The sm300d2 sensor platform allows you to use the SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor with ESPHome.

SM300D2 7-in-1 Air Quality Sensor.

Although the SM300D2 sensor supports connections via UART or RS485, this platform only supports UART connections. The LCD module which is often sold with/for these sensor boards can work over either UART or RS485, so you can use the LCD over RS485 and an ESP over UART at the same time (see note below regarding powering everything).

Make sure you have a UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the sensor’s TX pin. The sensor does not support receiving data, so the tx_pin does not need to be connected. The UART bus should be set to a baud rate of 9600 to match the sensor’s output. Setting the rx_pin ‘s mode to INPUT_PULLDOWN may help improve reliability if you’re regularly getting missed or bad/incomplete readings.

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : number : D0 mode : INPUT_PULLDOWN tx_pin : D1 baud_rate : 9600 sensor : - platform : sm300d2 co2 : name : " SM300D2 CO2 Value " formaldehyde : name : " SM300D2 Formaldehyde Value " tvoc : name : " SM300D2 TVOC Value " pm_2_5 : name : " SM300D2 PM2.5 Value " pm_10_0 : name : " SM300D2 PM10 Value " temperature : name : " SM300D2 Temperature Value " humidity : name : " SM300D2 Humidity Value " update_interval : 60s

co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor. Readings in parts per million (ppm). All options from Sensor.

formaldehyde (Optional): The information for the formaldehyde sensor. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

tvoc (Optional): The information for the total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) sensor. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C). All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the relative humidity sensor. Readings in %. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.

Pins on the SM300D2. UART RX is not in use.