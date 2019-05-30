Honeywell ABP 2 Pressure Sensors
The
honeywellabp2_i2c sensor platform allows you to use your Honeywell ABP2
(datasheet)
pressure and temperature sensors with ESPHome. The I2C is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The values for
min_pressure and
max_pressure and
transfer_function can be found in the device datasheet for the specific device.
These are used to calculate the pressure reading published by the sensor. Some sensors measure pressure in
bar or
Psi ;
set
min_pressure and
max_pressure to the measurement range,
transfer_function to
A or
B and
unit_of_measurement to the appropriate unit for your device.
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- min_pressure (Required, int or float): Minimum pressure for the pressure sensor.
- max_pressure (Required, int or float): Maximum pressure for the pressure sensor.
- transfer_function (Required, “A” or “B”): Transfer function used by the pressure sensor.
- All other options from Sensor.
Some sensors do not have temperature sensing ability, see datasheet. In some cases the sensor may return a valid temperature even though the datasheet indicates that the sensor does not measure temperature.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.