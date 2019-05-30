RTTTL Buzzer
The
rtttl component allows you to easily connect a passive piezo buzzer to your microcontroller
and play monophonic songs. It accepts the Ring Tone Text Transfer Language, RTTTL format
(Wikipedia) which allows to store simple melodies.
Overview Using a Passive BuzzerSection titled “Overview Using a Passive Buzzer”
It’s important that your buzzer is a passive one, if it beeps when you feed it with 3.3V then it is not a passive one and this library will not work properly.
The tone generator needs a PWM-capable output to work with, currently only the ESP8266 Software PWM Output and ESP32 LEDC Output are supported.
Overview Using a SpeakerSection titled “Overview Using a Speaker”
The tone generator can instead be used with a Speaker to output the audio.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
-
output (Exclusive, ID): The id of the float output to use for this buzzer.
-
speaker (Exclusive, ID): The id of the Speaker to play the song on.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
gain (Optional, Percentage): With this value you can set the volume of the sound.
-
on_finished_playback (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when playback is finished.
NOTE
You can only use the output or speaker variable, not both at the same time.
All Actions and ConditionsSection titled “All Actions and Conditions”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RTTTL if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rtttl.play Action”
rtttl.play Action
Plays an RTTTL tone.
Configuration options:
- rtttl (Required, string, templatable): The RTTTL string.
NOTE
If a melody is currently playing, you must call the
rtttl.stop action before starting a new melody.
You can find many RTTTL strings online on the web. You can test melodies using the RTTTL Online Player before adding them to your configuration. See the format description below for details.
Section titled “rtttl.stop Action”
rtttl.stop Action
Stops playback.
Section titled “rtttl.is_playing Condition”
rtttl.is_playing Condition
This Condition returns true while playback is active.
RTTTL FormatSection titled “RTTTL Format”
An RTTTL string consists of three parts separated by colons (
:):
- Name: A short identifier for the melody (max 10 characters)
- Control Parameters: Control section with
d,
o, and
bparameters
- Notes: The actual melody encoded as note data
Control ParametersSection titled “Control Parameters”
- d (duration): The default note duration. Valid values are 1 (whole note), 2 (half note), 4 (quarter note), 8 (eighth note), 16 (sixteenth note), and 32 (thirty-second note). Default is 4.
- o (octave): The default octave for notes. Valid values are 4, 5, 6, or 7. Higher values produce higher-pitched sounds. Default is 6.
- b (beats): The tempo in beats per minute (BPM). Determines how fast the melody plays. Default is 63.
TIP
A control-parameter section (for example,
d=4,o=5,b=120) must appear in the string before the notes section. Within this section, the order of
d,
o, and
b does not matter and you may specify any subset of them.
Any parameter that is not specified will fall back to its default value listed above.
Note FormatSection titled “Note Format”
Each note in the melody follows this pattern:
[duration][note][#][octave][.]
- duration (optional): Overrides the default duration (1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32)
- note: The note name:
c,
d,
e,
f,
g,
a,
b, or
pfor pause
- # (optional): Sharp modifier, raises the note by a half step
- octave (optional): Overrides the default octave (4-7)
- . (dot) (optional): Dotted note, extends duration by 50%
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
8e6- Eighth note E in octave 6
4c#5- Quarter note C-sharp in octave 5
2g.- Dotted half note G in the default octave
4c#5.- Dotted quarter note C-sharp in octave 5
16p- Sixteenth note pause
Tip: You can experiment with the control values to change how a song sounds. For example, increasing
b makes the song play faster, while changing
o shifts the pitch higher or lower.
Common BeepsSection titled “Common Beeps”
You can do your own beep patterns too! Here’s a short collection so you can just use right away or tweak them to your like:
Test SetupSection titled “Test Setup”
With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s service in the developer tools.
E.g. for calling
rtttl.play select the service
esphome.test_esp8266_rtttl_play and in service data enter