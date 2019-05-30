Home Assistant Time Source

The preferred way to get time in ESPHome is using Home Assistant. With the homeassistant time platform, the native API connection to Home Assistant will be used to periodically synchronize the current time.

NOTE Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry time : - platform : homeassistant id : homeassistant_time