The dfplayer (datasheet), component allows you to play sound and music stored in an SD card or USB flash drive.

DF-Player mini Module.

For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration.

The module can be powered by the 3.3V output of a NodeMCU. For communication you can connect only the tx_pin of the uart bus to the module’s RX but if you need feedback of playback active you will also need to connect the rx_pin to the module’s TX . For best quality audio a powered stereo speaker can be connected to the modules DAC_R , DAC_L and GND , alternatively the module features a built-in 3W audio amplifier, in that case the pins SPK_1 and SPK_2 should be connected to one passive speaker and a 5V 1A power supply will be required.

# Example configuration entry dfplayer :

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub. id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. on_finished_playback (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when playback is finished.

This Condition returns true while playback is active.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : dfplayer.is_playing then : logger.log : ' Playback is active! '

Starts playback of next track or skips to the next track.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.play_next :

Plays the previously played track.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.play_previous :

Plays a track.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.play : file : 23 loop : false # Shorthand - dfplayer.play : 23

Configuration options:

file ( Required , int, templatable): The global track number (from all tracks in the device).

loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing the same track. Defaults to false .

Plays a track inside the folder mp3 . Files inside the folder must be numbered from 1 to 9999, like 0001.mp3 , 0002.mp3 , … etc. The folder name needs to be mp3 , placed under the SD card root directory, and the mp3 file name needs to be 4 digits, for example, “0001.mp3”, placed under the mp3 folder. If you want, you can add additional text after the number in the filename, for example, 0001hello.mp3 , but must always be referenced by number only in yaml.

Terminal window /mp3 /0001hello.mp3 /0002.mp3 /0003_thisistheway.mp3 ..

on_... : then : - dfplayer.play_mp3 : file : 1 # Shorthand - dfplayer.play_mp3 : 1

Configuration options:

file (Required, int, templatable): The file number inside the mp3 folder to play.

Plays files inside numbered folders, folders must be numbered from 1 and with leading zeros. Like 01 , 02 , … etc. Files inside the folders must be numbered with two leading zeros, like 001.mp3 , 002.mp3 , … etc. Folder numbers can range from 1 to 99 and file name from 1 to 255 or folder number from 1 to 10 and file number from 1 to 1000.

Terminal window /01 /001.mp3 /002.mp3 .. /02 /001.mp3 /002.mp3 /003.mp3 ..

on_... : then : - dfplayer.play_folder : folder : 2 file : 1

Configuration options:

folder ( Required , int, templatable): The folder number.

file (Optional, int, templatable): The file number inside the folder to play. Optional only if loop is not set.

loop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Repeats playing all files in the folder. Causes file to be ignored. Defaults to false .

Changes the device in use. Valid values are TF_CARD and USB .

on_... : then : - dfplayer.set_device : TF_CARD

Changes volume.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.set_volume : volume : 20 # Shorthand - dfplayer.set_volume : 20

Configuration options:

volume (Required, int, templatable): The volume value. Valid values goes from 0 to 30 .

Turn volume up.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.volume_up

Turn volume down.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.volume_down

Changes audio equalization preset.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.set_eq : eq_preset : ROCK # Shorthand - dfplayer.set_eq : ROCK

Configuration options:

eq_preset (Required, enum, templatable): Eq Preset value. Valid values are NORMAL , POP , ROCK , JAZZ , CLASSIC and BASS .

Enters sleep mode. Playback is stopped and the action dfplayer.set_device: TF_CARD should be send for playback to be enabled again.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.sleep

Module reset.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.reset

Starts playing a track or resumes paused playback.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.start

Pauses playback, playback can be resumed from the same position with dfplayer.start .

on_... : then : - dfplayer.pause

Stops playback.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.stop

Randomly plays all tracks.

on_... : then : - dfplayer.random

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the DFPlayer if you have multiple components.

With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s service in the developer tools. E.g. for calling dfplayer.play_folder select the service esphome.test_node_dfplayer_play and in service data enter

{ "file" : 23 }