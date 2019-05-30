ESPHome 2026.5.0 - May 2026

The headline change in ESPHome 2026.5.0 is the public beta of the new ESPHome Device Builder, a from-scratch web app that replaces the legacy in-tree dashboard with a real configuration editor, a firmware job queue, multi-select bulk actions, labels and areas, out-of-sync detection, cross-config search, distributed builds, and a proper settings UI. On the firmware side, a fundamental rework of the main loop, scheduler, and task watchdog recovers measurable CPU and power on every platform, alongside a broad set of measured optimizations across the API, audio, and helper hot paths. A native ESP-IDF toolchain ships next to PlatformIO with ESP-IDF v6.0.1 readiness work, and the audio decoder pipeline is modernized on top of the new microMP3 / microWAV / microFLAC streaming libraries. OTA gains its most expansive feature set in years with partition-table and bootloader updates, web-server OTA, and soft-brick recovery, while ESP32-based Zigbee, the new Sendspin multi-room audio component family, a fresh radio_frequency entity type, expanded nRF52 / Zephyr platform work, and a substantial codebase correctness sweep round out the release.

If you use modbus_controller in server mode, migrate to the new modbus_server component and rename server_registers to registers and server_courtesy_response to courtesy_response

in server mode, migrate to the new component and rename to and to If you rely on more than 5 concurrent API connections on esp32 , bk72xx , rtl87xx , or ln882x , set api.max_connections explicitly (the default dropped from 8 to 5)

, , , or , set explicitly (the default dropped from 8 to 5) If you play WAV files only via YAML actions to arbitrary URLs (not embedded, not set as the preferred pipeline format), add audio: codecs: wav: so WAV decoding is still compiled in

so WAV decoding is still compiled in If you use codec_support_enabled on the speaker media player, drop it and use the pipeline format: setting instead ( format: NONE includes all codecs, format: WAV matches the old none / false mode)

on the speaker media player, drop it and use the pipeline setting instead ( includes all codecs, matches the old / mode) If you embed audio files larger than 5 MB into your speaker media player via the files: block, compress them or pick a more efficient codec before upgrading

block, compress them or pick a more efficient codec before upgrading If you have multiple ota: - platform: esphome entries on different ports, consolidate to a single entry on one port

entries on different ports, consolidate to a single entry on one port If you use throttle_average filters with a time_period longer than 24 hours, lower it (the new schema cap is 24 h)

filters with a longer than 24 hours, lower it (the new schema cap is 24 h) If your lambdas call id(...).set_min_power(...) , set_max_power(...) , or set_zero_means_zero(...) on a FloatOutput , add min_power: 0% (or any of the scaling keys) to one of your output: entries so the runtime setters stay compiled in

, , or on a , add (or any of the scaling keys) to one of your entries so the runtime setters stay compiled in If your external component implements ComponentIterator and doesn’t handle media players, add bool on_media_player(media_player::MediaPlayer *obj) override { return true; } guarded by #ifdef USE_MEDIA_PLAYER

and doesn’t handle media players, add guarded by If your external component or lambda calls OneWireBus::skip() , handle the new bool return value ( false means the reset/presence pulse failed; bail out instead of writing to a dead bus)

, handle the new return value ( means the reset/presence pulse failed; bail out instead of writing to a dead bus) If your external component constructs PollingComponent() with no argument and never calls set_update_interval() , pass an interval explicitly; the default constructor no longer polls at all

with no argument and never calls , pass an interval explicitly; the default constructor no longer polls at all If your external component uses esphome::RingBuffer from esphome/core/ring_buffer.h , switch to esphome::ring_buffer::RingBuffer from esphome/components/ring_buffer/ring_buffer.h and add AUTO_LOAD = ["ring_buffer"]

from , switch to from and add If your external component uses heap-allocating helpers like str_lower_case , format_hex , format_mac_address_pretty , value_accuracy_to_string , or base64_encode , include esphome/core/alloc_helpers.h directly (the helpers.h re-export is temporary)

, , , , or , include directly (the re-export is temporary) If you maintain an external climate platform, replace the deprecated set_supports_* / get_supports_* accessors with add_feature_flags() / has_feature_flags() (note two_point_target_temperature maps to CLIMATE_REQUIRES_TWO_POINT_TARGET_TEMPERATURE )

platform, replace the deprecated / accessors with / (note maps to ) If you hold long-lived BLE connections via ble_client and notice WiFi throughput drops, this is the new esp32_ble_tracker coex behavior; open an issue with your config if it materially affects your workload

and notice WiFi throughput drops, this is the new coex behavior; open an issue with your config if it materially affects your workload If your ektf2232 config still uses rts_pin , rename it to reset_pin (the friendly migration error has been removed)

Introducing the New ESPHome Device Builder (Beta) Section titled “Introducing the New ESPHome Device Builder (Beta)”

The new ESPHome Device Builder, announced at State of the Open Home 2026 and now in public beta, is a from-scratch replacement for the legacy in-tree dashboard. It lives in two new repos, device-builder (Python backend) and device-builder-frontend (web UI), and consumes ESPHome through stable public interfaces instead of reaching into internal modules. The work is driven by the Open Home Foundation Ecosystems department, which expanded significantly last year so OHF could deliver more to the community, working alongside the existing maintainer community. Most of the rewrite goes toward dashboard capabilities the existing user base has been blocked on for years (job queue, multi-select bulk actions, labels/areas, out-of-sync detection, cross-config search, distributed builds, real settings UI). Visual editing and pairing with hardware like the Apollo Automation ESPHome Starter Kit (ESK-1) make the same app a reasonable starting point for newcomers as well.

Capabilities the legacy dashboard didn’t offer:

Visual component and automation builder alongside Monaco YAML, with a left-sidebar device navigator. Legacy was an Ace text editor over a .yaml file with no first-class component or automation objects.

alongside Monaco YAML, with a left-sidebar device navigator. Legacy was an Ace text editor over a file with no first-class component or automation objects. Component catalog with dependency resolution and a per-board pin info viewer that maps GPIO capabilities and shows which component is using each pin.

and a that maps GPIO capabilities and shows which component is using each pin. Firmware job queue with progress, history, and cancel for compile / install / clean. Legacy ran one operation at a time with no concurrency or history.

with progress, history, and cancel for compile / install / clean. Legacy ran one operation at a time with no concurrency or history. Remote builder. One Device Builder instance can offload compile/install jobs to another over a peer-paired link (mDNS discovery, SHA-256 fingerprint confirmation, identity rotation, per-peer auto-route).

One Device Builder instance can offload compile/install jobs to another over a peer-paired link (mDNS discovery, SHA-256 fingerprint confirmation, identity rotation, per-peer auto-route). Labels (colored, searchable, filterable), areas as a first-class field, friendly name as a separate editable field, device cloning , and multi-select bulk actions (update / delete / archive on an arbitrary subset of devices). Legacy’s only bulk action was an all-or-nothing “update all”.

(colored, searchable, filterable), as a first-class field, as a separate editable field, , and (update / delete / archive on an arbitrary subset of devices). Legacy’s only bulk action was an all-or-nothing “update all”. Out-of-sync detection with per-device badges for version, config-hash, and encryption-state mismatches. Legacy showed only “update available.”

with per-device badges for version, config-hash, and encryption-state mismatches. Legacy showed only “update available.” YAML diff view , cross-config YAML search with surrounding context, and a command palette (⌘K / Ctrl-K).

, with surrounding context, and a (⌘K / Ctrl-K). Card and table views with configurable columns and faceted filters (platform / status / area / labels). Legacy was cards only.

with configurable columns and faceted filters (platform / status / area / labels). Legacy was cards only. Real settings UI with light/dark/system theme, English / Français / Nederlands localization, editor layout, and remote-builder controls. Legacy exposed almost nothing in-UI.

with light/dark/system theme, English / Français / Nederlands localization, editor layout, and remote-builder controls. Legacy exposed almost nothing in-UI. First-run Wi-Fi onboarding and USB-plug detection with a “set this up” prompt when a board is connected.

Existing features like Web Serial flashing and Take Control / Adopt carry over and are surfaced more prominently in the new install-method dialog, which adds server-side USB, Home Assistant host USB auto-detection, and web.esphome.io download as transports.

Supporting ESPHome-side plumbing landed in 2026.5.0: stable backend API surface (#16206) with documented helper contracts like write_file (#16290); stable WiFi capability helpers (#16300) and the new esphome.upload_targets module (#16346); the config-hash CLI command (#15548) plus an mDNS config_hash TXT record (#16145) that let Device Builder skip re-flash when the running config matches; schema visibility hints for the visual editor (#16267, #16276); tightened esphome rename (#16296); restored ProgressBar under --dashboard mode (#16357); downstream CI against PR Python code (#16214); and legacy-dashboard guardrails on contributor PRs (#16378).

The legacy dashboard remains the default in 2026.5.0. Home Assistant users can try Device Builder today by installing the ESPHome (beta) app (formerly add-on), where it is enabled by default. The stable and beta apps run side by side, or stable-app users can opt in via the Use new Device Builder Preview toggle in the add-on’s Configuration tab:

Feedback from beta testers shapes the next release, and we’re excited to already be seeing the first community pull requests landing on the device-builder and device-builder-frontend repos.

Main Loop and Watchdog Architecture Overhaul Section titled “Main Loop and Watchdog Architecture Overhaul”

This release lands one of the most consequential changes to ESPHome’s runtime in years: a fundamental rework of how the main loop, scheduler, and task watchdog interact. Led by @bdraco, with @rwrozelle contributing the configurable ESP32 watchdog timeout (#15908) that the new auto-scaling feed interval keys off and the OpenThread proof-of-concept that produced the 2.0 mA → 1.1 mA power-savings measurement, these changes recover meaningful CPU on every supported platform and finally make App.set_loop_interval() work the way the documentation has always described.

Main-loop cadence decoupled from the scheduler (#15792):

Every component’s loop() now actually runs at the configured loop_interval_ cadence (default ~62 Hz) instead of being silently pulled forward to ~128 Hz by unrelated scheduler activity.

now actually runs at the configured cadence (default ~62 Hz) instead of being silently pulled forward to ~128 Hz by unrelated scheduler activity. Background-driven events (MQTT RX, USB RX, BLE, mWW, espnow, lwIP sockets, etc.) still wake their component within a single tick via wake_loop_threadsafe() , even with multi-second loop_interval_ values for deep power-save configurations.

, even with multi-second values for deep power-save configurations. App.set_loop_interval() now actually enables power savings. Independent testing on an OpenThread proof-of-concept measured average current drop from 2.0 mA to 1.1 mA on top of an earlier version of this work.

Watchdog feed rate corrected after a 1000x cost regression (#15846, #15984):

The 3 ms feed throttle dated to ESPHome’s 2019 C++ port, when feeding the watchdog cost a hundred nanoseconds. The 2021 switch to ESP-IDF made each feed cost ~10-12 µs without the constant being revisited. The bug only surfaced under raised loop_interval_ , where 26% of CPU was being burned inside arch_feed_wdt() .

, where 26% of CPU was being burned inside . The idle-tick feed interval is now per-platform instead of a universal 3 ms: 1000 ms by default on ESP32 (1/5 of the configured watchdog timeout, scaling automatically with the new esp32.watchdog_timeout knob from #15908), 100 ms on ESP8266, 2000 ms on LibreTiny BK72xx, and 300 ms on the remaining platforms. Real ESP32+BT proxy measurements show the wdt bucket dropping from 46.5 ms to 21.6 ms per 60 s window with no loss of safety margin.

Loop-when-idle gated everywhere it makes sense (#15636, #15642, #15884 and many more): the esphome OTA component, status_led , bl0906 , and others now disable their own loop() when idle and rely on wake hooks (socket-event callbacks, ISR-safe wake flags, etc.) to come back to life only when there is real work to do. OTA in particular ran every tick forever just to check whether a client had connected; on Xtensa each idle tick pulled a memw plus a volatile load, paid for the entire lifetime of every ESPHome device that exists.

Scheduler self-keyed timer API (#16127) lets small action and filter classes drop Component inheritance entirely. Follow-ups across #16129, #16131, #16132, and #16191 migrate DelayAction and the binary_sensor / sensor filter family ( DelayedOnFilter , DelayedOffFilter , DebounceFilter , HeartbeatFilter , SettleFilter , AutorepeatFilter , and others), saving ~8 bytes per instance baseline (and ~32 bytes more when runtime_stats: is enabled).

Beyond the structural changes above, this release contains an unusual concentration of measured micro-optimizations across the codebase, particularly on the API and audio paths. Led by @bdraco and @kahrendt, with @swoboda1337 contributing the CallbackManager copy reduction (#16093) and a sweep of performance-unnecessary-copy-initialization fixes (#16101).

Cross-platform millis() overhaul. A coordinated rewrite hits every supported runtime. ESP8266 (#15662) drops from 3348 ns/call to 1077 ns/call (2.7x) by wrapping Arduino’s millis() at link time with a 32-bit accumulator, replacing four 64-bit multiplies routed through the LX106’s software __umulsidi3 helper. ESP32 (#15661) switches to xTaskGetTickCount() directly when the FreeRTOS tick rate is 1 kHz; LibreTiny (#15918) inlines the same xTaskGetTickCount() fast path; the host platform (#15994) replaces floating-point math with integer arithmetic; and Millis64Impl::compute() is force-inlined on single-threaded platforms (#15684). On a typical 10-component ESP8266 device, runtime stats showed main_loop active_total drop by 41 ms per minute of CPU, roughly 7% of the scheduler+overhead budget reclaimed for actual work.

