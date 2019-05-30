ST7735 Display Driver.

The ST7735 component allows you to use a ST7735 display (datasheet and information, Adafruit) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.

ST7735 Display

WARNING This component has been made redundant since the ST7735 is now supported by the Mipi Spi. This component will be removed in a future release.

There are numerous board types out there. Some initialize differently as well. This driver will take a few options to narrow down the right settings.

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : st7735 model : " INITR_18BLACKTAB " reset_pin : D4 cs_pin : D1 dc_pin : D2 rotation : 0 device_width : 128 device_height : 160 col_start : 0 row_start : 0 eight_bit_color : true update_interval : 5s

model ( Required , string): The model to use, one of the following options: INITR_BLACKTAB INITR_GREENTAB INITR_REDTAB INITR_MINI160X80 INITR_18BLACKTAB INITR_18REDTAB

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The CS pin.

dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin.

device_width ( Required , int): The device width. 128 is default

device_height ( Required , int): The device height. 160 is default

col_start ( Required , int): The starting column offset. Default value depends on model .

row_start ( Required , int): The starting row offset. Default value depends on model .

use_bgr (Optional, boolean): Use BGR mode. Default is false.

invert_colors (Optional, boolean): Invert LCD colors. Default is false.

eight_bit_color (Optional, boolean): 8bit mode. Default is false. This saves 50% of the buffer required for the display.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

update_interval (Optional, Time): Time between display updates. Default is 1s.

8Bit color saves 50% of the buffer required.

eight_bit_color: true 160x128 = 20480 Important for memory constrained devices

160x128 = 20480 Important for memory constrained devices eight_bit_color: false 160x128x2 = 40960