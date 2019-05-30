The MAX31856 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX31856 Thermocouple temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome.

MAX31856 Sensor. Image by Adafruit

As the communication with the MAX31856 is done using SPI, you need to have an spi bus in your configuration with both miso_pin and mosi_pin set.

VIN connects to 5V ( 3V3 will output 3.3V), or directly connect 3V3 to 3.3V

connects to 5V ( will output 3.3V), or directly connect to 3.3V 3Vo not used by ESPHome

not used by ESPHome GND connects to ground

connects to ground CLK connects to the SPI clk_pin

connects to the SPI SDO connects to the SPI miso_pin

connects to the SPI SDI connects to the SPI mosi_pin

connects to the SPI CS connects to a free GPIO pin

connects to a free GPIO pin FLT not used by ESPHome

not used by ESPHome DRDY not used by ESPHome

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : max31856 name : BBQ Temperature icon : mdi:hamburger cs_pin : GPIOXX