BLE advertisement encode is 20-33% faster (#15988). A new (mac_address) proto field option unrolls the varint encoder for 48-bit MAC addresses into a 7-byte fast path. CodSpeed measured the CalculateSize_BLERawAdvs12 benchmark improving by 33% and the full CalcAndEncode_BLERawAdvs12 benchmark by 22.5%. On real ESP32 hardware, encode dropped 27.6% (11647 ns/op to 8430 ns/op) on a 12-advertisement batch.

API socket fast-path tightened (#15996, #15888, #15889). The Xtensa memw instruction in the per-socket ready check is now hoisted to once per main-loop iteration; api_is_connected() is inlined and reduced to a single byte load; the proxy message families (Z-Wave, IR/RF, serial) are now marked speed_optimized and have CodSpeed coverage (#16157, #16159).

Scheduler fast paths force-inlined (#15683, #15685, #15686, #15947). cleanup_() , process_to_add() , and process_defer_queue_() are inlined at the call site; the multi-threaded-no-atomics path now uses lock-free __atomic builtins.

Defer queue: don’t sleep while non-empty (#15968). The scheduler now skips its select/sleep when the defer queue still has items pending, eliminating a per-tick latency spike on action chains that defer between steps ( script.execute , delay , etc.). Latency-sensitive automations no longer pay an extra select round-trip per deferred step.

HAL trivial dispatches inlined (#15977, #16111-#16116, #16183). The HAL split moves bodies into per-platform hal.cpp files and inlines the trivial wrappers ( millis() , micros() , feed_wdt() , etc.) at the call site, removing a per-call function-call overhead that compounded across every component’s main-loop work.

zwave_proxy and bluetooth_proxy loop() fast paths inlined. On zwave_proxy (#15887) the response_handler_ and process_uart_ hot-path branches are now inlined at the loop() call site. On bluetooth_proxy , a partial revert of an earlier loop() → set_interval migration (#15992) restores tighter scheduling for proxy traffic, and a redundant remote_bda_ write in the connect handler (#16000) is gone. Bluetooth proxy is one of the most-deployed ESPHome configurations, so these compound across thousands of devices.

mDNS update polling event-driven on ESP8266 and RP2040 (#15961). MDNS.update() is now driven by IP-state events on ESP8266 and RP2040 instead of being polled every main-loop tick. Idle devices stop touching the mDNS state machine entirely.

i2s_audio software volume control is 45% cheaper (#16278). The new Q31 scaling factor uses Xtensa’s mulsh instruction (30 bits of precision) and a precomputed scalar generated only when volume changes. Speaker-task CPU usage at 48 kHz stereo drops from 7.8% to 4.3%.

value_accuracy_to_buf got a non- snprintf fast path (#15596). Sensor value formatting now uses a direct integer-to-decimal conversion for the common case (accuracy 0-3 with finite, in-range values), with snprintf kept as the fallback for NaN, infinity, larger accuracies, and out-of-range values. This is a major win for web_server , which formats every sensor state into JSON on each SSE push and on every REST request; high-update-rate dashboards and devices with many sensors see noticeably lower CPU per push, with the largest gains on ESP8266 where snprintf carries the most overhead.

Light, callback, and helper hot paths all saw improvements: LightCall flag accessors are force-inlined (#15729), format_hex_internal was rewritten to avoid snprintf (#15594), and CallbackManager call paths reduce copies (#16093).

A parallel effort by @bdraco and @kahrendt, with @schdro contributing the static loop-task allocation, focused on shrinking the per-instance and static-RAM cost of common components.

APIServer client list moved to a compile-time array (#15889) eliminates the persistent heap-held vector that grew via doubling reallocations. Measured -92 B flash on ESP32-S3, -152 B flash on ESP8266, plus zero heap fragmentation. At one client connected (the typical Home Assistant deployment), net RAM is -4 B. The new compile-time MAX_API_CONNECTIONS constant lets the array size and accept-time cap derive from one source.

FloatOutput power scaling gated (#15998) saves 12 bytes per output instance plus ~248 bytes flash, applied across every PWM channel, DAC channel, LEDC output, and dimmer-chip channel. On a 5-channel H801 RGBWW LED Controller this measured at -64 B static RAM and -248 B flash.

Per-instance action fields folded into stateless lambdas: every YAML automation that calls a light.control / light.toggle / light.dim_relative (#16037, #16038, #16039, #16118), climate.control (#16044), cover.control / cover.template.publish (#16046), fan.turn_on (#16122), or valve.control (#16123) action previously stored every optional parameter (transition lengths, RGB/brightness targets, modes, position, direction, etc.) as fields on the Action instance, costing 60-120 bytes of RAM per action instance depending on the action type. These are now packed into a single stateless lambda captured at compile time, so unused parameters cost nothing per action instance and every action drops to 20 bytes or less per instance. A config with 20 light.* automations reclaims well over a kilobyte of RAM, and configurations with many such automations see the largest savings.

ThrottleAverageFilter packed (#16169) drops from 28 B to 24 B per instance by packing the have_nan_ flag alongside the 31-bit n_ field in a single 32-bit word.

LD24xx sensors and template restorers inlined (#15676, #15883) eliminate heap allocations for small fixed-purpose objects.

Loop task uses static allocation (#15659): ~152 bytes of heap metadata reclaimed by moving the ESP32 loop task TCB and stack into .bss instead of being allocated at boot from the heap.

Ring buffer can target internal memory (#16187). A new memory-preference parameter on RingBuffer::create() allows audio paths to skip the slow ESP32 PSRAM cache when small buffers benefit from the faster internal SRAM.

Scheduler pool replaced with intrusive freelist (#16172). The previous std::vector -backed SchedulerItem pool grew via doubling reallocations and hung on to its peak capacity for the lifetime of the device. The replacement is an unbounded intrusive freelist that recycles freed items in O(1) without ever resizing or fragmenting an external container. Scheduler-heavy configurations stop carrying high-watermark vector capacity around as dead RAM.

safe_mode and rtttl callback storage gated (#16002, #16003). on_safe_mode callbacks now use a StaticCallbackManager , and rtttl ’s on_finished_playback callback storage is gated behind a #define that only activates when the YAML actually subscribes. Both are tiny per-instance wins, but safe_mode is on essentially every device and rtttl is on every speaker setup that uses RTTTL playback.

light validate_ clamp shrunk (#15728). The unit-range clamp helper used by every light component dropped its branch count and code size, with the speed-up showing up across PWM, RGB, RGBW, RGBWW, monochromatic, and addressable light platforms.

dsmr no longer allocates during parsing (#15875). The DSMR rewrite eliminates dynamic allocations in the parse path entirely and decrypts in place, saving roughly 1500 bytes of runtime allocation per telegram. See Other Notable Features for the security-fix and OBIS-sensor side of the same PR.

@diorcety delivered a substantial new build pathway in #14678: ESPHome can now build firmware directly with the native ESP-IDF toolchain via idf.py , alongside the existing PlatformIO build path. This is independent of framework.type , which still selects the runtime framework ( arduino vs esp-idf ); the new toolchain key selects the build system used to compile it.

Opt in by setting toolchain under the esp32: block:

esp32 : board : esp32dev toolchain : esp-idf # or 'platformio' (default) framework : type : esp-idf

The same selection is available on the command line and overrides the YAML value for one-off builds:

Terminal window esphome --toolchain esp-idf compile my-device.yaml

Precedence is --toolchain (CLI), then esp32.toolchain (YAML), then platformio (default toolchain).

Key Benefits:

Automatic ESP-IDF installation on first run with toolchain: esp-idf , into <data_dir>/idf/ (or $ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX when set). ESPHome downloads the matching ESP-IDF release plus its Python environment, then builds through idf.py directly.

on first run with , into (or when set). ESPHome downloads the matching ESP-IDF release plus its Python environment, then builds through directly. Automatic conversion of PlatformIO library entries into ESP-IDF components (including the patches required), so projects that rely on lib_deps from the PlatformIO ecosystem keep working under the native toolchain.

into ESP-IDF components (including the patches required), so projects that rely on from the PlatformIO ecosystem keep working under the native toolchain. CI workflow added to compile components against the native toolchain on every PR so the path stays building as the codebase evolves.

The default toolchain remains platformio in 2026.5.0, so existing projects keep building exactly as they did before. The native path is opt-in for power users and contributors who want to work against the unmodified upstream IDF.

ESP-IDF v6.0.1 readiness lands across a chain of supporting PRs, primarily by @swoboda1337 with @diorcety and @luar123 contributing the dependency bumps: a new ESP-IDF 6.0.1 platform entry (#16146), an esp_wireguard bump to 0.4.5 for v6 compatibility (#15804), newlib compatibility for the Zigbee SDK on IDF 6 (#16174) plus init-order and missing-field warning fixes on native ESP-IDF (#16389), relaxed -Werror=reorder and -Werror=maybe-uninitialized for managed components built under IDF 6 (#16392), and a PlatformIO-style RAM/Flash summary printed after native ESP-IDF builds for parity with the existing flow (#16394).

Audio Stack Modernization Section titled “Audio Stack Modernization”

@kahrendt led a comprehensive rewrite of the audio decoder pipeline across more than a dozen PRs, aligning ESPHome with a new family of streaming codec libraries published by the esphome-libs organization.

New microDecoder family of libraries:

microMP3 (#16236), microWAV (#16251), microFLAC (#16279) replace the older Helix/esp-audio-libs decoders. Every codec now either streams from its source or buffers internally, which eliminates a memmove operation on the transfer buffer that, for MP3, used more CPU than the decoding itself.

(#16236), (#16251), (#16279) replace the older Helix/esp-audio-libs decoders. Every codec now either streams from its source or buffers internally, which eliminates a operation on the transfer buffer that, for MP3, used more CPU than the decoding itself. The unified microDecoder library (#15679, #16237) handles HTTP source reads, decoding, and threading internally. audio_file and the new audio_http media source (#15741) both build on it.

library (#15679, #16237) handles HTTP source reads, decoding, and threading internally. and the new media source (#15741) both build on it. esp-audio-libs was bumped to v3.0.0 (#16263), keeping the resampler and optimized gain helpers but dropping the codec decoders to reduce compile time.

New audio_http media source (#15741) plays audio from arbitrary HTTP URLs and serves as a replacement for prior workarounds. 48 kHz stereo MP3 now decodes with ~40% less CPU on an ESP32-S3 thanks to the eliminated staging buffer and memmove .

Advanced codec configuration (#16166) exposes per-codec options under audio.codecs.* so users can pick memory locations (internal vs PSRAM), enable specific codecs additively, and tune options like Opus’s pseudostack size. Users of slower ESP32s (no fast PSRAM) can now configure decoder buffers to live in internal memory and reduce stuttering at the start of playback.

RingBuffer made a first-class component (#16298) by moving the core ring buffer into a dedicated ring_buffer helper component. External component authors can now iterate on it via external_components ; the deprecation period for the old esphome/core/ring_buffer.h location is 6 months. A new RingBufferAudioSource (#16314, #16315, #16316) consolidates the speaker and mixer audio-source plumbing.

Users with audio files referenced only via YAML actions (rather than embedded or set as the preferred format) may need to add audio.codecs.wav: to keep WAV decoding compiled in; see the Breaking Changes section for migration details.

OTA Platform Enhancements Section titled “OTA Platform Enhancements”

OTA gained the broadest set of capabilities it has had in any single release, led by @Mat931.

Partition table updates (#15780) make it possible to convert devices from other firmwares (such as Tasmota) to ESPHome over the air. The updater verifies the new partition table, runs sanity checks, and only commits if it can prove the device will boot. Setting allow_partition_access: true under ota: platform: esphome enables the workflow; the docs walk through the Tasmota conversion step by step.

Bootloader updates (#16238) build on the new extended OTA protocol (#16164) and let esphome upload --bootloader push a fresh bootloader image.

Soft-brick recovery via factory partition (#16339). When OTA is impossible because the alternate app partition is the wrong type but contains a valid app (for example, a Tasmota safeboot image), safe_mode can now boot into the factory partition so the device can be re-flashed instead of requiring a USB cable.

Web server OTA platform (#16207). A new --ota-platform {esphome,web_server} flag on esphome upload and esphome run lets users force the HTTP-based web_server OTA path, which is auto-selected when only platform: web_server is configured. The native API path remains the default because it uses challenge-response auth with hashed nonces (the OTA password is never on the wire), while web_server uses HTTP Basic auth.

Host platform OTA backend (#16304) implements working OTA for the host target via execv , unlocking integration-test coverage of one of the highest-risk regression surfaces in ESPHome. Tests can now exercise the full native OTA wire protocol (handshake, MD5, chunked transfer, automation triggers, reboot) on every CI run without needing real hardware.

Better OTA error messages (#16327) and the use of WatchdogManager during ESP32 OTA writes (#16138) round out the package.

Faster Configuration Validation and CLI Startup Section titled “Faster Configuration Validation and CLI Startup”

Four related changes by @bdraco make esphome compile , esphome upload , and especially esphome logs noticeably faster on projects with remote dependencies, and shave wall-clock time off every CLI invocation.

