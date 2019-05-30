Modbus Controller Text Sensor

The modbus_controller sensor platform creates a text sensor from a modbus_controller component and requires Modbus Controller to be configured.

raw_encode (Optional, enum): If the response is binary it can’t be published directly. Since a text sensor only publishes strings the binary data can be encoded. Defaults to ANSI . Possible encodings are:

register_count (Optional, int): The number of consecutive registers this read request should span or skip in a single command. Default is 1. See Optimizing modbus communications for more details.

skip_updates (Optional, int): By default all sensors of a modbus_controller are updated together. For data points that don’t change very frequently updates can be skipped. A value of 5 would only update this sensor range in every 6th update cycle

address ( Required , int): start address of the first register in a range (can be decimal or hexadecimal).

From version 2024.7, default encoding is ANSI . Thus, all control characters are now ignored. If you need to receive all characters, use NONE encoding.

force_new_range (Optional, boolean): If possible sensors with sequential addresses are grouped together and requested in one range. Setting force_new_range: true enforces the start of a new range at that address.

custom_command (Optional, list of bytes): raw bytes for modbus command. This allows using non-standard commands. If custom_command is used address and register_type can’t be used. custom command must contain all required bytes including the modbus device address. The crc is automatically calculated and appended to the command. See Using custom_command how to use custom_command

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the sensor. It is called after the encoding according to raw_encode. Parameters passed into the lambda x (std:string): The parsed value of the modbus data according to raw_encode

data ( std::vector<uint8_t> ): vector containing the complete raw modbus response bytes for this sensor note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item (const pointer to a SensorItem derived object): The sensor object itself. Possible return values for the lambda: return <std::string>; the new value for the sensor.

the new value for the sensor. return {}; uses the parsed value for the state (same as return x; ).

offset (Optional, int): Offset from start address in bytes (only required for uncommon response encodings). If more than one register is written in a command this value is used to find the start of this datapoint relative to start address. The component calculates the size of the range based on offset and size of the value type. The value for offset depends on the register type.