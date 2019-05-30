Audio File Component
This component only works on ESP32 based chips.
The
audio_file component allows you to embed audio files directly into your device’s firmware.
Audio files can be sourced from local files or downloaded from a URL at compile time.
The raw audio data is stored in flash memory and can be played back using the
Audio File media source platform.
Supported audio formats are automatically detected and include:
- WAV
- MP3
- FLAC
- Opus (in an OGG container)
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The ID to use for referencing this audio file. This is also used as the file identifier when playing back through a media source.
-
file (Required): The audio file to embed. Can be a simple string or a mapping with a type key:
-
Simple form: A string value. If it starts with
http://or
https://, it is treated as a web URL; otherwise, it is treated as a local file path relative to the configuration file.
-
Typed form:
- type (Required, string): Either
localor
web.
Local files:
- path (Required, string): The path (relative to the configuration file) of the audio file.
Web files:
- url (Required, string): The URL to download the audio file from. The file is downloaded once at compile time and cached locally.
- type (Required, string): Either
-