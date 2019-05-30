RGBCT Light
The
rgbct light platform creates an RGBWT (color temperature + white brightness)
light from 5 float output components (one for each channel).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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red (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the red channel.
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green (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the green channel.
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blue (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the blue channel.
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color_temperature (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the color temperature channel.
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white_brightness (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the brightness of the white leds.
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cold_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The coldest color temperature supported by this light. This is the lowest value when expressed in mireds, or the highest value when expressed in Kelvin.
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warm_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The warmest color temperature supported by this light. This is the highest value when expressed in mireds, or the lowest value when expressed in Kelvin.
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color_interlock (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will prevent white leds being on at the same time as RGB leds. See Color Interlock for more information. Defaults to
false.
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All other options from Light.