Switch Component

The switch domain includes all platforms that should show up like a switch and can only be turned ON or OFF.

Base Switch Configuration Section titled “Base Switch Configuration”

switch : - platform : ... name : " Switch Name " icon : " mdi:restart "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the switch. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the switch to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the sensor in the frontend.

inverted (Optional, boolean): Whether to invert the binary state, i.e. report ON states as OFF and vice versa. Defaults to false .

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

restore_mode (Optional): Control how the switch attempts to restore state on bootup. NOTE : Not all components consider restore_mode . Check the documentation of the specific component to understand how this feature works for a particular component or device. For restoring on ESP8266s, also see restore_from_flash in the esp8266 section. RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF - Attempt to restore state and default to OFF if not possible to restore. RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON - Attempt to restore state and default to ON. RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_OFF - Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to OFF. RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_ON - Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to ON. ALWAYS_OFF (Default) - Always initialize the switch as OFF on bootup. ALWAYS_ON - Always initialize the switch as ON on bootup. DISABLED - Does nothing and leaves it up to the downstream platform component to decide. For example, the component could read hardware and determine the state, or have a specific configuration option to regulate initial state. Unless a specific platform defines another default value, the default is ALWAYS_OFF .

on_turn_on (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the switch is turned on. See switch.on_turn_on / switch.on_turn_off Trigger.

on_turn_off (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the switch is turned off. See switch.on_turn_on / switch.on_turn_off Trigger.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the switch. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/switch/#device-class for a list of available options.

If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

This action toggles a switch with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - switch.toggle : relay_1

This action turns a switch with the given ID on when executed.

on_... : then : - switch.turn_on : relay_1

This action turns a switch with the given ID off when executed.

on_... : then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1

This action allows you to control a switch with more flexibility than the basic turn_on and turn_off actions. It accepts a templatable state parameter, making it useful when the desired switch state is determined dynamically.

on_... : then : - switch.control : id : relay_1 state : true # Or with a template - switch.control : id : relay_1 state : !lambda |- return id(some_sensor).state > 50.0;

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the switch to control.

( , ID): The ID of the switch to control. state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to set the switch to. true turns the switch on, false turns it off.

This Condition checks if the given switch is ON (or OFF).

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : # Same syntax for is_off switch.is_on : my_switch

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all switches to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

publish_state() : Manually cause the switch to publish a new state and store it internally. If it’s different from the last internal state, it’s additionally published to the frontend.

// Within lambda, make the switch report a specific state id(my_switch).publish_state(false); id(my_switch).publish_state(true);

NOTE Keep in mind that this does not change the actual state of the switch. It only changes the state in the frontend and the internal state. If you want to change the actual state of the switch, you need to call turn_on() , turn_off() or toggle() . For example, if you are using a Gpio, calling publish_state() will not change the GPIO pin level. To do that, you need to call turn_on() , turn_off() , toggle() or control() . The same applies to other switch platforms.

state : Retrieve the current state of the switch.

// Within lambda, get the switch state and conditionally do something if (id(my_switch).state) { // Switch is ON, do something here } else { // Switch is OFF, do something else here }

turn_off() / turn_on() : Manually turn the switch ON/OFF from code. Similar to the switch.turn_on and switch.turn_off actions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.

id(my_switch).turn_off(); id(my_switch).turn_on(); // Toggle the switch id(my_switch).toggle();

control() : Control the switch state using a boolean parameter. This provides a unified interface for setting switch state dynamically.

// Within lambda, control switch based on a condition id(my_switch).control(true); // Turn ON id(my_switch).control(false); // Turn OFF id(my_switch).control(some_condition); // Set based on condition

This trigger is activated each time the switch is turned on. It becomes active right after the switch component has acknowledged the state (e.g. after it switched ON/OFF itself).

switch : - platform : gpio # or any other platform # ... on_turn_on : - logger.log : " Switch Turned On! " on_turn_off : - logger.log : " Switch Turned Off! "

This trigger is activated each time the switch changes state (either ON or OFF). It provides the new state as a boolean variable x that can be used in the automation.

switch : - platform : gpio # or any other platform # ... on_state : - light.control : id : my_light state : !lambda return x; - if : condition : lambda : ' return x; ' then : - logger.log : " Switch is now ON! " else : - logger.log : " Switch is now OFF! "

The variable x is a boolean that represents the new state: