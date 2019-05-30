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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.5.0 - 17th May 2023

Speaker ​Core
I2​S ​Speaker
MLX9​0​6​1​4​
MAX6​9​5​6​ ​I/​O ​expander ​-​ ​I²​C ​Bus
PCA6​4​1​6​A ​I/​O ​Expander
HYT2​7​1​
GP8​4​0​3​
ESP3​2​ ​RMT ​LED ​Strip

Speakers

Section titled “Speakers”

Following on from last months release adding microphones, this release adds speaker support!

These new changes allows the Voice Assistant to request the raw audio stream response from Home Assistant to playback without using a full Media Player. This has much lower latency and allows for a much more responsive voice assistant experience.

More Microphones

Section titled “More Microphones”

This release also adds a bit more configuration for the i2s_audio microphone components. There is a breaking-change that requires new configuration fields to be added in YAML. See the microphone documentation for the configuration details, but below is a small example for the M5Stack Atom Echo.

# Old
microphone:
  platform: i2s_audio
  i2s_din_pin: GPIO23
  id: my_microphone


# New
microphone:
  platform: i2s_audio
  i2s_din_pin: GPIO23
  adc_type: external
  pdm: false

Release 2023.5.1 - May 18

Section titled “Release 2023.5.1 - May 18”

Release 2023.5.2 - May 22

Section titled “Release 2023.5.2 - May 22”

Release 2023.5.3 - May 22

Section titled “Release 2023.5.3 - May 22”

Release 2023.5.4 - May 24

Section titled “Release 2023.5.4 - May 24”

Release 2023.5.5 - May 29

Section titled “Release 2023.5.5 - May 29”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”