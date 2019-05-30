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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DF-Player mini

The dfplayer (datasheet), component allows you to play sound and music stored in an SD card or USB flash drive.

DF-Player mini Module.

For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration.

The module can be powered by the 3.3V output of a NodeMCU. For communication you can connect only the tx_pin of the uart bus to the module’s RX but if you need feedback of playback active you will also need to connect the rx_pin to the module’s TX. For best quality audio a powered stereo speaker can be connected to the modules DAC_R, DAC_L and GND, alternatively the module features a built-in 3W audio amplifier, in that case the pins SPK_1 and SPK_2 should be connected to one passive speaker and a 5V 1A power supply will be required.

# Example configuration entry
dfplayer:

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • on_finished_playback (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when playback is finished.

dfplayer.is_playing Condition

Section titled “dfplayer.is_playing Condition”

This Condition returns true while playback is active.

# In some trigger:
on_...:
  if:
    condition:
      dfplayer.is_playing
    then:
      logger.log: 'Playback is active!'

dfplayer.play_next Action

Section titled “dfplayer.play_next Action”

Starts playback of next track or skips to the next track.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.play_next:

dfplayer.play_previous Action

Section titled “dfplayer.play_previous Action”

Plays the previously played track.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.play_previous:

dfplayer.play Action

Section titled “dfplayer.play Action”

Plays a track.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.play:
        file: 23
        loop: false
    # Shorthand
    - dfplayer.play: 23

Configuration options:

  • file (Required, int, templatable): The global track number (from all tracks in the device).

  • loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing the same track. Defaults to false.

dfplayer.play_mp3 Action

Section titled “dfplayer.play_mp3 Action”

Plays a track inside the folder mp3. Files inside the folder must be numbered from 1 to 9999, like 0001.mp3, 0002.mp3, … etc. The folder name needs to be mp3, placed under the SD card root directory, and the mp3 file name needs to be 4 digits, for example, “0001.mp3”, placed under the mp3 folder. If you want, you can add additional text after the number in the filename, for example, 0001hello.mp3, but must always be referenced by number only in yaml.

Terminal window
/mp3
  /0001hello.mp3
  /0002.mp3
  /0003_thisistheway.mp3
  ..
on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.play_mp3:
        file: 1
    # Shorthand
    - dfplayer.play_mp3: 1

Configuration options:

  • file (Required, int, templatable): The file number inside the mp3 folder to play.

dfplayer.play_folder Action

Section titled “dfplayer.play_folder Action”

Plays files inside numbered folders, folders must be numbered from 1 and with leading zeros. Like 01, 02, … etc. Files inside the folders must be numbered with two leading zeros, like 001.mp3, 002.mp3, … etc. Folder numbers can range from 1 to 99 and file name from 1 to 255 or folder number from 1 to 10 and file number from 1 to 1000.

Terminal window
/01
  /001.mp3
  /002.mp3
  ..
/02
  /001.mp3
  /002.mp3
  /003.mp3
  ..
on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.play_folder:
        folder: 2
        file: 1

Configuration options:

  • folder (Required, int, templatable): The folder number.

  • file (Optional, int, templatable): The file number inside the folder to play. Optional only if loop is not set.

  • loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing all files in the folder. Causes file to be ignored. Defaults to false.

dfplayer.set_device Action

Section titled “dfplayer.set_device Action”

Changes the device in use. Valid values are TF_CARD and USB.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.set_device: TF_CARD

dfplayer.set_volume Action

Section titled “dfplayer.set_volume Action”

Changes volume.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.set_volume:
        volume: 20
    # Shorthand
    - dfplayer.set_volume: 20

Configuration options:

  • volume (Required, int, templatable): The volume value. Valid values goes from 0 to 30.

dfplayer.volume_up Action

Section titled “dfplayer.volume_up Action”

Turn volume up.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.volume_up

dfplayer.volume_down Action

Section titled “dfplayer.volume_down Action”

Turn volume down.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.volume_down

dfplayer.set_eq Action

Section titled “dfplayer.set_eq Action”

Changes audio equalization preset.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.set_eq:
        eq_preset: ROCK
    # Shorthand
    - dfplayer.set_eq: ROCK

Configuration options:

  • eq_preset (Required, enum, templatable): Eq Preset value. Valid values are NORMAL, POP, ROCK, JAZZ, CLASSIC and BASS.

dfplayer.sleep Action

Section titled “dfplayer.sleep Action”

Enters sleep mode. Playback is stopped and the action dfplayer.set_device: TF_CARD should be send for playback to be enabled again.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.sleep

dfplayer.reset Action

Section titled “dfplayer.reset Action”

Module reset.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.reset

dfplayer.start Action

Section titled “dfplayer.start Action”

Starts playing a track or resumes paused playback.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.start

dfplayer.pause Action

Section titled “dfplayer.pause Action”

Pauses playback, playback can be resumed from the same position with dfplayer.start.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.pause

dfplayer.stop Action

Section titled “dfplayer.stop Action”

Stops playback.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.stop

dfplayer.random Action

Section titled “dfplayer.random Action”

Randomly plays all tracks.

on_...:
  then:
    - dfplayer.random

All actions

Section titled “All actions”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the DFPlayer if you have multiple components.

Test setup

Section titled “Test setup”

With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s service in the developer tools. E.g. for calling dfplayer.play_folder select the service esphome.test_node_dfplayer_play and in service data enter

{ "file": 23 }

Sample code

Section titled “Sample code”
uart:
  tx_pin: GPIOXX
  rx_pin: GPIOXX
  baud_rate: 9600


dfplayer:
  on_finished_playback:
    then:
      logger.log: 'Playback finished event'


api:
  actions:
  - action: dfplayer_next
    then:
      - dfplayer.play_next:
  - action: dfplayer_previous
    then:
      - dfplayer.play_previous:
  - action: dfplayer_play
    variables:
      file: int
    then:
      - dfplayer.play: !lambda 'return file;'
  - action: dfplayer_play_loop
    variables:
      file: int
      loop_: bool
    then:
      - dfplayer.play:
          file: !lambda 'return file;'
          loop: !lambda 'return loop_;'
  - action: dfplayer_play_folder
    variables:
      folder: int
      file: int
    then:
      - dfplayer.play_folder:
          folder: !lambda 'return folder;'
          file: !lambda 'return file;'


  - action: dfplayer_play_loop_folder
    variables:
      folder: int
    then:
      - dfplayer.play_folder:
          folder: !lambda 'return folder;'
          loop: true


  - action: dfplayer_set_device_tf
    then:
      - dfplayer.set_device: TF_CARD


  - action: dfplayer_set_device_usb
    then:
      - dfplayer.set_device: USB


  - action: dfplayer_set_volume
    variables:
      volume: int
    then:
      - dfplayer.set_volume: !lambda 'return volume;'
  - action: dfplayer_set_eq
    variables:
      preset: int
    then:
      - dfplayer.set_eq: !lambda 'return static_cast<dfplayer::EqPreset>(preset);'


  - action: dfplayer_sleep
    then:
      - dfplayer.sleep


  - action: dfplayer_reset
    then:
      - dfplayer.reset


  - action: dfplayer_start
    then:
      - dfplayer.start


  - action: dfplayer_pause
    then:
      - dfplayer.pause


  - action: dfplayer_stop
    then:
      - dfplayer.stop


  - action: dfplayer_random
    then:
      - dfplayer.random


  - action: dfplayer_volume_up
    then:
      - dfplayer.volume_up


  - action: dfplayer_volume_down
    then:
      - dfplayer.volume_down

See Also

Section titled “See Also”