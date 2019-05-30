Honeywell ABP 2 Pressure Sensors

The honeywellabp2_i2c sensor platform allows you to use your Honeywell ABP2 (datasheet) pressure and temperature sensors with ESPHome. The I2C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work

Honeywell ABP Pressure and Temperature Sensor.

sensor : - platform : honeywellabp2_i2c pressure : name : " Honeywell2 pressure " min_pressure : 0 max_pressure : 16000 transfer_function : " A " temperature : name : " Honeywell2 temperature "

The values for min_pressure and max_pressure and transfer_function can be found in the device datasheet for the specific device. These are used to calculate the pressure reading published by the sensor. Some sensors measure pressure in bar or Psi ; set min_pressure and max_pressure to the measurement range, transfer_function to A or B and unit_of_measurement to the appropriate unit for your device.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. min_pressure ( Required , int or float): Minimum pressure for the pressure sensor. max_pressure ( Required , int or float): Maximum pressure for the pressure sensor. transfer_function ( Required , “A” or “B”): Transfer function used by the pressure sensor. All other options from Sensor.



Some sensors do not have temperature sensing ability, see datasheet. In some cases the sensor may return a valid temperature even though the datasheet indicates that the sensor does not measure temperature.