Lambda Magic
Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lambdas in ESPHome. These don’t require external components and demonstrate how powerful Lambdas can be.
Display pages alternativeSection titled “Display pages alternative”
Some displays like lcd_pcf8574 Component don’t support pages natively, but you can easily implement them using Lambdas:
Send UDP commandsSection titled “Send UDP commands”
There are various network devices which can be commanded with UDP packets containing command strings. You can send such UDP commands from ESPHome using a Lambda in a script.
Tested on both
arduino and
esp-idf platforms.
Delaying Remote TransmissionsSection titled “Delaying Remote Transmissions”
The solution below handles the problem of RF frames being sent out by Rf Bridge (or Remote Transmitter) too quickly one after another when operating radio controlled covers. The cover motors seem to need at least 600-700ms of silence between the individual code transmissions to be able to recognize them.
This can be solved by building up a queue of raw RF codes and sending them out one after the other with (a configurable) delay between them. Delay is only added to the next commands coming from a list of covers which have to be operated at once from Home Assistant. This is transparent to the system, which will still look like they operate simultaneously.
One Button Cover ControlSection titled “One Button Cover Control”
The configuration below shows how with a single button you can control the motion of a motorized cover by cycling between: open->stop->close->stop->…
In this example a Time Based is used with the GPIO configuration of a Sonoff Dual R2.
NOTE
Controlling the cover to quickly (sending new open/close commands within a minute of previous commands) might cause unexpected behaviour (eg: cover stopping halfway). This is because the delayed relay off feature is implemented using asynchronous automations. So every time an open/close command is sent a delayed relay off command is added and old ones are not removed.
Update numeric values from text inputSection titled “Update numeric values from text input”
Sometimes it may be more confortable to use a Template to change some numeric values from the user interface. ESPHome has some nice helper functions among which theres’s one to convert text to numbers.
In the example below we have a text input and a template sensor which can be updated from the text input field. What
the lambda does, is to parse and convert the text string to a number - which only succeedes if the entered string
contains characters represesenting a float number (such as digits,
- and
. ). If the entered string contains
any other characters, the lambda will return
NaN, which corresponds to
unknown sensor state.