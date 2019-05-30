ST7735 Display
ST7735 Display Driver.
The ST7735 component allows you to use a ST7735 display (datasheet and information, Adafruit) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.
WARNING
This component has been made redundant since the ST7735 is now supported by the Mipi Spi. This component will be removed in a future release.
There are numerous board types out there. Some initialize differently as well. This driver will take a few options to narrow down the right settings.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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model (Required, string): The model to use, one of the following options:
INITR_BLACKTAB
INITR_GREENTAB
INITR_REDTAB
INITR_MINI160X80
INITR_18BLACKTAB
INITR_18REDTAB
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cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The CS pin.
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dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
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device_width (Required, int): The device width. 128 is default
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device_height (Required, int): The device height. 160 is default
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col_start (Required, int): The starting column offset. Default value depends on model.
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row_start (Required, int): The starting row offset. Default value depends on model.
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use_bgr (Optional, boolean): Use BGR mode. Default is false.
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invert_colors (Optional, boolean): Invert LCD colors. Default is false.
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eight_bit_color (Optional, boolean): 8bit mode. Default is false. This saves 50% of the buffer required for the display.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): Time between display updates. Default is 1s.
Memory notesSection titled “Memory notes”
- 8Bit color saves 50% of the buffer required.
eight_bit_color: true160x128 = 20480 Important for memory constrained devices
eight_bit_color: false160x128x2 = 40960
ModelsSection titled “Models”
- INITR_GREENTAB
- INITR_REDTAB
- INITR_BLACKTAB
- INITR_MINI160X80
- INITR_18BLACKTAB
- INITR_18REDTAB