ESPHome 2023.5.0 - 17th May 2023
SpeakersSection titled “Speakers”
Following on from last months release adding microphones, this release adds speaker support!
These new changes allows the Voice Assistant to request the raw audio stream response from Home Assistant to playback without using a full Media Player. This has much lower latency and allows for a much more responsive voice assistant experience.
More MicrophonesSection titled “More Microphones”
This release also adds a bit more configuration for the i2s_audio microphone components. There is a breaking-change that requires new configuration fields to be added in YAML. See the microphone documentation for the configuration details, but below is a small example for the M5Stack Atom Echo.
Release 2023.5.1 - May 18Section titled “Release 2023.5.1 - May 18”
- Remove i2c dependency from ttp229_bsf esphome#4851 by @jesserockz
- Sprinkler fixes esphome#4816 by @kbx81
Release 2023.5.2 - May 22Section titled “Release 2023.5.2 - May 22”
- Fix i2s_audio media_player mutex acquisition esphome#4867 by @kroimon
Release 2023.5.3 - May 22Section titled “Release 2023.5.3 - May 22”
- Allow microphone channel to be specified in config esphome#4871 by @jesserockz
- [PSRam] Change log unit to KB to minimize rounding error. esphome#4872 by @Fabian-Schmidt
Release 2023.5.4 - May 24Section titled “Release 2023.5.4 - May 24”
- [internal_temperature] ESP32-S3 needs ESP IDF V4.4.3 or higher esphome#4873 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Update cover.h for compile errors with stop() esphome#4879 by @Davrosx
- Print ESPHome version when running commands esphome#4883 by @jesserockz
- fix modbus sending FP32_R values esphome#4882 by @ssieb
- Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip color modes esphome#4886 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.5.5 - May 29Section titled “Release 2023.5.5 - May 29”
- Fix version printing not breaking yaml parsing esphome#4904 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add mlx90614 sensors esphome#3749 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add PCA6416A Support esphome#4681 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- Add support for hyt271 esphome#4282 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)
- Max6956 support added esphome#3764 by @looping40 (new-integration)
- Speaker support esphome#4743 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add gp8403 output component esphome#4495 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Create esp32 rmt addressable light driver esphome#4708 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add host target platform esphome#4783 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Remove climate legacy away flags esphome#4744 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Revert “Template sensors always publish on update interval (#2224)” esphome#4774 by @nuttytree (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Fixed access point for ESP32 IDF platform esphome#4784 by @HeMan
- Remove AUTO_LOAD from apds9960 esphome#4746 by @jesserockz
- Supposed to fix #4069, by changing the default value to 0s (timeunit … esphome#4806 by @Alex1602
- Wording esphome#4805 by @fgsch
- Tuya: Prevent loop when setting colors on case-sensitive dps esphome#4809 by @richardhopton
- Fix i2s media player volume control esphome#4813 by @jesserockz
- Dont try stop if not actually started esphome#4814 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing stop trait in send_cover_info esphome#4826 by @RoboMagus
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.2 to 13.7.5 esphome#4830 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update PulseLightEffect with range brightness esphome#4820 by @max246
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230516.0 esphome#4831 by @jesserockz
- Fix time period validation for the auto cleaning interval esphome#4811 by @fgsch
- Bump tzlocal from 4.2 to 5.0.1 esphome#4829 by @dependabot[bot]
- Start UART assignment at UART0 if the logger is not enabled or is not configured for hardware logging on ESP32 esphome#4762 by @spectrumjade
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#4825 by @github-actions[bot]
- support sending keys to the collector esphome#4838 by @ssieb
- handle Wiegand 8-bit keys esphome#4837 by @ssieb
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Only allow 5 jobs from each CI run to be in parallel esphome#4682 by @jesserockz
- Add Bayesian type for binary_sensor_map component esphome#4640 by @kahrendt
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.5.1 to 13.7.0 esphome#4676 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 4 to 5 esphome#4661 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 3 to 4 esphome#4367 by @dependabot[bot]
- Keep Device Class in Flash. esphome#4639 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Add support for passive WiFi scanning esphome#4666 by @BellaCoola
- Initial attempt at supporting ESP-IDF 5.0.0 esphome#4364 by @kbx81