Deferred heavy module-scope imports (#15955). esphome.__main__ , esphome.loader , and esphome.config no longer pull voluptuous , codegen, and the component registry at import time; the heavy imports happen lazily inside the codepaths that actually need them. Every esphome CLI invocation, including esphome version , esphome config , and the dashboard’s per-request shells, starts faster, and the dashboard’s import-time regression is now guarded by CI.

Skip external file refresh on esphome logs (#16016). The skip_external_update flag is unified into a single CORE.skip_external_update source of truth and external_files.download_content() now honors it. For a Home Assistant Voice PE config (16+ remote audio files, several micro_wake_word models), the validation phase no longer spends ~20 sequential HTTP HEAD requests before logs can start streaming.

Parallel external_files downloads (#16021) fan out per-file checks across an 8-worker thread pool. Wall time drops from sum(latency) to roughly max(latency) when the cache is warm.

Cached validated configs (#16381). esphome compile now writes the fully validated config to disk; upload and logs reload it instead of re-running read_config() from scratch. The cache is regenerated by every compile , so a follow-up upload to a freshly compiled binary skips the entire validation pipeline. No flag, no opt-in.

@kahrendt built a complete new component family for Sendspin, a multi-room synchronized audio protocol, across a chain of PRs:

Hub component (#15924) provides the basic connection and group state distribution.

(#15924) provides the basic connection and group state distribution. Controller role and switch action (#15929) lets devices move between active groups.

(#15929) lets devices move between active groups. Group media player platform (#15948) controls playback for a whole group (volume, transport, repeat, shuffle) without producing audio itself.

(#15948) controls playback for a whole group (volume, transport, repeat, shuffle) without producing audio itself. Media source platform (#15950) plays synchronized audio, with fixed and runtime-tunable delay compensation for downstream DAC/amp latency.

(#15950) plays synchronized audio, with fixed and runtime-tunable delay compensation for downstream DAC/amp latency. Metadata text and numeric sensors (#15969, #15971) report title/artist/album plus a polling track-progress sensor designed to drive displays.

(#15969, #15971) report title/artist/album plus a polling track-progress sensor designed to drive displays. Stutter reduction via sendspin-cpp v0.4.0 (#16178) marks decoder paths hot, allows player buffers in internal memory, and raises the player task priority above the websocket server. Combined with the new audio codec configuration, this enables real-time stereo Opus playback on a plain ESP32.

Radio Frequency Entity Type Section titled “Radio Frequency Entity Type”

@kbx81 introduced a new top-level radio_frequency entity type (#15556) for representing RF transceivers in Home Assistant, alongside an ir_rf_proxy platform (#15744) that extends the existing infrared proxy with RF capability advertising (tunable frequency range, supported modulations).

A driver-agnostic on_control trigger (#16368) lets any RF front-end chip (CC1101, RFM69, SX127x, custom externals) integrate with radio_frequency entities through YAML triggers alone, with no custom C++ wiring required. Chip-state turnaround for transmit/receive is handled through remote_transmitter ’s existing on_transmit / on_complete triggers, keeping radio_frequency itself driver-agnostic. The implementation shares wire messages with the IR proxy to conserve protobuf message IDs.

@clydebarrow continued landing LVGL refinements throughout the release:

Flexible grid layouts (#16041) accept new shorthands like 3x (3 rows, columns auto-derived) and x4 (4 columns, rows derived from widget count). Either grid_rows or grid_columns can now be a single integer that expands to that many equal FR(1) cells.

(#16041) accept new shorthands like (3 rows, columns auto-derived) and (4 columns, rows derived from widget count). Either or can now be a single integer that expands to that many equal cells. Checked-state binary sensors (#16073) report toggle widget state directly, not just press state.

(#16073) report toggle widget state directly, not just press state. Percentage line points (#16209) make resolution-independent line widgets straightforward.

(#16209) make resolution-independent line widgets straightforward. Touch coordinates in event lambdas (#16272). on_pressed , on_pressing , and on_release now receive an additional point parameter with object-relative coordinates.

(#16272). , , and now receive an additional parameter with object-relative coordinates. on_update trigger and trigger: option (#16312) distinguish programmatic value changes from user interactions for numbers and sensors.

The standalone mapping component also gained default values and metadata for cross-component validation (#15861).

Zigbee Expanded to ESP32 H2 and C6 Section titled “Zigbee Expanded to ESP32 H2 and C6”

@luar123 brought ESP32-based Zigbee support to ESPHome in #11553, porting the standalone zigbee_esphome external component into core. The implementation runs on the radio-equipped ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2 variants and publishes ESPHome binary_sensor entities as Zigbee binary_input clusters, recognized automatically by ZHA and zigbee2mqtt. Zigbee router and end devices are supported.

Follow-ups in this release expand the feature set:

Sensors over Zigbee (#16026) exposes ESPHome sensor entities through the analog Zigbee data model.

(#16026) exposes ESPHome entities through the analog Zigbee data model. on_join trigger (#16060) fires when the device joins or rejoins the Zigbee network, with a bool indicating which case.

(#16060) fires when the device joins or rejoins the Zigbee network, with a bool indicating which case. power_source option (#16062) lets devices advertise their power source (battery vs mains).

nRF52 and Zephyr Platform Improvements Section titled “nRF52 and Zephyr Platform Improvements”

@tomaszduda23 continued landing the work that turns nRF52/Zephyr into a first-class ESPHome target, with substantial follow-ups across deep sleep, Zigbee, OTA, and native builds:

Deep sleep with Zigbee wakeup (#13950) lets battery-powered nRF52 Zigbee devices sleep between events while still being woken by the radio.

(#13950) lets battery-powered nRF52 Zigbee devices sleep between events while still being woken by the radio. nRF52 Zigbee router (#16034) extends the existing Zigbee end-device support to router devices.

(#16034) extends the existing Zigbee end-device support to router devices. Loop-wake primitives implemented (#16032): wake_loop_threadsafe() and wakeable_delay() now have real nRF52 implementations, so components that depend on these primitives (sockets, BLE, etc.) work the same way they do on ESP32.

(#16032): and now have real nRF52 implementations, so components that depend on these primitives (sockets, BLE, etc.) work the same way they do on ESP32. Optional reset pin for DFU (#11684) makes the nRESET pin optional during DFU entry; less reliable, but feasible on boards that don’t break the pin out.

(#11684) makes the nRESET pin optional during DFU entry; less reliable, but feasible on boards that don’t break the pin out. zephyr_ble_server numeric comparison pairing (#14400) adds the on_numeric_comparison_request trigger for secure BLE pairing flows.

(#14400) adds the trigger for secure BLE pairing flows. Bootloader reserve area (#16204) carves out a dedicated flash region so bootloader updates don’t collide with app flash.

(#16204) carves out a dedicated flash region so bootloader updates don’t collide with app flash. Crash logging on Zephyr (#16203, #16330) gives the logger a chance to print before reset, with a separate fix for a long-standing logger crash on Zephyr.

(#16203, #16330) gives the logger a chance to print before reset, with a separate fix for a long-standing logger crash on Zephyr. OTA-safe watchdog feeding (#16218) feeds the watchdog early during OTA so the device doesn’t roll back mid-update.

(#16218) feeds the watchdog early during OTA so the device doesn’t roll back mid-update. west update progress messaging (#16321) makes it clear when Zephyr is fetching modules rather than hanging.

(#16321) makes it clear when Zephyr is fetching modules rather than hanging. Native build preparation (#16193) and run_compile hook for external components (#16179) set up the path for the nRF52/Zephyr toolchain to follow the same native build model as the new ESP-IDF pathway above.

(#16193) and (#16179) set up the path for the nRF52/Zephyr toolchain to follow the same native build model as the new ESP-IDF pathway above. CI coverage (#16188) adds nRF52 component tests so Zephyr-only changes actually get exercised in CI, and the Zephyr main loop drops a redundant yield() (#15694).

@rwrozelle landed two OpenThread fixes that ride along on the same platform pathway: a coroutine-with-priority COMMUNICATION profile (#16318) and removal of a stale freertos/portmacro.h include that broke builds against newer toolchains (#16338).

New Hardware and Display Support Section titled “New Hardware and Display Support”

ESP32-P4 USB High Speed (#14584) by @p1ngb4ck: a new max_packet_size option on usb_host lets ESP32-P4 use 512-byte USB transfers instead of being fragmented to 64-byte Full Speed packets.

(#14584) by @p1ngb4ck: a new option on lets ESP32-P4 use 512-byte USB transfers instead of being fragmented to 64-byte Full Speed packets. Configurable ESP32 watchdog timeout (#15908) by @rwrozelle: esp32.watchdog_timeout accepts 5-60 seconds for power-managed configurations.

(#15908) by @rwrozelle: accepts 5-60 seconds for power-managed configurations. esp32_ble PSRAM allocation (#15644) by @edwardtfn: a use_psram: true option directs Bluedroid to allocate from SPIRAM, freeing approximately 40 kB of internal RAM on PSRAM-equipped ESP32 boards.

(#15644) by @edwardtfn: a option directs Bluedroid to allocate from SPIRAM, freeing approximately on PSRAM-equipped ESP32 boards. SPDIF speaker output (#8065) by @johnboiles: a new I2S-based SPDIF speaker platform sends digital audio to optical receivers via any GPIO pin.

(#8065) by @johnboiles: a new I2S-based SPDIF speaker platform sends digital audio to optical receivers via any GPIO pin. modbus_server split (#15509) by @exciton: a new dedicated modbus_server component, with flash savings of roughly 60% over the old wedged-in server mode (1.8 KB vs 4.5 KB) and 40% off the client-mode modbus_controller (3.9 KB vs 6.4 KB).

(#15509) by @exciton: a new dedicated component, with flash savings of roughly 60% over the old wedged-in server mode (1.8 KB vs 4.5 KB) and 40% off the client-mode (3.9 KB vs 6.4 KB). New display variants : epaper SSD1683 + Goodisplay GDEY042T81 (#13910), Waveshare 3.97” e-paper (#15466), Waveshare ESP32-C6 LCD 1.47 (#15776), Sunton ESP32-2424S012 (#15812), Sunton 5”/7” mipi_rgb displays (#15858), Seeed reTerminal D1001 DSI display (#15867).

: epaper SSD1683 + Goodisplay GDEY042T81 (#13910), Waveshare 3.97” e-paper (#15466), Waveshare ESP32-C6 LCD 1.47 (#15776), Sunton ESP32-2424S012 (#15812), Sunton 5”/7” mipi_rgb displays (#15858), Seeed reTerminal D1001 DSI display (#15867). WiFi phy_mode for ESP8266 (#16055) lets users pin the radio to 11B , 11G , or 11N from YAML to work around routers that misbehave with ESP8266 802.11n associations.

BLE Reliability Fix for Bluetooth Proxies Section titled “BLE Reliability Fix for Bluetooth Proxies”

@plazarre tracked down a long-standing status=0x85 (133) error class in #16036 that hit bluetooth_proxy users with sustained WiFi traffic, most visibly Yale/August lock owners. The fix tracks CONNECTED and ESTABLISHED clients (not just transient connecting states) and holds ESP_COEX_PREFER_BT for the lifetime of any active connection. Same lock, same firmware, before vs after the patch:

Heavy WiFi traffic: status=133 timeout after 19 s becomes status=0 success in 228 ms.

timeout after 19 s success in 228 ms. Production validation against a Yale BETA211123 lock with host BlueZ disabled: clean unlock via the patched proxy.

Other Notable Features Section titled “Other Notable Features”

Voice assistant second audio channel (#16265) by @synesthesiam: a MULTI_CHANNEL_AUDIO feature flag and a second microphone source let voice-pipeline stages receive separately optimized audio.

(#16265) by @synesthesiam: a feature flag and a second microphone source let voice-pipeline stages receive separately optimized audio. config-hash CLI command (#15548) by @ccutrer: determines whether a re-flash is required by comparing a config hash to what is currently on the device.

(#15548) by @ccutrer: determines whether a re-flash is required by comparing a config hash to what is currently on the device. round_to_significant_digits filter (#11157) by @gapple: useful for ambient-light style sensors that span six orders of magnitude.

(#11157) by @gapple: useful for ambient-light style sensors that span six orders of magnitude. AC dimmer zero-crossing interrupt type (#15862) by @aselafernando: user-configurable interrupt edge for zero-cross detection.

(#15862) by @aselafernando: user-configurable interrupt edge for zero-cross detection. lock open states (#15120) by @egormanga: the lock entity gained OPENING and OPEN states.

(#15120) by @egormanga: the entity gained and states. SX126x cold sleep (#16144) by @swoboda1337: a new cold: option on the sleep action reaches ~0.6 µA (roughly 1000x lower than warm sleep) for ESP32-deep-sleep-paired use.

(#16144) by @swoboda1337: a new option on the sleep action reaches ~0.6 µA (roughly 1000x lower than warm sleep) for ESP32-deep-sleep-paired use. DSMR rewrite (#15875) by @PolarGoose removes the Crypto-no-arduino dependency, eliminates dynamic allocations during parsing, in-place decrypts (saving ~1500 bytes), fixes a potential event-loop hang, fixes a missing GCM tag verification (a security vulnerability), and adds several missing OBIS sensors.

