SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor
The
sm300d2 sensor platform allows you to use the SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor with ESPHome.
Although the SM300D2 sensor supports connections via UART or RS485, this platform only supports UART connections. The LCD module which is often sold with/for these sensor boards can work over either UART or RS485, so you can use the LCD over RS485 and an ESP over UART at the same time (see note below regarding powering everything).
Make sure you have a UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the
sensor’s TX pin. The sensor does not support receiving data, so the
tx_pin does not need to be
connected. The UART bus should be set to a baud rate of 9600 to match the sensor’s output. Setting the
rx_pin ‘s mode to
INPUT_PULLDOWN may help improve reliability if you’re regularly getting missed
or bad/incomplete readings.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor. Readings in parts per million (ppm).
- All options from Sensor.
-
formaldehyde (Optional): The information for the formaldehyde sensor. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
tvoc (Optional): The information for the total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) sensor. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C).
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the relative humidity sensor. Readings in %.
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.
NOTE
The board’s
GD pin must be connected to a
GND pin on the ESP.
The sensor board requires between 4.8 and 5.2 volts via the
5V pin in either the UART or RS485 socket, as they
are connected. If you’re using a USB-powered ESP module with a 5V input pin (i.e.
VIN ) exposed, you can choose
to connect the UART
5V pin to the ESP’s
VIN and then power everything through either the LCD module or the
ESP module, with a single power cable. If you choose to power the ESP separately from the sensor board, leave the
UART
5V pin unconnected.