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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LibreTiny PWM Output

The LibreTiny PWM platform allows you to use a hardware PWM on BK72xx and RTL87xx chips. Refer to LibreTiny/Boards to find your board and which PWM pins it supports.

# Example configuration entry
output:
  - platform: libretiny_pwm
    pin: P8
    frequency: 1kHz
    id: pwm_output


# Example usage in a light
light:
  - platform: monochromatic
    output: pwm_output
    name: "Kitchen Light"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to use PWM on.

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency to run the PWM with. Lower frequencies have more visual artifacts, but can represent much more colors. Defaults to 1kHz.

  • All other options from Output.

output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency Action

Section titled “output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency Action”

This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of a LibreTiny PWM channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).

on_...:
  - output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency:
      id: pwm_output
      frequency: 100Hz

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the PWM output to change.
  • frequency (Required, templatable, frequency): The frequency to set in Hz.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”