(#15875) by @PolarGoose removes the dependency, eliminates dynamic allocations during parsing, in-place decrypts (saving ~1500 bytes), fixes a potential event-loop hang, fixes a missing GCM tag verification (a security vulnerability), and adds several missing OBIS sensors. Climate / water heater temperature unit API (#15815) by @jhenkens: protobuf-level support for native Fahrenheit operation; the C++ implementation is staged for a follow-up release.

(#15815) by @jhenkens: protobuf-level support for native Fahrenheit operation; the C++ implementation is staged for a follow-up release. Mitsubishi CN105 remote temperature API (#15558) by @crnjan: override the AC unit’s internal sensor with a value from an external sensor.

(#15558) by @crnjan: override the AC unit’s internal sensor with a value from an external sensor. nRF52 optional reset pin (#11684) by @tomaszduda23: DFU entry without the nRESET pin (less reliable but feasible).

Codebase Correctness and Developer Tooling Section titled “Codebase Correctness and Developer Tooling”

A substantial sweep of correctness work landed alongside the features, led by @swoboda1337 (59 PRs this release) with help from @bdraco on the HAL split and CodSpeed coverage, @jpeletier on substitution error messages, and @Komzpa on reproducible builds.

clang-tidy 22.1 (#16078) replaces the years-old 18.1.8, surfacing latent issues across components.

(#16078) replaces the years-old 18.1.8, surfacing latent issues across components. Nested namespace concatenation (#16294-#16307) walks the entire component tree (a→c, d→h, i→m, n→r, s, t→z plus tests) collapsing namespace foo { namespace bar { ... } } into the modern namespace foo::bar { ... } and enabling the check to prevent regression.

(#16294-#16307) walks the entire component tree (a→c, d→h, i→m, n→r, s, t→z plus tests) collapsing into the modern and enabling the check to prevent regression. bugprone-unchecked-optional-access fixes (#16102, #16103, #16107, #16121, #16124) eliminate a class of unchecked std::optional access bugs across sprinkler , pn532 , feedback , time ( CronTrigger ), tormatic , and haier .

(#16102, #16103, #16107, #16121, #16124) eliminate a class of unchecked access bugs across , , , ( ), , and . CodSpeed coverage expansion (#15593, #15688, #15696, #15995, #16157, #16402) adds benchmarks for hot helper functions, SubscribeLogsResponse encode, Z-Wave/IR/RF/serial proxy messages, and the compiled-config cache fast path. The benchmark target now matches firmware optimization level ( -Os ).

(#15593, #15688, #15696, #15995, #16157, #16402) adds benchmarks for hot helper functions, SubscribeLogsResponse encode, Z-Wave/IR/RF/serial proxy messages, and the compiled-config cache fast path. The benchmark target now matches firmware optimization level ( ). HAL split per platform (#15977, #15978, #16111-#16116, #16183) moves HAL bodies into per-platform files under components/<platform>/hal.cpp and inlines trivial dispatches.

(#15977, #15978, #16111-#16116, #16183) moves HAL bodies into per-platform files under and inlines trivial dispatches. Substitution error messages (#15874) by @jpeletier: undefined-variable errors now show a full include stack trace ( Included from packages[3] in my_project.yaml 11:2 ) instead of a flat packages->3->packages->net->wifi->ssid path.

(#15874) by @jpeletier: undefined-variable errors now show a full include stack trace ( ) instead of a flat path. Reproducible ESP-IDF builds (#16008, #16053) make ESPHome builds bit-for-bit reproducible.

This release includes 395 pull requests from over 50 contributors. A huge thank you to everyone who made 2026.5.0 possible:

@swoboda1337 - 59 PRs including the seven-part nested-namespace clang-tidy sweep across the entire component tree, a clang-tidy 22 upgrade with the resulting correctness fixes, the SX126x cold sleep option, and substantial native ESP-IDF build polish

@kahrendt - 37 PRs including the audio stack rewrite on top of the new microMP3, microWAV, microFLAC, and microDecoder libraries, the ring_buffer helper component, the new audio_http media source, and the new Sendspin multi-room synchronized audio component family

helper component, the new media source, and the new Sendspin multi-room synchronized audio component family @clydebarrow - 17 PRs including LVGL layout, gradient, percentage-line-point, touch-point, and on_update trigger improvements, new mipi_spi and mipi_dsi display models, and ESPNOW method-visibility cleanup

trigger improvements, new mipi_spi and mipi_dsi display models, and ESPNOW method-visibility cleanup @jesserockz - 16 PRs including least-privilege workflow tokens, CI tooling tightening, and various build/release infrastructure improvements

@tomaszduda23 - 13 PRs including nRF52 + Zephyr native-build preparation, deep sleep with Zigbee wakeup, an nRF52 Zigbee router, and Zephyr OTA/watchdog/logger fixes

@Mat931 - 10 PRs including OTA partition-table and bootloader updates, the extended OTA protocol, safe_mode soft-brick recovery via the factory partition, and WatchdogManager fixes

soft-brick recovery via the factory partition, and WatchdogManager fixes @kbx81 - 7 PRs including the new experimental radio_frequency entity type, the ir_rf_proxy RF extension and driver-agnostic on_control trigger, and i2s_audio refactoring

entity type, the RF extension and driver-agnostic trigger, and i2s_audio refactoring @luar123 - 5 PRs expanding ESP32-based Zigbee support with binary sensors, sensors, the on_join trigger, and the power_source option

trigger, and the option @crnjan - 5 PRs including mitsubishi_cn105 remote temperature API, half-degree setpoints, unified timeout handling, and vane / wide-vane support

remote temperature API, half-degree setpoints, unified timeout handling, and vane / wide-vane support @diorcety - 4 PRs including the native ESP-IDF toolchain support and ESP-IDF v6 readiness work

@rwrozelle - 3 PRs including the configurable ESP32 watchdog_timeout and OpenThread improvements

and OpenThread improvements @Komzpa - 3 PRs making ESP-IDF and Arduino builds bit-for-bit reproducible

@egormanga - 2 PRs adding OPENING and OPEN states to the lock component and its API protocol

and states to the component and its API protocol @guillempages - 2 PRs including the tm1637 brightness setter and Sunton mipi_rgb display definitions

brightness setter and Sunton mipi_rgb display definitions @edwardtfn - 2 PRs including the esp32_ble use_psram option and a nextion TFT upload fix

option and a TFT upload fix @jpeletier - 2 PRs including the include-stack-trace substitution error messages and a remote-packages vars substitution fix

substitution fix @PolarGoose - 2 PRs rewriting dsmr for performance, dropping the Crypto-no-arduino dependency, and adding missing sensors and a GCM tag verification fix

for performance, dropping the dependency, and adding missing sensors and a GCM tag verification fix @johnboiles - the new SPDIF speaker output platform

@exciton - the new modbus_server component split out of modbus_controller

component split out of @plazarre - the esp32_ble_tracker coex fix that resolves long-standing status=133 GATT failures on bluetooth_proxy setups

coex fix that resolves long-standing GATT failures on setups @synesthesiam - the second audio channel for voice_assistant

Also thank you to @bdraco, @gapple, @lboue, @balloob, @Eelviny, @CircuitSetup, @ximex, @p1ngb4ck, @mikeytdisco, @angelnu, @puddly, @rwalker777, @TimoPtr, @Farmer-shin, @ccutrer, @SaVi456, @DidierA, @schdro, @rishabmehta7, @yvesf, @Bl00d-B0b, @jhenkens, @ruimarinho, @aselafernando, @dbl-0, @GelidusResearch, @oarcher, @RubenKelevra, @dmik, @ssieb, and @ggalt for their contributions, and to everyone who reported issues, tested pre-releases, and helped in the community.

Modbus : server mode has been split out of modbus_controller into a new modbus_server component. Move server_registers to registers and server_courtesy_response to courtesy_response under a top-level modbus_server: block #15509

: server mode has been split out of into a new component. Move to and to under a top-level block #15509 API : default max_connections lowered from 8 to 5 on esp32 , bk72xx , rtl87xx , and ln882x . Set api.max_connections explicitly if you need more than 5 concurrent API connections #15889

: default lowered from 8 to 5 on , , , and . Set explicitly if you need more than 5 concurrent API connections #15889 OTA (esphome platform) : multiple ota: - platform: esphome entries with different port: values are now rejected at config time. Use a single entry on one port #15636

: multiple entries with different values are now rejected at config time. Use a single entry on one port #15636 Output : FloatOutput runtime power scaling ( min_power , max_power , zero_means_zero , output.set_min_power / output.set_max_power actions) is now gated behind a build flag. You are only affected if you call id(...).set_min_power(...) / set_max_power(...) / set_zero_means_zero(...) from a lambda without ever using the YAML keys or actions. Add min_power: 0% (or any of the other keys) to a single output: entry to re-enable the runtime setters; the build will emit a clear static_assert error with the fix when this applies #15998

: runtime power scaling ( , , , / actions) is now gated behind a build flag. You are only affected if you call / / from a lambda without ever using the YAML keys or actions. Add (or any of the other keys) to a single entry to re-enable the runtime setters; the build will emit a clear error with the fix when this applies #15998 Sensor: the throttle_average filter now rejects time_period values longer than 24 hours #16169

Audio / Media Player / Speaker : WAV decoding is no longer always compiled in. WAV is still automatically enabled when you embed a WAV file, set format: WAV as the preferred pipeline format, or use the speaker media player with format: NONE . If you only ever play WAV from arbitrary URLs via YAML actions, add audio: codecs: wav: to your configuration #16244

: WAV decoding is no longer always compiled in. WAV is still automatically enabled when you embed a WAV file, set as the preferred pipeline format, or use the speaker media player with . If you only ever play WAV from arbitrary URLs via YAML actions, add to your configuration #16244 Media Player / Speaker / Speaker Source : codec_support_enabled on the speaker media player is now inert and deprecated. Codec inclusion is determined from the pipeline format: setting (use format: NONE to include all codecs, equivalent to the old all mode; format: WAV is the closest equivalent to the old none / false mode) #14771

: on the speaker media player is now inert and deprecated. Codec inclusion is determined from the pipeline setting (use to include all codecs, equivalent to the old mode; is the closest equivalent to the old / mode) #14771 Speaker Media Player: files built into firmware via the files: block now have a 5 MB per-file size limit. Compress oversized files (or switch to a more efficient codec) before upgrading #16266

Core (main loop) : every component’s loop() now actually runs at the configured loop_interval_ cadence (default ~62 Hz) instead of being pulled forward to ~128 Hz by unrelated scheduler activity. Background events (MQTT RX, USB RX, BLE, etc.) still wake their components within one tick. If your YAML implicitly depended on loop() being pulled forward by other scheduled work, components will now run less often; use HighFrequencyLoopRequester for fast wakes #15792

: every component’s now actually runs at the configured cadence (default ~62 Hz) instead of being pulled forward to ~128 Hz by unrelated scheduler activity. Background events (MQTT RX, USB RX, BLE, etc.) still wake their components within one tick. If your YAML implicitly depended on being pulled forward by other scheduled work, components will now run less often; use for fast wakes #15792 ESP32 BLE Tracker : ESP_COEX_PREFER_BT is now held for the full lifetime of any active BLE connection rather than reverting to balanced coex as soon as the handshake settles. This fixes status=0x85 / 133 GATT failures on bluetooth_proxy setups under heavy WiFi load (notably Yale/August locks). Configurations holding long-lived BLE connections (for example a ble_client persistent sensor) may see lower WiFi throughput while the connection is up #16036

: is now held for the full lifetime of any active BLE connection rather than reverting to balanced coex as soon as the handshake settles. This fixes / 133 GATT failures on setups under heavy WiFi load (notably Yale/August locks). Configurations holding long-lived BLE connections (for example a persistent sensor) may see lower WiFi throughput while the connection is up #16036 One Wire: OneWireBus::skip() now performs a bus reset before issuing the SKIP ROM command, fixing a long-standing 1-Wire protocol violation that could cause unreliable readings (such as the DS18B20 power-on 25 °C / 85 °C values). External components or lambdas calling skip() must handle the new bool return value ( false if reset/presence pulse failed) #14669

Undocumented API Changes Section titled “Undocumented API Changes”

Breaking Changes for Developers Section titled “Breaking Changes for Developers”

OneWireBus::skip() signature : now returns bool (true on successful presence pulse, false on reset/no-device); also performs a bus reset before the SKIP ROM command. Callers must handle the return value #14669

: now returns (true on successful presence pulse, false on reset/no-device); also performs a bus reset before the command. Callers must handle the return value #14669 ComponentIterator::on_media_player is now pure virtual : subclasses that don’t handle media players must add an override { return true; } stub guarded by #ifdef USE_MEDIA_PLAYER #15618

: subclasses that don’t handle media players must add an stub guarded by #15618 Heap-allocating helpers moved to alloc_helpers.h / alloc_helpers.cpp : functions like str_lower_case , str_snprintf , format_hex , format_hex_pretty , format_mac_address_pretty , value_accuracy_to_string , base64_encode , base64_decode (vector overload), get_mac_address , get_mac_address_pretty and similar have been moved. helpers.h re-exports alloc_helpers.h for backward compatibility until 2026.11.0; update your includes before then #15623

: functions like , , , , , , , (vector overload), , and similar have been moved. re-exports for backward compatibility until 2026.11.0; update your includes before then #15623 PollingComponent() default constructor : now initializes to SCHEDULER_DONT_RUN ( UINT32_MAX ) instead of 1 . External components that bypass codegen, call PollingComponent() with no argument, and never call set_update_interval() will stop polling. Pass an interval to the constructor or call set_update_interval() explicitly #15832

: now initializes to ( ) instead of . External components that bypass codegen, call with no argument, and never call will stop polling. Pass an interval to the constructor or call explicitly #15832 API clients_ storage : APIServer::clients_ changed from std::vector to compile-time std::array ; the set_max_connections() runtime setter was removed and the cap is now the MAX_API_CONNECTIONS compile-time define populated from YAML #15889

: changed from to compile-time ; the runtime setter was removed and the cap is now the compile-time define populated from YAML #15889 FloatOutput power scaling members gated : min_power_ , max_power_ , zero_means_zero_ and the corresponding setters are now gated behind USE_OUTPUT_FLOAT_POWER_SCALING . Lambdas that call these setters require the YAML to opt in (see the user breaking-changes section); a compile-time static_assert documents the fix at the call site #15998

: , , and the corresponding setters are now gated behind . Lambdas that call these setters require the YAML to opt in (see the user breaking-changes section); a compile-time documents the fix at the call site #15998 ESPNOW method visibility and naming : play() is now correctly protected (was public); some methods/properties have been renamed for consistency with the YAML triggers (e.g. broadcasted → broadcast ). External components extending the ESPNOW classes will need to update method names and visibility expectations #16109

: is now correctly protected (was public); some methods/properties have been renamed for consistency with the YAML triggers (e.g. → ). External components extending the ESPNOW classes will need to update method names and visibility expectations #16109 Climate ClimateTraits accessors removed : the 10 deprecated get/set_supports_* accessors ( current_temperature , current_humidity , two_point_target_temperature , target_humidity , action ) are gone after their 6-month window. Use add_feature_flags() / has_feature_flags() with the matching CLIMATE_* flag; note two_point_target_temperature maps to CLIMATE_REQUIRES_TWO_POINT_TARGET_TEMPERATURE #16289

: the 10 deprecated accessors ( , , , , ) are gone after their 6-month window. Use / with the matching flag; note maps to #16289 EKTF2232 rts_pin migration shim removed : the schema-level rts_pin → reset_pin rename helper is gone; configs still using rts_pin get a generic schema rejection instead of the friendly renamed-to error #16289

: the schema-level → rename helper is gone; configs still using get a generic schema rejection instead of the friendly renamed-to error #16289 Core ring buffer moved to ring_buffer helper component: include from esphome/components/ring_buffer/ring_buffer.h and use the esphome::ring_buffer::RingBuffer namespace instead of esphome::RingBuffer . The old esphome/core/ring_buffer.h location is deprecated with a 6-month removal window; add AUTO_LOAD = ["ring_buffer"] to your component’s codegen #16298

For detailed migration guides and API documentation, see the ESPHome Developers Documentation.

Bump zeroconf from 0.149.12 to 0.149.13 esphome#16520 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump zeroconf from 0.149.13 to 0.149.16 esphome#16533 by @dependabot[bot]

[espidf] Filter noisy ‘git rev-parse’ errors when .git is stripped esphome#16521 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Fix tarfile extract crashing on Python 3.11 with None mode esphome#16530 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Write version.txt after extract so bootloader shows the real version esphome#16532 by @swoboda1337

[core] Persist & restore CORE.toolchain through StorageJSON esphome#16531 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Backport ninja linux-arm64 entry into tools.json on aarch64 hosts esphome#16527 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Default to remote HEAD when cg.add_library URL has no #ref esphome#16535 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Honor the dict shorthand for library.json dependencies esphome#16537 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Defer esp_panic_handler wrap so arduino-esp32 IDF component skips it esphome#16538 by @swoboda1337

[tuya] Restore null guard on status_pin lost in #16353 esphome#16539 by @swoboda1337

[api] Break api_connection/api_server include cycle to drop custom unique_ptr deleter esphome#16542 by @bdraco

[sx126x] Assert NSS before wait_busy so commands wake the chip from sleep esphome#16546 by @swoboda1337

[core] Refresh compiled config cache after upload/logs fallback esphome#16548 by @bdraco

[sendspin] Bump sendspin-cpp to v0.6.1 esphome#16553 by @kahrendt

[dashboard] Fix flaky test_websocket_refresh_command on Windows CI esphome#16565 by @bdraco

[libretiny] Fix LN882H IRAM_ATTR injection point in patch_linker.py esphome#16570 by @Bl00d-B0b

[esp8266] Use os_timer-based esp_delay() in delay() esphome#16563 by @bdraco

[uart] Wake main loop on ESP8266 software serial RX esphome#16562 by @bdraco

[esp32] Demote IDF #warning deprecations from error under ESP-IDF toolchain esphome#16584 by @swoboda1337

[bluetooth_proxy] Recover slot stuck in DISCONNECTING when CLOSE_EVT is dropped esphome#16588 by @bdraco

[esp32] Replace per-class -Wno-error=X demotes with blanket -Wno-error for ESP-IDF toolchain esphome#16599 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Disable IDF’s COMPILER_DISABLE_DEFAULT_ERRORS so -Wno-error actually undoes -Werror esphome#16604 by @swoboda1337

[writer] Mark storage_should_clean as public API for device-builder esphome#16443 by @bdraco

[esp32] Decode crash PCs via IDF toolchain on IDF builds esphome#16626 by @swoboda1337

[packages] Resolve git symlinks on Windows when materialized as text esphome#16657 by @jesserockz

[libretiny] Fix RTL8710B IRAM_ATTR section being dropped from flashed image esphome#16616 by @bdraco

[sx126x] fix a typo in image calibration on 863 - 870 Mhz frequency esphome#16731 by @Fyleo

[core] Persist esphome.area in StorageJSON esphome#16710 by @bdraco

[core] Clean build when the toolchain changes esphome#16744 by @swoboda1337

[api] Fix crash loop on VoiceAssistantConfigurationRequest esphome#16757 by @bdraco

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[epaper_spi] Added Waveshare 3.97inch E-Paper Display esphome#15466 by @Farmer-shin (new-feature)

[audio] Add/configure microDecoder library in preparation for use in future PRs esphome#15679 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[zephyr_ble_server] add support for on_numeric_comparison_request esphome#14400 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[mipi_spi] Add Waveshare C6 LCD 1.47 esphome#15776 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[mipi_spi] Add Sunton ESP32-2424S012 esphome#15812 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[mipi_rgb] Add definitions for sunton displays esphome#15858 by @guillempages (new-feature)

[mipi_dsi] Add Seeed reTerminal d1001 display esphome#15867 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[epaper_spi] Support SSD1683 and GDEY042T81 4.2 inch display esphome#13910 by @Eelviny (new-feature)

[lock] Implemented open states support esphome#15120 by @egormanga (new-feature)

[esp32_ble] Add use_psram option to offload BT memory allocation to SPIRAM esphome#15644 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

option to offload BT memory allocation to SPIRAM esphome#15644 by @edwardtfn (new-feature) [sensor] Filter to round to significant digits esphome#11157 by @gapple (new-feature)

[esp32] add watchdog_timeout configuration variable esphome#15908 by @rwrozelle (new-feature)

[dsmr] Improve performance. Add missing sensors. Remove Crypto-no-arduino. esphome#15875 by @PolarGoose (new-feature)

[ac_dimmer] Zero-crossing interrupt type esphome#15862 by @aselafernando (new-feature)

[radio_frequency] Add experimental radio_frequency entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature)

entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature) [zigbee][core] Add support for Zigbee binary sensors on ESP32 H2 and C6 esphome#11553 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[audio_http] Add a media source for playing audio from HTTP URLs esphome#15741 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add initial Sendspin hub component (PR1) esphome#15924 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature)

[sendspin] Add controller role and sendspin.switch action (PR2) esphome#15929 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[sendspin] Add a group media player controller (PR3) esphome#15948 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a Sendspin media source component for playing audio (PR4) esphome#15950 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a metadata text sensor component esphome#15969 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add metadata sensor component esphome#15971 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[ir_rf_proxy] Extend for RF esphome#15744 by @kbx81 (new-feature) (new-platform)

[api] Expose TemperatureUnit in water heater and climate api esphome#15815 by @jhenkens (new-feature)

[lvgl] Allow a binary sensor to report checked or pressed state esphome#16073 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[nrf52] make reset pin optional esphome#11684 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[mapping] Implement default value esphome#15861 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[lvgl] Additional layout features esphome#16041 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[wifi] Add phy_mode option for ESP8266 esphome#16055 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[sx126x] Add cold sleep option and drop unused RTC wakeup bit esphome#16144 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[audio] Enable specific codecs and configure advanced features esphome#16166 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[sendspin] Use sendspin-cpp to v0.4.0 to reduce stuttering esphome#16178 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[usb_host][usb_uart] Add configurable max packet size esphome#14584 by @p1ngb4ck (new-feature)

[ota] Add extended OTA protocol esphome#16164 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[ota] Add partition table update functionality to ota component esphome#15780 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[cli] Add —ota-platform flag to pick web_server or native API OTA esphome#16207 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[lvgl] Allow line points as percentages esphome#16209 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[lvgl] Pass touch point to touch event lambdas esphome#16272 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[sensor] Add alternate calibration format for ntc esphome#15937 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[speaker] Add SPDIF output support esphome#8065 by @johnboiles (new-feature)

[ota] Add bootloader update functionality to ota component esphome#16238 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[core] Native idf full support esphome#14678 by @diorcety (new-feature)

[zigbee] Add sensor support on esp32 esphome#16026 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[ota] Implement host platform OTA backend with re-exec for integration testing esphome#16304 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[zigbee] add on_join trigger for esp32 esphome#16060 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[zigbee] Add power_source option to esp32 esphome#16062 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[lvgl] Add new trigger on_update and new number option esphome#16312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

and new number option esphome#16312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) [mitsubishi_cn105] Add C++ API for setting/clearing remote room temperature esphome#15558 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[cli] Add config-hash command esphome#15548 by @ccutrer (new-feature)

[safe_mode] Allow recovering soft-bricked devices via reboot to recovery partition esphome#16339 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[api][voice_assistant] Add second audio channel for voice_assistant esphome#16265 by @synesthesiam (new-feature)

[radio_frequency] Add on_control trigger; ir_rf_proxy driver-agnostic esphome#16368 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

[i2s_audio] Optimize SPDIF encoder and suport higher bit depth audio esphome#16504 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[radio_frequency] Add experimental radio_frequency entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature)

entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature) [audio_http] Add a media source for playing audio from HTTP URLs esphome#15741 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add initial Sendspin hub component (PR1) esphome#15924 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature)

[modbus] Split modbus_server from modbus_controller esphome#15509 by @exciton (new-component) (breaking-change)

[core] Move core ring buffer to helper component esphome#16298 by @kahrendt (new-component)

[audio_http] Add a media source for playing audio from HTTP URLs esphome#15741 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a group media player controller (PR3) esphome#15948 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a Sendspin media source component for playing audio (PR4) esphome#15950 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a metadata text sensor component esphome#15969 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add metadata sensor component esphome#15971 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[ir_rf_proxy] Extend for RF esphome#15744 by @kbx81 (new-feature) (new-platform)

[esphome][ota] Disable loop while idle, wake on listening-socket activity esphome#15636 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[api] Replace clients_ std::vector with compile-time std::array + uint8_t count esphome#15889 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[core] decouple main loop cadence from scheduler wake timing esphome#15792 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[one_wire] Reset bus before SKIP ROM command esphome#14669 by @mikeytdisco (breaking-change)

[media_player][speaker][speaker_source] Centralize preferred format codegen esphome#14771 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[esp32_ble_tracker] Hold COEX_PREFER_BT for the lifetime of any active connection esphome#16036 by @plazarre (breaking-change)

[modbus] Split modbus_server from modbus_controller esphome#15509 by @exciton (new-component) (breaking-change)

[output] Gate FloatOutput power scaling fields behind USE_OUTPUT_FLOAT_POWER_SCALING esphome#15998 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[sensor] Pack ThrottleAverageFilter have_nan_ into n_ bitfield (-4 B/instance) esphome#16169 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[audio][media_player][speaker] WAV decoding is no longer always built esphome#16244 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[audio_file][speaker] Eliminate code duplication for files built into firmware esphome#16266 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[sen5x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16463 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[sgp4x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16464 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[sen6x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16465 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[ade7953_spi] Fix SPI mode on esp-idf esphome#14824 by @angelnu

[ci] Fix status-check-labels workflow flooding CI queue esphome#15585 by @bdraco

[safe_mode] Use loop component start time instead of millis() esphome#15591 by @bdraco

[safe_mode] Combine related OTA rollback log messages esphome#15592 by @bdraco

[socket] Document ready() contract: callers must drain or track esphome#15590 by @bdraco

[ci] Use —base-only for memory impact builds esphome#15598 by @bdraco

[core] Add CodSpeed benchmarks for hot helper functions esphome#15593 by @bdraco

[CI] Add org fork detection warning to auto-label PR workflow esphome#15588 by @jesserockz

[epaper_spi] Added Waveshare 3.97inch E-Paper Display esphome#15466 by @Farmer-shin (new-feature)

