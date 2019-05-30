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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TC74 Temperature Sensor

The TC74 sensor platform allows you to use your TC74 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

TC74 Temperature Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tc74
    name: "Living Room Temperature"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x48, the address of the TC74A0. For suffixes other than A0 add the final digit to 0x48 to calculate the address. For example, the TC74A5 has I²C address 0x4D.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”