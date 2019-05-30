TC74 Temperature Sensor
The TC74 sensor platform allows you to use your TC74 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x48, the address of the TC74A0. For suffixes other than
A0add the final digit to
0x48to calculate the address. For example, the TC74A5 has I²C address
0x4D.
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All other options from Sensor.