value provided for each sensor variable will be the sensor’s name (optionally prefixed with the phase name, if it has been configured).

# Example simple sensor configuration mode sensor : - platform : ade7880 irq0_pin : number : GPIOXX irq1_pin : number : GPIOXX phase_a : name : Room Heater voltage : Voltage current : Current active_power : Active Power power_factor : Power Factor forward_active_energy : Forward Active Energy reverse_active_energy : Reverse Active Energy calibration : current_gain : 3116628 voltage_gain : -757178 power_gain : -1344457 phase_angle : 188

Because the phase name ‘Room Heater’ was configured, the resulting names for the various sensors will be ‘Room Heater Voltage’, ‘Room Heater Current’, etc.

# Example detailed sensor configuration mode sensor : - platform : ade7880 irq0_pin : number : GPIOXX irq1_pin : number : GPIOXX phase_a : voltage : Voltage current : name : Current accuracy_decimals : 0 active_power : Active Power power_factor : id : ade_power_factor name : Power Factor forward_active_energy : Forward Active Energy reverse_active_energy : Reverse Active Energy calibration : current_gain : 3116628 voltage_gain : -757178 power_gain : -1344457 phase_angle : 188

In this example, the accuracy_decimals variable for the current sensor has been specified (overriding the default), and an ID has been specified for the power_factor sensor. The remaining sensors for the ‘A’ phase are configured using ‘simple’ configuration mode.