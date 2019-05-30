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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Xiaomi Miscale Sensors

The xiaomi_miscale sensor platform lets you track the output of Xiaomi Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track, for example, the weight of the device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. Contrary to other implementations, xiaomi_miscale listens passively to advertisement packets and does not pair with the device. Hence ESPHome has no impact on battery life.

To get the body scores using your weight, height, age and gender see the custom_components

Supported Devices

Section titled “Supported Devices”

XMTZC01HM, XMTZC04HM, XMTZC02HM, XMTZC05HM

Section titled “XMTZC01HM, XMTZC04HM, XMTZC02HM, XMTZC05HM”

Miscale (left) measures weight only. Miscale2 (right) measures weight and impedance.

sensor:
  - platform: xiaomi_miscale
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    weight:
      name: "Xiaomi Mi Scale Weight"
    impedance:
      name: "Xiaomi Mi Scale Impedance"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the scale.

  • weight (Optional): The information for the weight sensor.

  • impedance (Optional): The information for the impedance sensor. Only available on MiScale2

  • clear_impedance (Optional): Clear the impedance information if a weight reading without impedance is received. Defaults to false. Only available on MiScale2

    Useful in the example below if a person steps onto the scale without waiting for the complete measurement. Without setting the flag the impedance reading of the measurement before will be used for the currently measured person.

Configuration example with multiple users

Section titled “Configuration example with multiple users”

You have to replace the numbers in the lambdas to determine your weight which is between X weight and X weight.

sensor:
  - platform: xiaomi_miscale
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    weight:
      name: "Xiaomi Mi Scale Weight"
      id: weight_miscale
      on_value:
        then:
          - lambda: |-
              if (id(weight_miscale).get_state() >= 69 && id(weight_miscale).get_state() <= 74.49) {
                return id(weight_user1).publish_state(x);}
              else if (id(weight_miscale).get_state() >= 74.50 && id(weight_miscale).get_state() <= 83) {
                return id(weight_user2).publish_state(x);}


    impedance:
      name: "Xiaomi Mi Scale Impedance"
      id: impedance_miscale
      on_value:
        then:
          - lambda: |-
              if (id(weight_miscale).get_state() >= 69 && id(weight_miscale).get_state() <= 74.49) {
                return id(impedance_user1).publish_state(x);}
              else if (id(weight_miscale).get_state() >= 74.50 && id(weight_miscale).get_state() <= 83) {
                return id(impedance_user2).publish_state(x);}


  - platform: template
    name: Weight Aurélien
    id: weight_user1
    unit_of_measurement: 'kg'
    icon: mdi:weight-kilogram
    accuracy_decimals: 2
  - platform: template
    name: Impedance Aurélien
    id: impedance_user1
    unit_of_measurement: 'Ω'
    icon: mdi:omega
    accuracy_decimals: 0
  - platform: template
    name: Weight Siham
    id: weight_user2
    unit_of_measurement: 'kg'
    icon: mdi:weight-kilogram
    accuracy_decimals: 2
  - platform: template
    name: Impedance Siham
    id: impedance_user2
    unit_of_measurement: 'Ω'
    icon: mdi:omega
    accuracy_decimals: 0

See Also

Section titled “See Also”