ESPHome 2023.5.0 - 17th May 2023

Following on from last months release adding microphones, this release adds speaker support!

These new changes allows the Voice Assistant to request the raw audio stream response from Home Assistant to playback without using a full Media Player. This has much lower latency and allows for a much more responsive voice assistant experience.

This release also adds a bit more configuration for the i2s_audio microphone components. There is a breaking-change that requires new configuration fields to be added in YAML. See the microphone documentation for the configuration details, but below is a small example for the M5Stack Atom Echo.

# Old microphone : platform : i2s_audio i2s_din_pin : GPIO23 id : my_microphone # New microphone : platform : i2s_audio i2s_din_pin : GPIO23 adc_type : external pdm : false

Remove i2c dependency from ttp229_bsf esphome#4851 by @jesserockz

Sprinkler fixes esphome#4816 by @kbx81

Fix i2s_audio media_player mutex acquisition esphome#4867 by @kroimon

Allow microphone channel to be specified in config esphome#4871 by @jesserockz

[PSRam] Change log unit to KB to minimize rounding error. esphome#4872 by @Fabian-Schmidt

[internal_temperature] ESP32-S3 needs ESP IDF V4.4.3 or higher esphome#4873 by @Fabian-Schmidt

Update cover.h for compile errors with stop() esphome#4879 by @Davrosx

Print ESPHome version when running commands esphome#4883 by @jesserockz

fix modbus sending FP32_R values esphome#4882 by @ssieb

Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip color modes esphome#4886 by @jesserockz

Fix version printing not breaking yaml parsing esphome#4904 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add mlx90614 sensors esphome#3749 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add PCA6416A Support esphome#4681 by @Mat931 (new-integration)

Add support for hyt271 esphome#4282 by @Philippe12 (new-integration)

Max6956 support added esphome#3764 by @looping40 (new-integration)

Speaker support esphome#4743 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add gp8403 output component esphome#4495 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Create esp32 rmt addressable light driver esphome#4708 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add host target platform esphome#4783 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Remove climate legacy away flags esphome#4744 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Revert “Template sensors always publish on update interval (#2224)” esphome#4774 by @nuttytree (breaking-change)

Fixed access point for ESP32 IDF platform esphome#4784 by @HeMan

Remove AUTO_LOAD from apds9960 esphome#4746 by @jesserockz

Supposed to fix #4069, by changing the default value to 0s (timeunit … esphome#4806 by @Alex1602

Wording esphome#4805 by @fgsch

Tuya: Prevent loop when setting colors on case-sensitive dps esphome#4809 by @richardhopton

Fix i2s media player volume control esphome#4813 by @jesserockz

Dont try stop if not actually started esphome#4814 by @jesserockz

Fix missing stop trait in send_cover_info esphome#4826 by @RoboMagus

Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.2 to 13.7.5 esphome#4830 by @dependabot[bot]

Update PulseLightEffect with range brightness esphome#4820 by @max246

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230516.0 esphome#4831 by @jesserockz

Fix time period validation for the auto cleaning interval esphome#4811 by @fgsch

Bump tzlocal from 4.2 to 5.0.1 esphome#4829 by @dependabot[bot]

Start UART assignment at UART0 if the logger is not enabled or is not configured for hardware logging on ESP32 esphome#4762 by @spectrumjade

Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#4825 by @github-actions[bot]

support sending keys to the collector esphome#4838 by @ssieb

handle Wiegand 8-bit keys esphome#4837 by @ssieb