[cc1101] Extract chip configuration into configure() method esphome#15635 by @swoboda1337

[CI] Don’t run label workflow on closed/merged PRs esphome#15678 by @jesserockz

[esp32] Use static allocation for loop task instead of heap esphome#15659 by @schdro

[benchmark] Use -Os to match firmware optimization level esphome#15688 by @bdraco

[benchmark] Add SubscribeLogsResponse encode benchmarks esphome#15696 by @bdraco

[bme68x_bsec2] use esphome-libs wrappers for ESP32 esphome#15697 by @diorcety

[zephyr] Remove redundant yield() from main loop esphome#15694 by @bdraco

[core] Move FILTER_PLATFORMIO_LINES into platformio_runner esphome#15707 by @swoboda1337

[scheduler] Force-inline process_defer_queue_() fast path esphome#15686 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Force-inline cleanup_() fast path esphome#15683 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Force-inline process_to_add() fast path esphome#15685 by @bdraco

[heatpumpir] Bump tonia/HeatpumpIR to 1.0.41 esphome#15711 by @swoboda1337

[core] Optimize format_hex_internal by splitting separator loop esphome#15594 by @bdraco

[audio] Add/configure microDecoder library in preparation for use in future PRs esphome#15679 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[ld24xx] Replace heap-allocated SensorWithDedup with inline SensorWithDedup esphome#15676 by @bdraco

[core] Add uint32_to_str helper and use in preferences esphome#15597 by @bdraco

[light] Deduplicate color_uncorrect channel math via shared helper esphome#15727 by @bdraco

[esphome][ota] Disable loop while idle, wake on listening-socket activity esphome#15636 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[core] Inline Millis64Impl::compute() on single-threaded platforms esphome#15684 by @bdraco

[status_led] Disable loop when idle esphome#15642 by @bdraco

[core] Deduplicate entity type boilerplate with X-macro pattern esphome#15618 by @bdraco

[zephyr_ble_server] add support for on_numeric_comparison_request esphome#14400 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[tm1637] Add set_brightness method esphome#15322 by @guillempages

[mipi_spi] Add Waveshare C6 LCD 1.47 esphome#15776 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[core] Add missing exception chaining (raise from) across codebase esphome#15648 by @SaVi456

[gpio] Keep interrupts enabled for gpio binary_sensor shared with deep_sleep wakeup pin esphome#15020 by @rwalker777

[libretiny] Make IRAM_ATTR functional on RTL87xx and LN882H esphome#15766 by @bdraco

Fix typo in devcontainer.json esphome#15791 by @yvesf

[wireguard] Bump esp_wireguard to 0.4.5 for ESP-IDF v6 esphome#15804 by @diorcety

[wifi] Guard retry_phase_to_log_string with log level check to fix warning esphome#15801 by @Bl00d-B0b

[core] Expose App.wake_loop_isrsafe() on ESP8266 esphome#15797 by @bdraco

[mipi_spi] Add Sunton ESP32-2424S012 esphome#15812 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[ci] Scope local pylint pre-commit hook to esphome/ esphome#15818 by @bdraco

[bme680_bsec] [bme68x_bsec2] Mark the two BSEC variants as mutually exclusive esphome#15826 by @bdraco

[ci] Honor CONFLICTS_WITH when grouping component tests esphome#15834 by @bdraco

[ld2412] Fix flaky integration test race condition esphome#15833 by @bdraco

[core] Default PollingComponent() to not run when codegen is bypassed esphome#15832 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Fix angles for arc esphome#15860 by @clydebarrow

[mipi_rgb] Add definitions for sunton displays esphome#15858 by @guillempages (new-feature)

[rtttl] allow any control parameters order and default value fallback esphome#14438 by @ximex

[modbus] Simplify payload size validation in modbus_helpers esphome#15838 by @ruimarinho

[mipi_dsi] Add Seeed reTerminal d1001 display esphome#15867 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[epaper_spi] Support SSD1683 and GDEY042T81 4.2 inch display esphome#13910 by @Eelviny (new-feature)

[micro_wake_word] Use ESPMicroSpeechFeatures from Espressif registry (v1.2.3) esphome#15879 by @kahrendt

[light] Force-inline LightCall::set_flag_/clear_flag_ esphome#15729 by @bdraco

[core] raise WDT_FEED_INTERVAL_MS from 3 ms to 300 ms esphome#15846 by @bdraco

[core] Move heap-allocating helpers to alloc_helpers.h/cpp esphome#15623 by @bdraco

[core] Remove pre-sleep socket scan from fast select path esphome#15639 by @bdraco

[ltr390] Reduce data polling delay and timeout esphome#15507 by @bdraco

[core] Make buf_append_str PROGMEM-aware on ESP8266 esphome#15738 by @bdraco

[sensor] Specialize throttle_with_priority NaN-only case esphome#15823 by @bdraco

NaN-only case esphome#15823 by @bdraco [qmc5883l] Use GPIO interrupt when DRDY pin is configured esphome#15876 by @swoboda1337

[api] Replace clients_ std::vector with compile-time std::array + uint8_t count esphome#15889 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[zwave_proxy] Inline loop() hot-path fast-paths for response_handler_ and process_uart_ esphome#15887 by @bdraco

[core] Inline api_is_connected() for hot-path callers esphome#15888 by @bdraco

[core] Replace strnlen in buf_append_str for Zephyr compatibility esphome#15892 by @bdraco

[core] decouple main loop cadence from scheduler wake timing esphome#15792 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[debug] Migrate trivial buf_append_printf sites to buf_append_str esphome#15885 by @bdraco

[lock] Implemented open states support esphome#15120 by @egormanga (new-feature)

[template] Use placement new for template text restore saver esphome#15883 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble] Add use_psram option to offload BT memory allocation to SPIRAM esphome#15644 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

option to offload BT memory allocation to SPIRAM esphome#15644 by @edwardtfn (new-feature) [sensor] Filter to round to significant digits esphome#11157 by @gapple (new-feature)

[bl0906] Disable loop when idle and introduce BL0906Stage enum esphome#15884 by @jesserockz

[substitutions] Improve error messages with include stack trace esphome#15874 by @jpeletier

[wifi] Use queue abstraction for LibreTiny WiFi events esphome#15343 by @bdraco

[rp2040] Tune oversized lwIP defaults for ESPHome esphome#14843 by @bdraco

[core] Optimize value_accuracy_to_buf to avoid snprintf esphome#15596 by @bdraco

[light] Reduce validate_ clamp code size and speed up unit-range clamps esphome#15728 by @bdraco

[core] Use MAC_ADDRESS_BUFFER_SIZE constant instead of duplicated literal esphome#15913 by @bdraco

[esp32] Use xTaskGetTickCount() for millis() when tick rate is 1kHz esphome#15661 by @bdraco

[core] Collapse adjacent USE_HOST ifdef blocks in Application esphome#15914 by @bdraco

[libretiny] Inline xTaskGetTickCount() for millis() fast path esphome#15918 by @bdraco

[core] Dedupe yield() fast path in wakeable_delay and always-inline esphome#15915 by @bdraco

[core] RAII guard for component loop phase esphome#15897 by @bdraco

[esp32] add watchdog_timeout configuration variable esphome#15908 by @rwrozelle (new-feature)

[network] Reorder IPv6 configuration for network components esphome#11694 by @lboue

[cse7761] bidirectional active power esphome#15162 by @TimoPtr

[one_wire] Reset bus before SKIP ROM command esphome#14669 by @mikeytdisco (breaking-change)

[dsmr] Improve performance. Add missing sensors. Remove Crypto-no-arduino. esphome#15875 by @PolarGoose (new-feature)

[internal_temperature] Fix internal Temperature discrepancy on BK7231T esphome#15771 by @rishabmehta7

[ac_dimmer] Zero-crossing interrupt type esphome#15862 by @aselafernando (new-feature)

[i2s_audio] Split speaker into base class and standard subclass esphome#15404 by @kbx81

[api_protobuf] Support compound ifdef conditions in proto generator esphome#15930 by @kbx81

conditions in proto generator esphome#15930 by @kbx81 [ota] Make set_auth_password() lambda-callable via empty-password opt-in esphome#15928 by @swoboda1337

[core] Move host socket-select wake mechanism into wake.h/wake.cpp esphome#15931 by @bdraco

[radio_frequency] Add experimental radio_frequency entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature)

entity type (base component + API) esphome#15556 by @kbx81 (new-component) (new-feature) [core] feed_wdt wraps feed_wdt_with_time esphome#15932 by @bdraco

[dsmr] Small refactoring: Move Aes128GcmDecryptorImpl type inside esphome::dsmr namespace. esphome#15940 by @PolarGoose

type inside namespace. esphome#15940 by @PolarGoose [ci] Better explain too-big bot review message esphome#15939 by @bdraco

[scheduler][core] Lock-free fast-path on ESPHOME_THREAD_MULTI_NO_ATOMICS via __atomic builtins esphome#15947 by @bdraco

[core] Clean up stale includes and inline yield_with_select_ in application esphome#15945 by @bdraco

[core] Raise WDT_FEED_INTERVAL_MS to 2000ms on BK72xx esphome#15943 by @bdraco

[wifi] Avoid BDK 3.0.78 wifi_event_sta_disconnected_t collision on BK72xx esphome#15942 by @bdraco

[api] Fall back to plaintext for logger connections esphome#15938 by @bdraco

[core] Allow finding all devices as target that match mac suffix esphome#13135 by @balloob

[zigbee][core] Add support for Zigbee binary sensors on ESP32 H2 and C6 esphome#11553 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[audio_http] Add a media source for playing audio from HTTP URLs esphome#15741 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[ci] Auto-close PRs opened from a fork’s default branch esphome#15957 by @bdraco

[sendspin] Add initial Sendspin hub component (PR1) esphome#15924 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature)

[sendspin] Add controller role and sendspin.switch action (PR2) esphome#15929 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[sendspin] Add a group media player controller (PR3) esphome#15948 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[deep_sleep][logger][zephyr][zigbee] add deep sleep support with zigbee wakeup esphome#13950 by @tomaszduda23

[sendspin] Add a Sendspin media source component for playing audio (PR4) esphome#15950 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] Add a metadata text sensor component esphome#15969 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[core] Scheduler: don’t sleep while defer queue is non-empty esphome#15968 by @bdraco

[web_server_idf] Fix cross-thread race on SSE session state esphome#15967 by @bdraco

[media_player][speaker][speaker_source] Centralize preferred format codegen esphome#14771 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[sendspin] Add metadata sensor component esphome#15971 by @kahrendt (new-feature) (new-platform)

[sendspin] remove year and track number text sensors and refactor esphome#15975 by @kahrendt

[sendspin] Bumps sendspin-cpp library for a bugfix esphome#15976 by @kahrendt

[packages] Fix premature substitution of vars in remote package files esphome#15997 by @jpeletier

[dashboard] Add —no-states support to logs WebSocket handler esphome#15993 by @bdraco

[ci] Trigger CodSpeed benchmarks on host platform changes esphome#15995 by @bdraco

[ir_rf_proxy] Extend for RF esphome#15744 by @kbx81 (new-feature) (new-platform)

[safe_mode] Use StaticCallbackManager for on_safe_mode esphome#16002 by @bdraco

[rtttl] Gate on_finished_playback callback storage behind define esphome#16003 by @bdraco

[host] Use integer math in millis()/micros() esphome#15994 by @bdraco

[core] Isolate generated build metadata esphome#16007 by @Komzpa

[esp32] Make ESP-IDF builds reproducible esphome#16008 by @Komzpa

[mitsubishi_cn105] add support for half-degree temperature setpoint esphome#15919 by @crnjan

[ci-custom] Suggest uint32_to_str/int8_to_str for integer formatting esphome#15970 by @bdraco

[core] Raise ESP32 WDT feed interval to 1/5 of configured timeout esphome#15984 by @bdraco

[bluetooth_proxy] Partial revert of loop() → set_interval migration esphome#15992 by @bdraco

[bh1750] Downgrade per-reading Illuminance log to verbose esphome#16005 by @bdraco

[bluetooth_proxy] Drop redundant remote_bda_ write in connect handler esphome#16000 by @bdraco

[bk72xx] Prepare for BK7238 support esphome#16018 by @bdraco

[core] Unify skip_external_update and honor it in external_files for faster esphome logs esphome#16016 by @bdraco

and honor it in external_files for faster esphome#16016 by @bdraco [api] Expose TemperatureUnit in water heater and climate api esphome#15815 by @jhenkens (new-feature)

[core] Combine set_component_source_ + register_component_ into one call esphome#16029 by @bdraco

[zigbee] add router for nrf52 esphome#16034 by @tomaszduda23

[core] Combine entity register + configure_entity_ into one call esphome#16030 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble_tracker] Hold COEX_PREFER_BT for the lifetime of any active connection esphome#16036 by @plazarre (breaking-change)

[audio] Bump microDecoder library to v0.2.0 esphome#16054 by @kahrendt

[core] Freshen loop_component_start_time_ before scheduler dispatch esphome#16064 by @bdraco

[feedback] Use App.get_loop_component_start_time() and constexpr timeout id esphome#16063 by @bdraco

