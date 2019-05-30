LibreTiny PWM Output
The LibreTiny PWM platform allows you to use a hardware PWM on BK72xx and RTL87xx chips. Refer to LibreTiny/Boards to find your board and which PWM pins it supports.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to use PWM on.
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id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
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frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency to run the PWM with. Lower frequencies have more visual artifacts, but can represent much more colors. Defaults to
1kHz.
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All other options from Output.
Section titled “output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency Action”
output.libretiny_pwm.set_frequency Action
This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of a LibreTiny PWM channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the PWM output to change.
- frequency (Required, templatable, frequency): The frequency to set in Hz.