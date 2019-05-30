Lambda Magic

Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lambdas in ESPHome. These don’t require external components and demonstrate how powerful Lambdas can be.

Display pages alternative Section titled “Display pages alternative”

Some displays like lcd_pcf8574 Component don’t support pages natively, but you can easily implement them using Lambdas:

display : - platform : lcd_pcf8574 dimensions : 20x4 address : 0x27 id : lcd lambda : |- switch (id(page)){ case 1: it.print(0, 1, "Page1"); break; case 2: it.print(0, 1, "Page2"); break; case 3: it.print(0, 1, "Page3"); break; } globals : - id : page type : int initial_value : " 1 " interval : - interval : 5s then : - lambda : |- id(page) = (id(page) + 1); if (id(page) > 3) { id(page) = 1; }

Send UDP commands Section titled “Send UDP commands”

There are various network devices which can be commanded with UDP packets containing command strings. You can send such UDP commands from ESPHome using a Lambda in a script.

script : - id : send_udp parameters : msg : string host : string port : int then : - lambda : |- int sock = ::socket(AF_INET, SOCK_DGRAM, 0); struct sockaddr_in destination, source; destination.sin_family = AF_INET; destination.sin_port = htons(port); destination.sin_addr.s_addr = inet_addr(host.c_str()); // you can remove the next 4 lines if you don't want to set the source port for outgoing packets source.sin_family = AF_INET; source.sin_addr.s_addr = htonl(INADDR_ANY); source.sin_port = htons(64998); // the source port number bind(sock, (struct sockaddr*)&source, sizeof(source)); int n_bytes = ::sendto(sock, msg.c_str(), msg.length(), 0, reinterpret_cast<sockaddr*>(&destination), sizeof(destination)); ESP_LOGD("lambda", "Sent %s to %s:%d in %d bytes", msg.c_str(), host.c_str(), port, n_bytes); ::close(sock); button : - platform : template id : button_udp_sender name : " Send UDP Command " on_press : - script.execute : id : send_udp msg : " Hello World! " host : " 192.168.1.10 " port : 5000

Tested on both arduino and esp-idf platforms.

Delaying Remote Transmissions Section titled “Delaying Remote Transmissions”

The solution below handles the problem of RF frames being sent out by Rf Bridge (or Remote Transmitter) too quickly one after another when operating radio controlled covers. The cover motors seem to need at least 600-700ms of silence between the individual code transmissions to be able to recognize them.

This can be solved by building up a queue of raw RF codes and sending them out one after the other with (a configurable) delay between them. Delay is only added to the next commands coming from a list of covers which have to be operated at once from Home Assistant. This is transparent to the system, which will still look like they operate simultaneously.

rf_bridge : number : - platform : template name : Delay commands icon : mdi:clock-fast entity_category : config optimistic : true restore_value : true initial_value : 750 unit_of_measurement : " ms " id : queue_delay min_value : 10 max_value : 1000 step : 50 mode : box globals : - id : rf_code_queue type : ' std::vector<std::string> ' script : - id : rf_transmitter_queue mode : single then : while : condition : lambda : ' return !id(rf_code_queue).empty(); ' then : - rf_bridge.send_raw : raw : !lambda |- std::string rf_code = id(rf_code_queue).front(); id(rf_code_queue).erase(id(rf_code_queue).begin()); return rf_code; - delay : !lambda ' return id(queue_delay).state; ' cover : # have multiple covers - platform : time_based name : ' My Room 1 ' disabled_by_default : false device_class : shutter assumed_state : true has_built_in_endstop : true close_action : - lambda : id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0XXXXX..the.closing.code..XXXXXXXXXX"); - script.execute : rf_transmitter_queue close_duration : 26s stop_action : - lambda : id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0YXXXX..the.stopping.code..XXXXXXXXXX"); - script.execute : rf_transmitter_queue open_action : - lambda : id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0ZXXXX..the.opening.code..XXXXXXXXXX"); - script.execute : rf_transmitter_queue open_duration : 27s

One Button Cover Control Section titled “One Button Cover Control”

The configuration below shows how with a single button you can control the motion of a motorized cover by cycling between: open->stop->close->stop->…

In this example a Time Based is used with the GPIO configuration of a Sonoff Dual R2.

NOTE Controlling the cover to quickly (sending new open/close commands within a minute of previous commands) might cause unexpected behaviour (eg: cover stopping halfway). This is because the delayed relay off feature is implemented using asynchronous automations. So every time an open/close command is sent a delayed relay off command is added and old ones are not removed.

esp8266 : board : esp01_1m binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : number : GPIO10 inverted : true id : button on_press : then : # logic for cycling through movements: open->stop->close->stop->... - lambda : | if (id(my_cover).current_operation == COVER_OPERATION_IDLE) { // Cover is idle, check current state and either open or close cover. if (id(my_cover).is_fully_closed()) { auto call = id(my_cover).make_call(); call.set_command_open(); call.perform(); } else { auto call = id(my_cover).make_call(); call.set_command_close(); call.perform(); } } else { // Cover is opening/closing. Stop it. auto call = id(my_cover).make_call(); call.set_command_stop(); call.perform(); } switch : - platform : gpio pin : GPIO12 interlock : & interlock [ open_cover , close_cover ] id : open_cover - platform : gpio pin : GPIO5 interlock : * interlock id : close_cover cover : - platform : time_based name : " Cover " id : my_cover open_action : - switch.turn_on : open_cover open_duration : 60s close_action : - switch.turn_on : close_cover close_duration : 60s stop_action : - switch.turn_off : open_cover - switch.turn_off : close_cover

Sometimes it may be more confortable to use a Template to change some numeric values from the user interface. ESPHome has some nice helper functions among which theres’s one to convert text to numbers.

In the example below we have a text input and a template sensor which can be updated from the text input field. What the lambda does, is to parse and convert the text string to a number - which only succeedes if the entered string contains characters represesenting a float number (such as digits, - and . ). If the entered string contains any other characters, the lambda will return NaN , which corresponds to unknown sensor state.