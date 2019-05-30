Xiaomi Miscale Sensors

The xiaomi_miscale sensor platform lets you track the output of Xiaomi Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track, for example, the weight of the device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. Contrary to other implementations, xiaomi_miscale listens passively to advertisement packets and does not pair with the device. Hence ESPHome has no impact on battery life.

To get the body scores using your weight, height, age and gender see the custom_components

Miscale (left) measures weight only. Miscale2 (right) measures weight and impedance.

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_miscale mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX weight : name : " Xiaomi Mi Scale Weight " impedance : name : " Xiaomi Mi Scale Impedance "

mac_address ( Required , MAC Address): The MAC address of the scale.

weight (Optional): The information for the weight sensor. All options from Sensor.

impedance (Optional): The information for the impedance sensor. Only available on MiScale2 All options from Sensor.

clear_impedance (Optional): Clear the impedance information if a weight reading without impedance is received. Defaults to false . Only available on MiScale2 Useful in the example below if a person steps onto the scale without waiting for the complete measurement. Without setting the flag the impedance reading of the measurement before will be used for the currently measured person.

Configuration example with multiple users Section titled “Configuration example with multiple users”

You have to replace the numbers in the lambdas to determine your weight which is between X weight and X weight.