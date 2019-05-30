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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

RGBCT Light

The rgbct light platform creates an RGBWT (color temperature + white brightness) light from 5 float output components (one for each channel).

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: rgbct
    name: "Livingroom Lights"
    red: output_component1
    green: output_component2
    blue: output_component3
    color_temperature: output_component4
    white_brightness: output_component5
    cold_white_color_temperature: 153 mireds
    warm_white_color_temperature: 500 mireds

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • red (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the red channel.

  • green (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the green channel.

  • blue (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the blue channel.

  • color_temperature (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the color temperature channel.

  • white_brightness (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the brightness of the white leds.

  • cold_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The coldest color temperature supported by this light. This is the lowest value when expressed in mireds, or the highest value when expressed in Kelvin.

  • warm_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The warmest color temperature supported by this light. This is the highest value when expressed in mireds, or the lowest value when expressed in Kelvin.

  • color_interlock (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will prevent white leds being on at the same time as RGB leds. See Color Interlock for more information. Defaults to false.

  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”