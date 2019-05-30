Switch Component
The
switch domain includes all platforms that should show up like a
switch and can only be turned ON or OFF.
Base Switch ConfigurationSection titled “Base Switch Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the switch. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the switch to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the sensor in the frontend.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): Whether to invert the binary state, i.e. report ON states as OFF and vice versa. Defaults to
false.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
restore_mode (Optional): Control how the switch attempts to restore state on bootup. NOTE : Not all components consider restore_mode. Check the documentation of the specific component to understand how this feature works for a particular component or device. For restoring on ESP8266s, also see
restore_from_flashin the esp8266 section.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state and default to OFF if not possible to restore.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state and default to ON.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to OFF.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to ON.
ALWAYS_OFF(Default) - Always initialize the switch as OFF on bootup.
ALWAYS_ON- Always initialize the switch as ON on bootup.
DISABLED- Does nothing and leaves it up to the downstream platform component to decide. For example, the component could read hardware and determine the state, or have a specific configuration option to regulate initial state.
Unless a specific platform defines another default value, the default is
ALWAYS_OFF.
-
-
on_turn_on (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the switch is turned on. See
switch.on_turn_on/
switch.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
on_turn_off (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the switch is turned off. See
switch.on_turn_on/
switch.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the switch. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/switch/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
Section titled “switch.toggle Action”
switch.toggle Action
This action toggles a switch with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “switch.turn_on Action”
switch.turn_on Action
This action turns a switch with the given ID on when executed.
Section titled “switch.turn_off Action”
switch.turn_off Action
This action turns a switch with the given ID off when executed.
Section titled “switch.control Action”
switch.control Action
This action allows you to control a switch with more flexibility than the basic
turn_on and
turn_off actions.
It accepts a templatable
state parameter, making it useful when the desired switch state is determined dynamically.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the switch to control.
- state (Required, boolean, templatable):
The state to set the switch to.
trueturns the switch on,
falseturns it off.
Section titled “switch.is_on / switch.is_off Condition”
switch.is_on /
switch.is_off Condition
This Condition checks if the given switch is ON (or OFF).
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all switches to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
publish_state(): Manually cause the switch to publish a new state and store it internally. If it’s different from the last internal state, it’s additionally published to the frontend.
NOTE
Keep in mind that this does not change the actual state of the switch. It only
changes the state in the frontend and the internal state. If you want to
change the actual state of the switch, you need to call
turn_on(),
turn_off() or
toggle().
For example, if you are using a Gpio, calling
publish_state() will
not change the GPIO pin level. To do that, you need to call
turn_on(),
turn_off(),
toggle() or
control(). The same applies to other switch platforms.
state: Retrieve the current state of the switch.
turn_off()/
turn_on(): Manually turn the switch ON/OFF from code. Similar to the
switch.turn_onand
switch.turn_offactions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.
control(): Control the switch state using a boolean parameter. This provides a unified interface for setting switch state dynamically.
Section titled “switch.on_turn_on / switch.on_turn_off Trigger”
switch.on_turn_on /
switch.on_turn_off Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the switch is turned on. It becomes active right after the switch component has acknowledged the state (e.g. after it switched ON/OFF itself).
Section titled “switch.on_state Trigger”
switch.on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the switch changes state (either ON or OFF).
It provides the new state as a boolean variable
x that can be used in the automation.
The variable
x is a boolean that represents the new state:
truewhen the switch turns ON
falsewhen the switch turns OFF