[ota] Add wall-clock timeout to OTA data transfer loop esphome#16047 by @bdraco

[esp32] Make Arduino app metadata reproducible esphome#16053 by @Komzpa

[ci-custom] Lint imports of esphome.components.const outside components esphome#16068 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Allow a binary sensor to report checked or pressed state esphome#16073 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[api] add open states for lock to api.proto esphome#15901 by @egormanga

to esphome#15901 by @egormanga [core] Split wake. {h,cpp} into per-platform files esphome#15978 by @bdraco

into per-platform files esphome#15978 by @bdraco [ci] Add import-time regression check for esphome. main esphome#15954 by @bdraco

esphome#15954 by @bdraco [modbus] Split modbus_server from modbus_controller esphome#15509 by @exciton (new-component) (breaking-change)

[core] wakeable_delay: yield on already-woken fast path (ESP8266, RP2040) esphome#16045 by @bdraco

[nrf52] implement wake_loop_threadsafe/wakeable_delay esphome#16032 by @tomaszduda23

[nrf52] make reset pin optional esphome#11684 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[watchdog] Fix WatchdogManager on single core apps esphome#16074 by @Mat931

[ci] Install requirements_dev.txt in the cached venv esphome#16082 by @swoboda1337

Add dependencies.lock to .gitignore esphome#16081 by @swoboda1337

[spi][http_request][demo] Fix latent clang-tidy issues in headers esphome#16080 by @swoboda1337

[tlc5971] Remove dead bit-banging delay code esphome#16086 by @swoboda1337

[pipsolar] Guard handle_qmod_ against empty message esphome#16085 by @swoboda1337

[lvgl] Add utility gradient function esphome#16048 by @clydebarrow

[mapping] Implement default value esphome#15861 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[bme680] Rename cal1/cal2 to coeff1/coeff2 esphome#16087 by @swoboda1337

[dfrobot_sen0395] Brace single-statement else-if in enqueue() esphome#16089 by @swoboda1337

[nextion] Use std::string::starts_with for HTTPS URL check esphome#16090 by @swoboda1337

[ezo] Use make_unique to construct EzoCommand esphome#16092 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_ble] Widen loop variable in as_128bit() to match uuid_.len type esphome#16088 by @swoboda1337

[wifi] Avoid copying EAP config in three connect handlers esphome#16094 by @swoboda1337

[json] NOLINT StackAddressEscape false positive in parse_json esphome#16091 by @swoboda1337

[binary_sensor] Bind at_index_ once in MultiClick on_state_ esphome#16095 by @swoboda1337

[haier] Brace single-statement else-if in smartair2_climate esphome#16098 by @swoboda1337

[online_image][sim800l] Use std::string::starts_with for prefix checks esphome#16097 by @swoboda1337

[i2c] NOLINT readability-identifier-naming on Zephyr struct forward-decl esphome#16099 by @swoboda1337

[core] Reduce copies in Callback/CallbackManager call paths esphome#16093 by @swoboda1337

[lvgl] Additional layout features esphome#16041 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[inkbird_ibsth1_mini][speaker][speaker_source] Fix performance-unnecessary-copy-initialization esphome#16101 by @swoboda1337

[esp8266] Replace millis() with fast accumulator, wrap Arduino callers esphome#15662 by @bdraco

[mdns] Drive MDNS.update() polling from IP state events on ESP8266/RP2040 esphome#15961 by @bdraco

[api] Hoist memw out of socket ready check to once per main-loop iter esphome#15996 by @bdraco

[sprinkler][pn532] Fix bugprone-unchecked-optional-access esphome#16102 by @swoboda1337

[api] Use custom deleter to fix incomplete-type error on macOS libc++ esphome#16050 by @bdraco

[core] Inline ContinuationAction in If/While/RepeatAction esphome#16040 by @bdraco

[output] Gate FloatOutput power scaling fields behind USE_OUTPUT_FLOAT_POWER_SCALING esphome#15998 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[api] Add 48-bit MAC address varint fast path for BLE advertisements esphome#15988 by @bdraco

[git] Make ref fetches and submodule updates shallow esphome#16014 by @bdraco

[core] Use ETag in external_files cache to fix re-downloads from raw.githubusercontent.com esphome#16020 by @bdraco

[feedback] Fix bugprone-unchecked-optional-access in start_direction_ esphome#16103 by @swoboda1337

[analyze_memory] Attribute main.cpp setup()/loop() to esphome core esphome#16033 by @bdraco

[light] Use bitmask template for LightControlAction unused fields esphome#16039 by @bdraco

[light] Use constexpr template for ToggleAction transition_length esphome#16037 by @bdraco

[light] Use constexpr template for DimRelativeAction transition_length esphome#16038 by @bdraco

[cover] Add cover.control / cover.template.publish coverage to template tests esphome#16051 by @bdraco

[climate] Add climate.control coverage to component tests via thermostat esphome#16052 by @bdraco

[wifi] Add phy_mode option for ESP8266 esphome#16055 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[script] Fix cpp_unit_test crash for non-MULTI_CONF platform components esphome#16104 by @bdraco

[core] Download external_files in parallel esphome#16021 by @bdraco

[api] Avoid JsonDocument copy-and-swap operator= in ActionResponse ctor esphome#16106 by @swoboda1337

[time] Fix bugprone-unchecked-optional-access in CronTrigger::check_time_ esphome#16107 by @swoboda1337

[light] Fold LightControlAction fields into a single stateless lambda esphome#16118 by @bdraco

[tormatic] Use .value() for checked optional access in read_gate_status_ esphome#16121 by @swoboda1337

[api] Extend NOLINT to cover bugprone-random-generator-seed in MAC varint test esphome#16120 by @swoboda1337

[haier] Fix bugprone-unchecked-optional-access; switch HardwareInfo to char[9] esphome#16124 by @swoboda1337

[mixer_speaker] NOLINT bugprone-unchecked-optional-access in audio_mixer_task esphome#16130 by @swoboda1337

[aqi] Use std::max initializer-list for non-negative AQI clamp esphome#16134 by @swoboda1337

[kamstrup_kmp][toshiba] Fix signed/unsigned comparisons against sizeof esphome#16135 by @swoboda1337

[remote_base][core] Drop redundant typename in dependent type contexts esphome#16137 by @swoboda1337

[core] Inline HAL clock wrappers and split hal.h into per-platform headers esphome#15977 by @bdraco

[valve] Add tests for valve.control action field combinations esphome#16126 by @bdraco

[fan] Add tests for fan.turn_on action field combinations esphome#16125 by @bdraco

[core] Catch body-read errors in download_content esphome#16023 by @bdraco

[ens160] Fix sensor initialization timing esphome#16024 by @GelidusResearch

[core] Defer heavy module-scope imports in main , loader, and config esphome#15955 by @bdraco

, loader, and config esphome#15955 by @bdraco [espnow] Cleanup method visibility and naming esphome#16109 by @clydebarrow

[scheduler] Add self-keyed timer API for callers without a Component esphome#16127 by @bdraco

[watchdog] Use default CHECK_IDLE_TASK and PANIC when configuring the watchdog esphome#16142 by @Mat931

[fan] Fold TurnOnAction fields into a single stateless lambda esphome#16122 by @bdraco

[valve] Fold ControlAction fields into a single stateless lambda esphome#16123 by @bdraco

[esp32] Move HAL bodies into components/esp32/hal.cpp + inline trivial dispatches esphome#16111 by @bdraco

[ota] Use WatchdogManager for OTA on ESP32 esphome#16138 by @Mat931

[ci] Bump clang-tidy from 18.1.8 to 22.1.0.1 esphome#16078 by @swoboda1337

[core] DelayAction: drop Component inheritance, use self-keyed scheduler esphome#16129 by @bdraco

[sx126x] Add cold sleep option and drop unused RTC wakeup bit esphome#16144 by @swoboda1337 (new-feature)

[esp32] Add ESP-IDF 6.0.1 platform entry esphome#16146 by @swoboda1337

[core] Fix null deref in WarnIfComponentBlockingGuard for self-keyed scheduler timers esphome#16150 by @bdraco

[ci] Correct version comment on create-github-app-token pin esphome#16156 by @jesserockz

[ci] Use client-id for GitHub App token generation esphome#16155 by @jesserockz

[esp8266] Move HAL bodies into components/esp8266/hal.cpp + inline arch_init esphome#16112 by @bdraco

[st7789v] Add deprecation warnings esphome#16162 by @clydebarrow

[audio] Enable specific codecs and configure advanced features esphome#16166 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[audio] bump microOpus to v0.4.0 to use fixed-point by default on ESP32 esphome#16168 by @kahrendt

[core] Simplify RAMAllocator and add internal fallback to external mode esphome#16171 by @kahrendt

[libretiny] Move HAL bodies into components/libretiny/hal.cpp + inline trivial dispatches esphome#16113 by @bdraco

[ci] Split integration tests into 3 buckets when count is more than 10 esphome#16152 by @bdraco

[sensor] Drop Component from filter classes, use self-keyed scheduler esphome#16132 by @bdraco

[bk72xx] Apply CFG_SUPPORT_BLE=0 SDK option to BK7238 esphome#16181 by @bdraco

[sensor] Pack ThrottleAverageFilter have_nan_ into n_ bitfield (-4 B/instance) esphome#16169 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[core] Inline loop gate expression to avoid stale local reuse esphome#16167 by @bdraco

[api] Add encode/decode benchmarks for Z-Wave, IR/RF, and serial proxy messages esphome#16157 by @bdraco

[core] Drop unused DELAY_ACTION from InternalSchedulerID enum esphome#16151 by @bdraco

[mdns] Broadcast config_hash TXT record on _esphomelib._tcp esphome#16145 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Drop Component from filter classes, use self-keyed scheduler esphome#16131 by @bdraco

[rp2040] Move HAL bodies into components/rp2040/hal.cpp + inline trivial dispatches esphome#16114 by @bdraco

[climate] Fold ControlAction fields into a single stateless lambda esphome#16044 by @bdraco

[host] Move HAL bodies into components/host/hal.cpp + inline trivial dispatches esphome#16115 by @bdraco

[zephyr] Move HAL bodies into components/zephyr/hal.cpp + inline trivial dispatches esphome#16116 by @bdraco

[sendspin] Use sendspin-cpp to v0.4.0 to reduce stuttering esphome#16178 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[esp32_hosted] Bump esp_hosted to 2.12.6 and esp_wifi_remote to 1.5.1 esphome#16176 by @swoboda1337

[zigbee] Add newlib compatibility for zigbee sdk in idf 6 esphome#16174 by @luar123

[core] Enable ruff FLY (flynt) lint family esphome#16182 by @bdraco

[core] Move per-platform hal_platform.h into components/platform/hal.h esphome#16183 by @bdraco

[usb_host][usb_uart] Add configurable max packet size esphome#14584 by @p1ngb4ck (new-feature)

[core] Support allocating ring buffer in internal memory esphome#16187 by @kahrendt

[ota] Add extended OTA protocol esphome#16164 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[nextion] TFT upload no longer fails when the display sends a split 0x08 ack esphome#16205 by @edwardtfn

ack esphome#16205 by @edwardtfn [zephyr] feed watchdog early. Otherwise OTA may rollback. esphome#16218 by @tomaszduda23

[ota] Add partition table update functionality to ota component esphome#15780 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[esp8266] Lower WDT_FEED_INTERVAL_MS to 100 ms esphome#16197 by @bdraco

[fan] Fix TurnOnAction trigger args with reference types esphome#16222 by @bdraco

[climate] Fix ControlAction trigger args with reference types esphome#16221 by @bdraco

[light] Fix LightControlAction trigger args with reference types esphome#16220 by @bdraco

[tests] Fix flaky host_mode_climate_basic_state esphome#16225 by @bdraco

[valve] Fix ControlAction trigger args with reference types esphome#16223 by @bdraco

[ci] Run downstream device-builder tests against PR Python code esphome#16214 by @bdraco

[dashboard] Stabilize device-builder dashboard backend’s API surface esphome#16206 by @bdraco

[cover] Fold ControlAction/CoverPublishAction fields into stateless lambdas esphome#16046 by @bdraco

[api] Mark high-volume proxy messages as speed_optimized (Infrared/RF, Z-Wave, serial) esphome#16159 by @bdraco

[tests] Fix flaky host_mode_climate_basic_state integration test esphome#16192 by @bdraco

[api] Don’t tear down log connection on stack-trace decode failure esphome#16196 by @bdraco

[binary_sensor] Drop Component from AutorepeatFilter, use self-keyed scheduler esphome#16191 by @bdraco

[zephyr] Add nRF52 component tests so CI runs on zephyr-only changes esphome#16188 by @bdraco

[tests] Drop duplicate on_boot_restore_from in host_mode_climate_basic_state esphome#16228 by @bdraco

[sensor] Document why TimeoutFilterBase intentionally keeps Component esphome#16194 by @bdraco

[main] Move stacktrace handling out of platformio_api and FlashImage into platform components/util esphome#16186 by @diorcety

[audio] Use the microMP3 library instead of esp-audio-libs esphome#16236 by @kahrendt

[http_request] remove slow http_request warning on 8266 esphome#16239 by @oarcher

[audio][media_player][speaker] WAV decoding is no longer always built esphome#16244 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[audio_file] Use microDecoder library instead of manual task management/decoding esphome#16237 by @kahrendt

[platformio_api] Remove duplicated _strip_win_long_path_prefix esphome#16249 by @jesserockz

[i2s_audio] Fix stereo playback when slot bit width exceeds data bit width esphome#16248 by @kbx81

