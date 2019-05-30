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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor

The sm300d2 sensor platform allows you to use the SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor with ESPHome.

SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor.

Although the SM300D2 sensor supports connections via UART or RS485, this platform only supports UART connections. The LCD module which is often sold with/for these sensor boards can work over either UART or RS485, so you can use the LCD over RS485 and an ESP over UART at the same time (see note below regarding powering everything).

Make sure you have a UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the sensor’s TX pin. The sensor does not support receiving data, so the tx_pin does not need to be connected. The UART bus should be set to a baud rate of 9600 to match the sensor’s output. Setting the rx_pin ‘s mode to INPUT_PULLDOWN may help improve reliability if you’re regularly getting missed or bad/incomplete readings.

# Example configuration entry
uart:
  rx_pin:
    number: D0
    mode: INPUT_PULLDOWN
  tx_pin: D1
  baud_rate: 9600


sensor:
  - platform: sm300d2
    co2:
      name: "SM300D2 CO2 Value"
    formaldehyde:
      name: "SM300D2 Formaldehyde Value"
    tvoc:
      name: "SM300D2 TVOC Value"
    pm_2_5:
      name: "SM300D2 PM2.5 Value"
    pm_10_0:
      name: "SM300D2 PM10 Value"
    temperature:
      name: "SM300D2 Temperature Value"
    humidity:
      name: "SM300D2 Humidity Value"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor. Readings in parts per million (ppm).

  • formaldehyde (Optional): The information for the formaldehyde sensor. Readings in µg/m³.

  • tvoc (Optional): The information for the total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) sensor. Readings in µg/m³.

  • pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C).

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the relative humidity sensor. Readings in %.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.

Pins on the SM300D2. UART RX is not in use.

NOTE

The board’s GD pin must be connected to a GND pin on the ESP.

The sensor board requires between 4.8 and 5.2 volts via the 5V pin in either the UART or RS485 socket, as they are connected. If you’re using a USB-powered ESP module with a 5V input pin (i.e. VIN ) exposed, you can choose to connect the UART 5V pin to the ESP’s VIN and then power everything through either the LCD module or the ESP module, with a single power cable. If you choose to power the ESP separately from the sensor board, leave the UART 5V pin unconnected.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”