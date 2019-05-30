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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Audio File Component

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

The audio_file component allows you to embed audio files directly into your device’s firmware. Audio files can be sourced from local files or downloaded from a URL at compile time. The raw audio data is stored in flash memory and can be played back using the Audio File media source platform.

Supported audio formats are automatically detected and include:

  • WAV
  • MP3
  • FLAC
  • Opus (in an OGG container)
# Example configuration entry
audio_file:
  - id: alert_sound
    file: "sounds/alert.wav"
  - id: timer_sound
    file: "https://example.com/sounds/timer_finished.flac"
  - id: doorbell
    file:
      type: local
      path: "sounds/doorbell.mp3"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The ID to use for referencing this audio file. This is also used as the file identifier when playing back through a media source.

  • file (Required): The audio file to embed. Can be a simple string or a mapping with a type key:

    • Simple form: A string value. If it starts with http:// or https://, it is treated as a web URL; otherwise, it is treated as a local file path relative to the configuration file.

    • Typed form:

      • type (Required, string): Either local or web.

      Local files:

      • path (Required, string): The path (relative to the configuration file) of the audio file.

      Web files:

      • url (Required, string): The URL to download the audio file from. The file is downloaded once at compile time and cached locally.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”