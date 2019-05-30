MMC5603 Magnetometer
The
mmc5603 allows you to use your MMC5603 triple-axis magnetometers
(datasheet,
Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration
for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x1E.
-
field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
auto_set_reset (Optional, bool): Enables the sensor’s automatic SET/RESET feature (Auto_SR_en). This greatly reduces temperature-induced drift and improves long-term stability of the magnetic field readings. Defaults to
true.
NOTE
Enabling
auto_set_reset halves the maximum sampling rate (150Hz to 75Hz) as each read performs two measurements.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.