RTTTL Buzzer

The rtttl component allows you to easily connect a passive piezo buzzer to your microcontroller and play monophonic songs. It accepts the Ring Tone Text Transfer Language, RTTTL format (Wikipedia) which allows to store simple melodies.

Buzzer Module

Overview Using a Passive Buzzer Section titled “Overview Using a Passive Buzzer”

It’s important that your buzzer is a passive one, if it beeps when you feed it with 3.3V then it is not a passive one and this library will not work properly.

The tone generator needs a PWM-capable output to work with, currently only the ESP8266 Software PWM Output and ESP32 LEDC Output are supported.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : ... id : rtttl_out ... rtttl : output : rtttl_out id : my_rtttl gain : 60%

Overview Using a Speaker Section titled “Overview Using a Speaker”

The tone generator can instead be used with a Speaker to output the audio.

# Example configuration entry speaker : - platform : ... id : my_speaker ... rtttl : speaker : my_speaker id : my_rtttl gain : 0.8

output ( Exclusive , ID): The id of the float output to use for this buzzer.

speaker ( Exclusive , ID): The id of the Speaker to play the song on.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

gain (Optional, Percentage): With this value you can set the volume of the sound.

on_finished_playback (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when playback is finished.

NOTE You can only use the output or speaker variable, not both at the same time.

All Actions and Conditions Section titled “All Actions and Conditions”

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RTTTL if you have multiple components.

Plays an RTTTL tone.

on_... : then : - rtttl.play : ' siren:d=8,o=5,b=100:d,e,d,e,d,e,d,e '

Configuration options:

rtttl (Required, string, templatable): The RTTTL string.

NOTE If a melody is currently playing, you must call the rtttl.stop action before starting a new melody.

You can find many RTTTL strings online on the web. You can test melodies using the RTTTL Online Player before adding them to your configuration. See the format description below for details.

Stops playback.

on_... : then : - rtttl.stop

This Condition returns true while playback is active.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : rtttl.is_playing then : logger.log : ' Playback is active! '

An RTTTL string consists of three parts separated by colons ( : ):

name:d=4,o=5,b=120:notes

Name: A short identifier for the melody (max 10 characters) Control Parameters: Control section with d , o , and b parameters Notes: The actual melody encoded as note data

d (duration): The default note duration. Valid values are 1 (whole note), 2 (half note), 4 (quarter note), 8 (eighth note), 16 (sixteenth note), and 32 (thirty-second note). Default is 4.

(duration): The default note duration. Valid values are 1 (whole note), 2 (half note), 4 (quarter note), 8 (eighth note), 16 (sixteenth note), and 32 (thirty-second note). Default is 4. o (octave): The default octave for notes. Valid values are 4, 5, 6, or 7. Higher values produce higher-pitched sounds. Default is 6.

(octave): The default octave for notes. Valid values are 4, 5, 6, or 7. Higher values produce higher-pitched sounds. Default is 6. b (beats): The tempo in beats per minute (BPM). Determines how fast the melody plays. Default is 63.

TIP A control-parameter section (for example, d=4,o=5,b=120 ) must appear in the string before the notes section. Within this section, the order of d , o , and b does not matter and you may specify any subset of them. Any parameter that is not specified will fall back to its default value listed above.

Each note in the melody follows this pattern: [duration][note][#][octave][.]

duration (optional): Overrides the default duration (1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32)

(optional): Overrides the default duration (1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32) note : The note name: c , d , e , f , g , a , b , or p for pause

: The note name: , , , , , , , or for pause # (optional): Sharp modifier, raises the note by a half step

(optional): Sharp modifier, raises the note by a half step octave (optional): Overrides the default octave (4-7)

(optional): Overrides the default octave (4-7) . (dot) (optional): Dotted note, extends duration by 50%

8e6 - Eighth note E in octave 6

- Eighth note E in octave 6 4c#5 - Quarter note C-sharp in octave 5

- Quarter note C-sharp in octave 5 2g. - Dotted half note G in the default octave

- Dotted half note G in the default octave 4c#5. - Dotted quarter note C-sharp in octave 5

- Dotted quarter note C-sharp in octave 5 16p - Sixteenth note pause

Tip: You can experiment with the control values to change how a song sounds. For example, increasing b makes the song play faster, while changing o shifts the pitch higher or lower.

You can do your own beep patterns too! Here’s a short collection so you can just use right away or tweak them to your like:

two_short:d=4,o=5,b=100:16e6,16e6 long:d=1,o=5,b=100:e6 siren:d=8,o=5,b=100:d,e,d,e,d,e,d,e scale_up:d=32,o=5,b=100:c,c#,d#,e,f#,g#,a#,b star_wars:d=16,o=5,b=100:4e,4e,4e,8c,p,g,4e,8c,p,g,4e,4p,4b,4b,4b,8c6,p,g,4d#,8c,p,g,4e,8p mission_imp:d=16,o=6,b=95:32d,32d#,32d,32d#,32d,32d#,32d,32d#,32d,32d,32d#,32e,32f,32f#,32g,g,8p,g,8p,a#,p,c7,p,g,8p,g,8p,f,p,f#,p,g,8p,g,8p,a#,p,c7,p,g,8p,g,8p,f,p,f#,p,a#,g,2d,32p,a#,g,2c#,32p,a#,g,2c,a#5,8c,2p,32p,a#5,g5,2f#,32p,a#5,g5,2f,32p,a#5,g5,2e,d#,8d mario:d=4,o=5,b=100:16e6,16e6,32p,8e6,16c6,8e6,8g6,8p,8g,8p,8c6,16p,8g,16p,8e,16p,8a,8b,16a#,8a,16g.,16e6,16g6,8a6,16f6,8g6,8e6,16c6,16d6,8b,16p,8c6,16p,8g,16p,8e,16p,8a,8b,16a#,8a,16g.,16e6,16g6,8a6,16f6,8g6,8e6,16c6,16d6,8b,8p,16g6,16f#6,16f6,16d#6,16p,16e6,16p,16g#,16a,16c6,16p,16a,16c6,16d6,8p,16g6,16f#6,16f6,16d#6,16p,16e6,16p,16c7,16p,16c7,16c7,p,16g6,16f#6,16f6,16d#6,16p,16e6,16p,16g#,16a,16c6,16p,16a,16c6,16d6,8p,16d#6,8p,16d6,8p,16c6

With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s service in the developer tools. E.g. for calling rtttl.play select the service esphome.test_esp8266_rtttl_play and in service data enter

song_str : ' scale_up:d=32,o=5,b=100:c,c#,d#,e,f#,g#,a#,b '