The mmc5603 allows you to use your MMC5603 triple-axis magnetometers (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MMC5603 Magnetometer.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mmc5603 address : 0x30 auto_set_reset : true field_strength_x : name : " MMC5603 Field Strength X " field_strength_y : name : " MMC5603 Field Strength Y " field_strength_z : name : " MMC5603 Field Strength Z " heading : name : " MMC5603 Heading " update_interval : 60s

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x1E .

field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.

heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

auto_set_reset (Optional, bool): Enables the sensor’s automatic SET/RESET feature (Auto_SR_en). This greatly reduces temperature-induced drift and improves long-term stability of the magnetic field readings. Defaults to true .

NOTE Enabling auto_set_reset halves the maximum sampling rate (150Hz to 75Hz) as each read performs two measurements.