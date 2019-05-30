cst816 Touch Screen Controller

The cst816 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the CST816 series of chips with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Lilygo T-Display S3 AMOLED. The component should work with CST716, CST816D, CST816S, CST816T, CST820, CST826, and CST836 controller chips.

cst816t touchscreen on T-Display S3 AMOLED

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : cst816 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

skip_probe (Optional, boolean): Skip reading the chip ID on startup. May be required for some variants (e.g. CST816S) that do not respond to i2c commands except after touches are registered. Defaults to false.

All other options from Touchscreen.

In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, the cst816 can report touches on a dedicated button outside the display area. This can be utilised by configuring a touchscreen binary sensor with the use_raw option and min/max values representing the sensor touch area.

Sample config for the T-Display S3 AMOLED Section titled “Sample config for the T-Display S3 AMOLED”