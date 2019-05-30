Haier Climate Binary Sensors
Additional sensors for Haier Climate device. These sensors are supported only by the hOn protocol.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.
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compressor_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates Haier climate compressor activity. All options from Binary Sensor.
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defrost_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates defrost procedure activity. All options from Binary Sensor.
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four_way_valve_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates four way valve status. All options from Binary Sensor.
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indoor_electric_heating_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates electrical heating system activity. All options from Binary Sensor.
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indoor_fan_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates indoor fan activity. All options from Binary Sensor.
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outdoor_fan_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates outdoor fan activity. All options from Binary Sensor.