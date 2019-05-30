This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

The audio_file component allows you to embed audio files directly into your device’s firmware. Audio files can be sourced from local files or downloaded from a URL at compile time. The raw audio data is stored in flash memory and can be played back using the Audio File media source platform.

Supported audio formats are automatically detected and include:

WAV

MP3

FLAC

Opus (in an OGG container)

# Example configuration entry audio_file : - id : alert_sound file : " sounds/alert.wav " - id : timer_sound file : " https://example.com/sounds/timer_finished.flac " - id : doorbell file : type : local path : " sounds/doorbell.mp3 "