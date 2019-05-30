The template sensor platform allows you to create a sensor with templated values using lambdas.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : template name : " Template Sensor " lambda : |- if (id(some_binary_sensor).state) { return 42.0; } else { return 0.0; } update_interval : 60s

Possible return values for the lambda:

return <FLOATING_POINT_NUMBER>; the new value for the sensor.

the new value for the sensor. return NAN; if the state should be considered invalid to indicate an error (advanced).

if the state should be considered invalid to indicate an error (advanced). return {}; if you don’t want to publish a new state (advanced).

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the sensor

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Set to never to disable updates. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.

You can also publish a state to a template sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the sensor.template.publish action.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : template name : " Template Sensor " id : template_sens # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.template.publish : id : template_sens state : 42.0 # Templated - sensor.template.publish : id : template_sens state : !lambda ' return 42.0; '

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the template sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the template sensor. state (Required, float, templatable): The state to publish.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (template_sens). publish_state ( 42.0 );

Useful Template Sensors Section titled “Useful Template Sensors”

Here are some useful sensors for debugging and tracking Bluetooth proxies.