[audio] Bump microOpus to v0.4.1 esphome#16255 by @kahrendt

[audio] Use the microWAV library for decoding esphome#16251 by @kahrendt

[debug] Remove unused buffer in uicr lambda function esphome#16208 by @tomaszduda23

[cli] Add —ota-platform flag to pick web_server or native API OTA esphome#16207 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[core] Replace scheduler pool vector with unbounded intrusive freelist esphome#16172 by @bdraco

[packages] Add resolve_packages single-call seam esphome#16235 by @bdraco

[cover] Fix ControlAction / CoverPublishAction trigger args with reference types esphome#16227 by @bdraco

[web_server] Use entity_types.h X-macro for ListEntitiesIterator declarations esphome#16077 by @bdraco

[api] Use entity_types.h X-macro for ListEntitiesIterator declarations esphome#16076 by @bdraco

[api] Use entity_types.h X-macro for InitialStateIterator declarations esphome#16075 by @bdraco

[audio] Bump esp-audio-libs to v3.0.0 esphome#16263 by @kahrendt

[nrf52] add reserve area for bootloader esphome#16204 by @tomaszduda23

[logger] give a chance to print crash esphome#16203 by @tomaszduda23

[audio_file][speaker] Eliminate code duplication for files built into firmware esphome#16266 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Allow line points as percentages esphome#16209 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[core] Skip external component update on esphome clean esphome#16268 by @bdraco

esphome#16268 by @bdraco [script] Make pre-commit and helpers work on Windows esphome#16260 by @swoboda1337

[http_request] Add regression test for light action inside on_response esphome#16270 by @bdraco

[atm90e32] Fix calibration instance not saving in flash properly esphome#14152 by @CircuitSetup

[packages] Make package !include vars visible to its substitutions block esphome#16274 by @bdraco

[ota] Partition table update: Fix log messages esphome#16241 by @Mat931

[bl0942] Remove broken 24-bit overflow tracking esphome#15650 by @DidierA

[core] Adds acquire and release methods to the ring buffer class esphome#16277 by @kahrendt

[i2s_audio] Optimize software volume control esphome#16278 by @kahrendt

[audio] Bump microFLAC to v0.2.0 esphome#16279 by @kahrendt

[resolver] Make RESOLVE_TIMEOUT configurable via environment variable esphome#15951 by @dbl-0

[schema] Surface OnlyWith / OnlyWithout default + gate components in schema generator esphome#16276 by @bdraco

[uart] Use tcdrain for flushing instead of tcflush on host esphome#14877 by @puddly

for flushing instead of on host esphome#14877 by @puddly [lvgl] Pass touch point to touch event lambdas esphome#16272 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[sensor] Add alternate calibration format for ntc esphome#15937 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[helpers] Document write_file’s external consumer contract (esphome-device-builder) esphome#16290 by @bdraco

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (1/7: components a-c) esphome#16294 by @swoboda1337

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (2/7: components d-h) esphome#16295 by @swoboda1337

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (3/7: components i-m) esphome#16297 by @swoboda1337

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (4/7: components n-r) esphome#16301 by @swoboda1337

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (5/7: components s) esphome#16302 by @swoboda1337

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (6/7: components t-z) esphome#16305 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Skip needs-docs for new components without CONFIG_SCHEMA esphome#16303 by @jesserockz

[core] Move core ring buffer to helper component esphome#16298 by @kahrendt (new-component)

[clang-tidy] Concatenate nested namespaces (7/7: tests, platform-gated, enable check) esphome#16307 by @swoboda1337

[modbus_server] Reduce log spam esphome#16283 by @clydebarrow

[clang-tidy] Enable readability-redundant-string-init esphome#16310 by @swoboda1337

[climate][ektf2232] Remove deprecations scheduled for 2026.5.0 esphome#16289 by @swoboda1337

[htu31d][kamstrup_kmp][ms8607] Use CRC functions from helpers.h esphome#16313 by @Mat931

[speaker] Add SPDIF output support esphome#8065 by @johnboiles (new-feature)

[i2s_audio] Refactor SPDIF output, fixing synchronization problems esphome#16319 by @kahrendt

[openthread] add coroutine-with-priority COMMUNICATION esphome#16318 by @rwrozelle

[ota] Add bootloader update functionality to ota component esphome#16238 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[docker] Silence CopyIgnoredFile warning for build context root esphome#16311 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Ensure that on_value events fire on checked change esphome#16119 by @clydebarrow

events fire on checked change esphome#16119 by @clydebarrow [config_validation] Add a visibility UI-hint kwarg esphome#16267 by @bdraco

[wifi][rp2040] Add stable wifi-capability helpers for device-builder esphome#16300 by @bdraco

[cli] Tighten command_rename: scoped name rewrite, target-collision check esphome#16296 by @bdraco

[core] Native idf full support esphome#14678 by @diorcety (new-feature)

[ci] sync-device-classes: mint least-privilege App token esphome#16350 by @jesserockz

[ci] codeowner-review-request: mint least-privilege App token esphome#16351 by @jesserockz

[ci] Tighten workflow permissions to least-privilege esphome#16349 by @jesserockz

[ci] Fix external-component-bot 403 on PR comments esphome#16354 by @jesserockz

[tuya] allow status pin that doesn’t match the reported one esphome#16353 by @ssieb

[core] Move platformio files to subfolder esphome#16347 by @swoboda1337

[wifi] Accept lowercase variant in variant_has_wifi esphome#16345 by @bdraco

[core] Add stable esphome.upload_targets module for port classification esphome#16346 by @bdraco

[openthread] Remove-freertos-portmacro-header-include esphome#16338 by @rwrozelle

[logger] fix crash on zephyr esphome#16330 by @tomaszduda23

[nrf52] add message that west update is running esphome#16321 by @tomaszduda23

[esp32_camera] Downgrade esp32-camera to 2.1.5 esphome#16293 by @RubenKelevra

[thermostat] Fix supplemental action never firing via max run time esphome#16308 by @kbx81

[nrf52][zephyr] prepare for native builds esphome#16193 by @tomaszduda23

[zigbee] Add sensor support on esp32 esphome#16026 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[ota] Implement host platform OTA backend with re-exec for integration testing esphome#16304 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[zigbee] add on_join trigger for esp32 esphome#16060 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[zigbee] Add power_source option to esp32 esphome#16062 by @luar123 (new-feature)

[helpers] Re-enable ProgressBar under —dashboard mode esphome#16357 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Add new trigger on_update and new number option esphome#16312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

and new number option esphome#16312 by @clydebarrow (new-feature) [lvgl] Check for user defined LV_USE items esphome#16362 by @clydebarrow

[ota] Improve OTA error messages esphome#16327 by @Mat931

[cli] Add —no-states flag to run command esphome#16366 by @clydebarrow

[core] Fix PROGMEM_STRING_TABLE placement on ESP8266 without flash log strings esphome#16373 by @swoboda1337

[script] Fix array-type parameters in script.execute esphome#16374 by @bdraco

[script] Preserve source order of enum options in language schema esphome#16371 by @jesserockz

[core] allow defining run_compile in external_components esphome#16179 by @tomaszduda23

[ci] Comment on PRs that touch the legacy dashboard esphome#16378 by @bdraco

[rp2040] Bump arduino-pico framework to 5.6.0 esphome#16375 by @bdraco

[sendspin] Fix client_id MAC mismatch with ethernet esphome#16331 by @kahrendt

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add C++ API for setting/clearing remote room temperature esphome#15558 by @crnjan (new-feature)

[sendspin] Updates sendspin-cpp to v0.5.0 esphome#16380 by @kahrendt

[cli] Add config-hash command esphome#15548 by @ccutrer (new-feature)

Move AI instructions to AGENTS.md esphome#16382 by @jesserockz

[zigbee] Fix init-order and missing-field warnings on native ESP-IDF esphome#16389 by @swoboda1337

[ms8607] Pin humidity i2c_id in test fixture esphome#16386 by @swoboda1337

[audio] Add a RingBufferAudioSource esphome#16314 by @kahrendt

[ci] Add validate.*.yaml for config-only component tests esphome#16384 by @jesserockz

[micro_wake_word] Increase INFERENCE_TASK_STACK_SIZE to 8192 for P4 chip esphome#16390 by @ggalt

[i2s_audio] Speaker uses new RingBufferAudioSource esphome#16315 by @kahrendt

[mixer] Use RingBufferAudioSource esphome#16316 by @kahrendt

[esp32] Relax -Werror=reorder and -Werror=maybe-uninitialized on native ESP-IDF esphome#16392 by @swoboda1337

[safe_mode] Allow recovering soft-bricked devices via reboot to recovery partition esphome#16339 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[audio] Document ring buffer source thread safety esphome#16393 by @kahrendt

[i2s_audio] Properly track DMA input/output esphome#16317 by @kahrendt

[api][voice_assistant] Add second audio channel for voice_assistant esphome#16265 by @synesthesiam (new-feature)

[esp32] Print PlatformIO-format RAM/Flash summary after native ESP-IDF builds esphome#16394 by @swoboda1337

[radio_frequency] Add on_control trigger; ir_rf_proxy driver-agnostic esphome#16368 by @kbx81 (new-feature)

[core] Fix !include vars not being substituted in !lambda values esphome#16320 by @dmik

[mitsubishi_cn105] Unified timeout handling esphome#16385 by @crnjan

[core] Cache validated config to skip re-validation on upload/logs esphome#16381 by @bdraco

[ci] Skip native ESP-IDF compile test when no relevant files changed esphome#16395 by @bdraco

[tests] Cover top-level !include failure path in track_yaml_loads esphome#16396 by @bdraco

[core] Retry PlatformIO downloads on transport-layer errors esphome#16397 by @bdraco

[espidf] Partition pio_components cache by framework esphome#16401 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Emit -W warning flags at project scope so managed components also see them esphome#16403 by @swoboda1337

[mitsubishi_cn105] Simplified protocol lookups esphome#16399 by @crnjan

[tests] Add CodSpeed benchmark for compiled-config cache fast path esphome#16402 by @bdraco

[espidf] Run PIO extraScript with SCons-env shim esphome#16404 by @swoboda1337

[mitsubishi_cn105] Add vane and wide-vane support esphome#16405 by @crnjan

[writer] Clean ESP-IDF build artifacts in clean_build esphome#16410 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Regenerate bundled CMakeLists; auto-REQUIRE via IDF build properties esphome#16406 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Stop perpetual reconfigure loop on native ESP-IDF builds esphome#16415 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Trim has_outdated_files watch list; embed IDF version in sdkconfig esphome#16416 by @swoboda1337

[tinyusb] Reject tinyusb: configured without a USB class companion esphome#16413 by @kbx81

configured without a USB class companion esphome#16413 by @kbx81 [tinyusb] Reject logger.hardware_uart: USB_CDC esphome#16417 by @kbx81

esphome#16417 by @kbx81 [esp32] Sweep ESP-IDF toolchain warnings + bump deprecated mark_failed esphome#16432 by @swoboda1337

[tests] Fix -Wformat= mismatches in test YAML lambdas/logger.log esphome#16435 by @swoboda1337

[docker] Install libusb-1.0 so ESP-IDF tools can validate openocd esphome#16424 by @swoboda1337

[multiple] Fix -Wformat= mismatches in component .cpp sources esphome#16433 by @swoboda1337

[espidf] Gate esp_idf_size —ng on IDF version esphome#16441 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_hosted] Bump esp_hosted to 2.12.7 esphome#16440 by @swoboda1337

[audio] Bump microMP3 to v0.2.1 esphome#16429 by @kahrendt

[sound_level] Use RingBufferAudioSource esphome#16436 by @kahrendt

[wifi] Refuse to compile when wifi_ssid is the device-builder placeholder esphome#16444 by @bdraco

[core] Fix KeyError: ‘esp32’ on upload when validated-config cache is used esphome#16457 by @bdraco

[esp32_hosted][fingerprint_grow] Fix two remaining ESP32 toolchain warnings esphome#16442 by @swoboda1337

[ft5x06] Fix setting calibration values esphome#16446 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix image define esphome#16468 by @clydebarrow

[ci] Use larger app partition for esp32-s3-idf component test grouping esphome#16430 by @bdraco

[espidf] Switch direct framework downloader to esphome-libs/esp-idf tarballs esphome#16484 by @swoboda1337

[ci] Move ha-addon and schema release triggers to version-notifier esphome#16490 by @jesserockz

[sen5x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16463 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[sgp4x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16464 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[sen6x] Remove incorrect AQI device class from VOC and NOx Index sensors esphome#16465 by @bharvey88 (breaking-change)

[i2s_audio] Compute ring buffer size with SPDIF sample count esphome#16400 by @kahrendt

[zigbee] don’t allow zigbee + thread or access point esphome#16499 by @luar123

[espidf] Print RAM summary on ESP32-S3 / unified-DIRAM variants esphome#16494 by @swoboda1337

[i2s_audio] Optimize SPDIF encoder and suport higher bit depth audio esphome#16504 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

[sendspin] Bump sendspin to v0.6.0 esphome#16496 by @kahrendt

[espidf] Drop version field from generated idf_component.yml esphome#16511 by @swoboda1337

[esp32] Decouple esp-idf toolchain version check from PIO, honor framework source: override esphome#16516 by @swoboda1337