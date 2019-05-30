Audio File Media Source
The
audio_file media source platform plays audio files that have been embedded into the firmware
using the Audio File component.
Files are played using the
audio-file:// URI scheme; the part after
audio-file:// is used as the
id of the audio file to play.
This component only works on ESP32 based chips.
To play a file, send the media URL
audio-file://alert_sound to a media player that uses this
media source.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this media source.
- task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If
true, the FreeRTOS decode task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to
false.
- All other options from Media Source.