HYT271 Temperature & Humidity Sensor
The HYT271 Temperature & Humidity sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Example sensors:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.