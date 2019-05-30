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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Lambda Magic

Here are a couple recipes for various interesting things you can do with Lambdas in ESPHome. These don’t require external components and demonstrate how powerful Lambdas can be.

Display pages alternative

Section titled “Display pages alternative”

Some displays like lcd_pcf8574 Component don’t support pages natively, but you can easily implement them using Lambdas:

display:
  - platform: lcd_pcf8574
    dimensions: 20x4
    address: 0x27
    id: lcd
    lambda: |-
          switch (id(page)){
            case 1:
              it.print(0, 1, "Page1");
              break;
            case 2:
              it.print(0, 1, "Page2");
              break;
            case 3:
              it.print(0, 1, "Page3");
              break;
          }


globals:
- id: page
  type: int
  initial_value: "1"


interval:
- interval: 5s
  then:
    - lambda: |-
        id(page) = (id(page) + 1);
        if (id(page) > 3) {
          id(page) = 1;
        }

Send UDP commands

Section titled “Send UDP commands”

There are various network devices which can be commanded with UDP packets containing command strings. You can send such UDP commands from ESPHome using a Lambda in a script.

script:
- id: send_udp
  parameters:
    msg: string
    host: string
    port: int
  then:
    - lambda: |-
          int sock = ::socket(AF_INET, SOCK_DGRAM, 0);
          struct sockaddr_in destination, source;


          destination.sin_family = AF_INET;
          destination.sin_port = htons(port);
          destination.sin_addr.s_addr = inet_addr(host.c_str());


          // you can remove the next 4 lines if you don't want to set the source port for outgoing packets
          source.sin_family = AF_INET;
          source.sin_addr.s_addr = htonl(INADDR_ANY);
          source.sin_port = htons(64998);  // the source port number
          bind(sock, (struct sockaddr*)&source, sizeof(source));


          int n_bytes = ::sendto(sock, msg.c_str(), msg.length(), 0, reinterpret_cast<sockaddr*>(&destination), sizeof(destination));
          ESP_LOGD("lambda", "Sent %s to %s:%d in %d bytes", msg.c_str(), host.c_str(), port, n_bytes);
          ::close(sock);


button:
- platform: template
  id: button_udp_sender
  name: "Send UDP Command"
  on_press:
    - script.execute:
        id: send_udp
        msg: "Hello World!"
        host: "192.168.1.10"
        port: 5000

Tested on both arduino and esp-idf platforms.

Delaying Remote Transmissions

Section titled “Delaying Remote Transmissions”

The solution below handles the problem of RF frames being sent out by Rf Bridge (or Remote Transmitter) too quickly one after another when operating radio controlled covers. The cover motors seem to need at least 600-700ms of silence between the individual code transmissions to be able to recognize them.

This can be solved by building up a queue of raw RF codes and sending them out one after the other with (a configurable) delay between them. Delay is only added to the next commands coming from a list of covers which have to be operated at once from Home Assistant. This is transparent to the system, which will still look like they operate simultaneously.

rf_bridge:


number:
- platform: template
  name: Delay commands
  icon: mdi:clock-fast
  entity_category: config
  optimistic: true
  restore_value: true
  initial_value: 750
  unit_of_measurement: "ms"
  id: queue_delay
  min_value: 10
  max_value: 1000
  step: 50
  mode: box


globals:
- id: rf_code_queue
  type: 'std::vector<std::string>'


script:
- id: rf_transmitter_queue
  mode: single
  then:
    while:
      condition:
        lambda: 'return !id(rf_code_queue).empty();'
      then:
         - rf_bridge.send_raw:
             raw: !lambda |-
               std::string rf_code = id(rf_code_queue).front();
               id(rf_code_queue).erase(id(rf_code_queue).begin());
               return rf_code;
         - delay: !lambda 'return id(queue_delay).state;'


cover:
    # have multiple covers
  - platform: time_based
    name: 'My Room 1'
    disabled_by_default: false
    device_class: shutter
    assumed_state: true
    has_built_in_endstop: true


    close_action:
      - lambda: id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0XXXXX..the.closing.code..XXXXXXXXXX");
      - script.execute: rf_transmitter_queue
    close_duration: 26s


    stop_action:
      - lambda: id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0YXXXX..the.stopping.code..XXXXXXXXXX");
      - script.execute: rf_transmitter_queue


    open_action:
      - lambda: id(rf_code_queue).push_back("AAB0ZXXXX..the.opening.code..XXXXXXXXXX");
      - script.execute: rf_transmitter_queue
    open_duration: 27s

One Button Cover Control

Section titled “One Button Cover Control”

The configuration below shows how with a single button you can control the motion of a motorized cover by cycling between: open->stop->close->stop->…

In this example a Time Based is used with the GPIO configuration of a Sonoff Dual R2.

NOTE

Controlling the cover to quickly (sending new open/close commands within a minute of previous commands) might cause unexpected behaviour (eg: cover stopping halfway). This is because the delayed relay off feature is implemented using asynchronous automations. So every time an open/close command is sent a delayed relay off command is added and old ones are not removed.

esp8266:
  board: esp01_1m


binary_sensor:
- platform: gpio
  pin:
    number: GPIO10
    inverted: true
  id: button
  on_press:
    then:
      # logic for cycling through movements: open->stop->close->stop->...
      - lambda: |
          if (id(my_cover).current_operation == COVER_OPERATION_IDLE) {
            // Cover is idle, check current state and either open or close cover.
            if (id(my_cover).is_fully_closed()) {
              auto call = id(my_cover).make_call();
              call.set_command_open();
              call.perform();
            } else {
              auto call = id(my_cover).make_call();
              call.set_command_close();
              call.perform();
            }
          } else {
            // Cover is opening/closing. Stop it.
            auto call = id(my_cover).make_call();
            call.set_command_stop();
            call.perform();
          }


switch:
- platform: gpio
  pin: GPIO12
  interlock: &interlock [open_cover, close_cover]
  id: open_cover
- platform: gpio
  pin: GPIO5
  interlock: *interlock
  id: close_cover


cover:
- platform: time_based
  name: "Cover"
  id: my_cover
  open_action:
    - switch.turn_on: open_cover
  open_duration: 60s
  close_action:
    - switch.turn_on: close_cover
  close_duration: 60s
  stop_action:
    - switch.turn_off: open_cover
    - switch.turn_off: close_cover

Update numeric values from text input

Section titled “Update numeric values from text input”

Sometimes it may be more confortable to use a Template to change some numeric values from the user interface. ESPHome has some nice helper functions among which theres’s one to convert text to numbers.

In the example below we have a text input and a template sensor which can be updated from the text input field. What the lambda does, is to parse and convert the text string to a number - which only succeedes if the entered string contains characters represesenting a float number (such as digits, - and . ). If the entered string contains any other characters, the lambda will return NaN, which corresponds to unknown sensor state.

text:
  - platform: template
    name: "Number type in"
    optimistic: true
    min_length: 0
    max_length: 16
    mode: text
    on_value:
      then:
        - sensor.template.publish:
            id: num_from_text
            state: !lambda |-
              auto n = parse_number<float>(x);
              return n.has_value() ? n.value() : NAN;


sensor:
  - platform: template
    id: num_from_text
    name: "Number from text"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”