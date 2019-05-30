DF-Player mini
The
dfplayer (datasheet), component
allows you to play sound and music stored in an SD card or USB flash drive.
For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration.
The module can be powered by the 3.3V output of a NodeMCU. For communication you can connect only
the
tx_pin of the
uart bus to the module’s
RX but if you need feedback of playback active
you will also need to connect the
rx_pin to the module’s
TX.
For best quality audio a powered stereo speaker can be connected to the modules
DAC_R,
DAC_L and
GND, alternatively the module features a built-in 3W audio amplifier, in that case
the pins
SPK_1 and
SPK_2 should be connected to one passive speaker and a 5V 1A power supply
will be required.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- on_finished_playback (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when playback is finished.
Section titled “dfplayer.is_playing Condition”
dfplayer.is_playing Condition
This Condition returns true while playback is active.
Section titled “dfplayer.play_next Action”
dfplayer.play_next Action
Starts playback of next track or skips to the next track.
Section titled “dfplayer.play_previous Action”
dfplayer.play_previous Action
Plays the previously played track.
Section titled “dfplayer.play Action”
dfplayer.play Action
Plays a track.
Configuration options:
-
file (Required, int, templatable): The global track number (from all tracks in the device).
-
loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing the same track. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “dfplayer.play_mp3 Action”
dfplayer.play_mp3 Action
Plays a track inside the folder
mp3. Files inside the folder must be numbered from 1
to 9999, like
0001.mp3,
0002.mp3, … etc.
The folder name needs to be
mp3, placed under the SD card root directory, and the
mp3 file name needs to be 4 digits, for example, “0001.mp3”, placed under the mp3 folder.
If you want, you can add additional text after the number in the filename, for example,
0001hello.mp3, but must always be referenced by number only in yaml.
Configuration options:
- file (Required, int, templatable): The file number
inside the
mp3folder to play.
Section titled “dfplayer.play_folder Action”
dfplayer.play_folder Action
Plays files inside numbered folders, folders must be numbered from 1 and with leading
zeros. Like
01,
02, … etc. Files inside the folders must be numbered with two
leading zeros, like
001.mp3,
002.mp3, … etc.
Folder numbers can range from 1 to 99 and file name from 1 to 255 or folder number
from 1 to 10 and file number from 1 to 1000.
Configuration options:
-
folder (Required, int, templatable): The folder number.
-
file (Optional, int, templatable): The file number inside the folder to play. Optional only if
loopis not set.
-
loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing all files in the folder. Causes
fileto be ignored. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “dfplayer.set_device Action”
dfplayer.set_device Action
Changes the device in use. Valid values are
TF_CARD and
USB.
Section titled “dfplayer.set_volume Action”
dfplayer.set_volume Action
Changes volume.
Configuration options:
- volume (Required, int, templatable): The volume value.
Valid values goes from
0to
30.
Section titled “dfplayer.volume_up Action”
dfplayer.volume_up Action
Turn volume up.
Section titled “dfplayer.volume_down Action”
dfplayer.volume_down Action
Turn volume down.
Section titled “dfplayer.set_eq Action”
dfplayer.set_eq Action
Changes audio equalization preset.
Configuration options:
- eq_preset (Required, enum, templatable): Eq Preset value. Valid values are
NORMAL,
POP,
ROCK,
JAZZ,
CLASSICand
BASS.
Section titled “dfplayer.sleep Action”
dfplayer.sleep Action
Enters sleep mode. Playback is stopped and the action
dfplayer.set_device: TF_CARD should be
send for playback to be enabled again.
Section titled “dfplayer.reset Action”
dfplayer.reset Action
Module reset.
Section titled “dfplayer.start Action”
dfplayer.start Action
Starts playing a track or resumes paused playback.
Section titled “dfplayer.pause Action”
dfplayer.pause Action
Pauses playback, playback can be resumed from the same position with
dfplayer.start.
Section titled “dfplayer.stop Action”
dfplayer.stop Action
Stops playback.
Section titled “dfplayer.random Action”
dfplayer.random Action
Randomly plays all tracks.
All actionsSection titled “All actions”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the DFPlayer if you have multiple components.
Test setupSection titled “Test setup”
With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s service in the developer tools.
E.g. for calling
dfplayer.play_folder select the service
esphome.test_node_dfplayer_play and in
service data enter