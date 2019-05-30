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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Haier Climate Binary Sensors

Additional sensors for Haier Climate device. These sensors are supported only by the hOn protocol.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: haier
    haier_id: haier_ac
    compressor_status:
      name: Haier Outdoor Compressor Status
    defrost_status:
      name: Haier Defrost Status
    four_way_valve_status:
      name: Haier Four Way Valve Status
    indoor_electric_heating_status:
      name: Haier Indoor Electric Heating Status
    indoor_fan_status:
      name: Haier Indoor Fan Status
    outdoor_fan_status:
      name: Haier Outdoor Fan Status

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

  • compressor_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates Haier climate compressor activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • defrost_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates defrost procedure activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • four_way_valve_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates four way valve status. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • indoor_electric_heating_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates electrical heating system activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • indoor_fan_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates indoor fan activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

  • outdoor_fan_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates outdoor fan activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”