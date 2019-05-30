 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MMC5603 Magnetometer

The mmc5603 allows you to use your MMC5603 triple-axis magnetometers (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MMC5603 Magnetometer. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mmc5603
    address: 0x30
    auto_set_reset: true
    field_strength_x:
      name: "MMC5603 Field Strength X"
    field_strength_y:
      name: "MMC5603 Field Strength Y"
    field_strength_z:
      name: "MMC5603 Field Strength Z"
    heading:
      name: "MMC5603 Heading"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x1E.

  • field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.

  • heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • auto_set_reset (Optional, bool): Enables the sensor’s automatic SET/RESET feature (Auto_SR_en). This greatly reduces temperature-induced drift and improves long-term stability of the magnetic field readings. Defaults to true.

NOTE

Enabling auto_set_reset halves the maximum sampling rate (150Hz to 75Hz) as each read performs two measurements.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”