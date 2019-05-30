The water_heater component is a generic representation of water heaters (boilers) in ESPHome. A water heater handles a target temperature setpoint and an operation mode (like Eco, Electric, or Performance).

NOTE The water heater integration is available for Home Assistant 2026.2 and later.

Base Water Heater Configuration Section titled “Base Water Heater Configuration”

All water heater config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for water heaters.

water_heater : - platform : ...

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the water heater. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the water heater to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the water heater in the frontend.

Advanced options:

visual (Optional): Configuration for the frontend representation. min_temperature (Optional, float): Override the minimum temperature shown in the frontend. max_temperature (Optional, float): Override the maximum temperature shown in the frontend. target_temperature_step (Optional, float): Override the temperature steps shown in the frontend.

supported_modes (Optional, list): Static list of operation modes that will be exposed to the frontend (for example Home Assistant). When not specified, all modes supported by the platform are exposed. Note This option is platform-dependent. Not all water heater platforms allow configuring supported modes.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive mode commands on.

(Optional, string): The topic to receive mode commands on. mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish mode state changes to.

(Optional, string): The topic to publish mode state changes to. target_temperature_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target temperature commands on.

(Optional, string): The topic to receive target temperature commands on. target_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target temperature state changes to.

(Optional, string): The topic to publish target temperature state changes to. All other options from MQTT Component.

This action allows you to set the operation mode and/or target temperature of the water heater.

on_... : then : - water_heater.control : id : boiler_1 mode : ECO target_temperature : 55.0

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The water heater to control.

( , ID): The water heater to control. mode (Optional, string): The operation mode to set. See Modes for available options.

(Optional, string): The operation mode to set. See Modes for available options. target_temperature (Optional, float): The target temperature to set (e.g., 60.0 ).

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (boiler_1). make_call (); call . set_mode ( " PERFORMANCE " ); call . set_target_temperature ( 65.0 ); call . perform ();

Water Heater Modes Section titled “Water Heater Modes”

The following modes are available for water heaters. Note that not all platforms support all modes.

OFF

ECO

ELECTRIC

PERFORMANCE

HIGH_DEMAND

HEAT_PUMP

GAS

From lambdas, you can access the current state of the water heater.

current_temperature : Retrieve the current measured temperature of the water (float).

if ( id (my_boiler). current_temperature < 40.0 ) { // Water is cold }

target_temperature : Retrieve the target setpoint temperature (float).

mode : Retrieve the current operation mode.

if ( id (my_boiler). mode == water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_ECO) { // Boiler is in ECO mode } else if ( id (my_boiler). mode == water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_PERFORMANCE) { // Boiler is in PERFORMANCE mode }

Available C++ enums for modes: