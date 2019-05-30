Template Sensor
The
template sensor platform allows you to create a sensor with templated values
using lambdas.
Possible return values for the lambda:
return <FLOATING_POINT_NUMBER>;the new value for the sensor.
return NAN;if the state should be considered invalid to indicate an error (advanced).
return {};if you don’t want to publish a new state (advanced).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the sensor
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Set to
neverto disable updates. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Section titled “sensor.template.publish Action”
sensor.template.publish Action
You can also publish a state to a template sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
sensor.template.publish action.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the template sensor.
- state (Required, float, templatable): The state to publish.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas:
Useful Template SensorsSection titled “Useful Template Sensors”
Here are some useful sensors for debugging and tracking Bluetooth proxies.