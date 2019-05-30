LibreTiny PWM Output

The LibreTiny PWM platform allows you to use a hardware PWM on BK72xx and RTL87xx chips. Refer to LibreTiny/Boards to find your board and which PWM pins it supports.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : libretiny_pwm pin : P8 frequency : 1kHz id : pwm_output # Example usage in a light light : - platform : monochromatic output : pwm_output name : " Kitchen Light "

pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin to use PWM on.

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency to run the PWM with. Lower frequencies have more visual artifacts, but can represent much more colors. Defaults to 1kHz .

All other options from Output.

This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of a LibreTiny PWM channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).

on_... : - output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency : id : pwm_output frequency : 100Hz

Configuration variables: