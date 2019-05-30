Haier Climate Binary Sensors

Additional sensors for Haier Climate device. These sensors are supported only by the hOn protocol.

Haier Four Way Valve Status

name : Haier Four Way Valve Status

haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

compressor_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates Haier climate compressor activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

defrost_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates defrost procedure activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

four_way_valve_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates four way valve status. All options from Binary Sensor.

indoor_electric_heating_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates electrical heating system activity. All options from Binary Sensor.

indoor_fan_status (Optional): A binary sensor that indicates indoor fan activity. All options from Binary Sensor.