- Get Sunrise & Sunset for a Specific Date esphome#4712 by @RebbePod
- Add
supports_stoptrait to Cover esphome#3897 by @amomchilov
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.0 to 13.7.1 esphome#4725 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add on_tag_removed trigger for RC522 esphome#4742 by @kbx81
- Fix ‘blutooth’ typo in esp32_ble component esphome#4738 by @RoboMagus
- Bump pylint from 2.17.2 to 2.17.3 esphome#4740 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tornado from 6.2 to 6.3.1 esphome#4741 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.3.0 to 7.3.1 esphome#4686 by @dependabot[bot]
- Expand the platformio dep installer to also install platforms and tools esphome#4716 by @jesserockz
- Remove climate legacy away flags esphome#4744 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add mlx90614 sensors esphome#3749 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Move am43 sensor code and remove auto load on cover esphome#4631 by @jesserockz
- Fix assumed_state switch webserver esphome#4259 by @RoboMagus
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.1 to 13.7.2 esphome#4753 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump git version in Dockerfile esphome#4763 by @jesserockz
- Power down PN532 before deep sleep esphome#4707 by @tracestep
- Switch ESPAsyncTCP-esphome to esphome fork esphome#4764 by @jesserockz
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.3.1 to 3.3.2 esphome#4751 by @dependabot[bot]
- Only pre-install libraries in docker images esphome#4766 by @jesserockz
- Add PCA6416A Support esphome#4681 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- play_folder bugfix and addition of play_mp3 esphome#4758 by @llluis
- RF Codec for Drayton Digistat heating controller esphome#4494 by @marshn
- Add support for hyt271 esphome#4282 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)
- Add support for BLE passkey authentication esphome#4258 by @Mat931
- Add support for V2 of the waveshare 5.83in e-paper display. esphome#3660 by @cooki35
- Max6956 support added esphome#3764 by @looping40 (new-integration)
- Bump zeroconf from 0.56.0 to 0.60.0 esphome#4767 by @dependabot[bot]
- Revert “Template sensors always publish on update interval (#2224)” esphome#4774 by @nuttytree (breaking-change)
- update schema gen to 2023.4.0 esphome#4772 by @glmnet
- Speaker support esphome#4743 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add gp8403 output component esphome#4495 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Create esp32 rmt addressable light driver esphome#4708 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Bump ESP32-audioI2s to 2.0.7 esphome#4796 by @jesserockz
- SM2135 Add optional current configuration, avoid communication failures. esphome#3850 by @BoukeHaarsma23
- Fix ezo parsing esphome#4792 by @alfredopironti
- [ili9xxx] Improve fill operation performance esphome#4702 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Add host target platform esphome#4783 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add more envs to root platformio esphome#4799 by @jesserockz
- Keep Unit of Measurement in Flash. esphome#4719 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- [display] Small display print performance improvement esphome#4788 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Fixed calculation of start and end dhcp range esphome#4785 by @HeMan
- Add more configuration for microphones - i2s/pdm/adc esphome#4775 by @jesserockz
- Wrap VA code esphome#4800 by @jesserockz
- Make i2s_audio bclk_pin optional esphome#4801 by @jesserockz
- Validate project details are set for dashboard_import esphome#4802 by @jesserockz
- Fixed access point for ESP32 IDF platform esphome#4784 by @HeMan
- Remove AUTO_LOAD from apds9960 esphome#4746 by @jesserockz
- Supposed to fix #4069, by changing the default value to 0s (timeunit … esphome#4806 by @Alex1602
- Wording esphome#4805 by @fgsch
- Tuya: Prevent loop when setting colors on case-sensitive dps esphome#4809 by @richardhopton
- Fix i2s media player volume control esphome#4813 by @jesserockz
- Dont try stop if not actually started esphome#4814 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing stop trait in send_cover_info esphome#4826 by @RoboMagus
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.2 to 13.7.5 esphome#4830 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update PulseLightEffect with range brightness esphome#4820 by @max246
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230516.0 esphome#4831 by @jesserockz
- Fix time period validation for the auto cleaning interval esphome#4811 by @fgsch
- Bump tzlocal from 4.2 to 5.0.1 esphome#4829 by @dependabot[bot]
- Start UART assignment at UART0 if the logger is not enabled or is not configured for hardware logging on ESP32 esphome#4762 by @spectrumjade
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#4825 by @github-actions[bot]
- support sending keys to the collector esphome#4838 by @ssieb
- handle Wiegand 8-bit keys esphome#4837 by @ssieb