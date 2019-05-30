Water Heater Component
The
water_heater component is a generic representation of water heaters (boilers) in ESPHome. A water heater handles a target temperature setpoint and an operation mode (like Eco, Electric, or Performance).
NOTE
The water heater integration is available for Home Assistant 2026.2 and later.
Base Water Heater ConfigurationSection titled “Base Water Heater Configuration”
All water heater config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for water heaters.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the water heater. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the water heater
to use that name, you can set
name: None.
- icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the water heater in the frontend.
Advanced options:
-
visual (Optional): Configuration for the frontend representation.
- min_temperature (Optional, float): Override the minimum temperature shown in the frontend.
- max_temperature (Optional, float): Override the maximum temperature shown in the frontend.
- target_temperature_step (Optional, float): Override the temperature steps shown in the frontend.
-
supported_modes (Optional, list): Static list of operation modes that will be exposed to the frontend (for example Home Assistant). When not specified, all modes supported by the platform are exposed.
Note This option is platform-dependent. Not all water heater platforms allow configuring supported modes.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT options:
- mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive mode commands on.
- mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish mode state changes to.
- target_temperature_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target temperature commands on.
- target_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target temperature state changes to.
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Section titled “water_heater.control Action”
water_heater.control Action
This action allows you to set the operation mode and/or target temperature of the water heater.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The water heater to control.
- mode (Optional, string): The operation mode to set. See Modes for available options.
- target_temperature (Optional, float): The target temperature to set (e.g.,
60.0).
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Water Heater ModesSection titled “Water Heater Modes”
The following modes are available for water heaters. Note that not all platforms support all modes.
OFF
ECO
ELECTRIC
PERFORMANCE
HIGH_DEMAND
HEAT_PUMP
GAS
LambdasSection titled “Lambdas”
From lambdas, you can access the current state of the water heater.
current_temperature: Retrieve the current measured temperature of the water (float).
-
target_temperature: Retrieve the target setpoint temperature (float).
-
mode: Retrieve the current operation mode.
Available C++ enums for modes:
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_OFF
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_ECO
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_ELECTRIC
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_PERFORMANCE
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_HIGH_DEMAND
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_HEAT_PUMP
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_GAS