USB CDC-ACM Interface
The USB CDC-ACM (Communications Device Class - Abstract Control Model) component enables supported devices to function as USB virtual serial ports. When connected to a host computer, the microcontroller will appear as one or more serial/COM ports, allowing serial communication with the application running on the microcontroller.
You must have Tinyusb in your device’s configuration to use this component.
The following ESP32 microcontroller variants are currently supported:
- ESP32-P4
- ESP32-S2
- ESP32-S3
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- rx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the USB receive buffer in bytes. Range: 1-65535. Defaults to
256.
- tx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the USB transmit buffer in bytes. Range: 1-65535. Defaults to
256.
- interfaces (Optional, list): List of CDC-ACM interface instances. Up to two are supported; at least one is required. Defaults to a single-item list which defines a single interface only.
Interface configuration variablesSection titled “Interface configuration variables”
Each interface in the
interfaces list consists of the following:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for this interface instance. This is used to refer to the interface in other components, platforms or lambdas.
Multiple Interface ExampleSection titled “Multiple Interface Example”
The USB CDC-ACM component supports up to two simultaneous virtual serial port interfaces on a single device. This allows you to create multiple independent communication channels over a single physical USB connection.
In this configuration, the device will appear as two separate serial/COM ports to the host computer. Each interface operates independently with its own data buffers.
Buffer Size ConsiderationsSection titled “Buffer Size Considerations”
The buffer sizes determine how much data can be temporarily stored during USB transfers:
- Small buffers (256 bytes, default): Suitable for low-bandwidth applications and conserves RAM
- Large buffers (512-1024 bytes): Recommended for high-throughput applications or when handling bursts of data
Increase buffer sizes if you experience data loss or need to handle larger data packets without frequent polling.