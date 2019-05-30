The rgbct light platform creates an RGBWT (color temperature + white brightness) light from 5 float output components (one for each channel).

red (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the red channel.

green (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the green channel.

blue (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the blue channel.

color_temperature (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the color temperature channel.

white_brightness (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the brightness of the white leds.

cold_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The coldest color temperature supported by this light. This is the lowest value when expressed in mireds, or the highest value when expressed in Kelvin.

warm_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The warmest color temperature supported by this light. This is the highest value when expressed in mireds, or the lowest value when expressed in Kelvin.

color_interlock (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will prevent white leds being on at the same time as RGB leds. See Color Interlock for more information. Defaults to false .