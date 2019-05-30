MAX31856 Thermocouple Temperature Sensor
The
MAX31856 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX31856 Thermocouple
temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome.
As the communication with the MAX31856 is done using SPI, you need to have an spi bus in your configuration with both miso_pin and mosi_pin set.
VINconnects to 5V (
3V3will output 3.3V), or directly connect
3V3to 3.3V
3Vonot used by ESPHome
GNDconnects to ground
CLKconnects to the SPI clk_pin
SDOconnects to the SPI miso_pin
SDIconnects to the SPI mosi_pin
CSconnects to a free GPIO pin
FLTnot used by ESPHome
DRDYnot used by ESPHome
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select pin of the SPI interface.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- mains_filter (Optional, string): The mains power frequency to reject (
50 Hzor
60 Hz). Defaults to
60 Hz.
- thermocouple_type (Optional, string): The type of thermocouple used. MAX31856 supports: B, E, J, K, N, R, S, and T. Defaults to
K.
- spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.
- All other options from Sensor.