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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Audio File Media Source

The audio_file media source platform plays audio files that have been embedded into the firmware using the Audio File component.

Files are played using the audio-file:// URI scheme; the part after audio-file:// is used as the id of the audio file to play.

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

# Example configuration entry
audio_file:
  - id: alert_sound
    file: "sounds/alert.wav"
  - id: timer_sound
    file: "https://github.com/esphome/home-assistant-voice-pe/raw/dev/sounds/timer_finished.flac"


media_source:
  - platform: audio_file
    id: file_source

To play a file, send the media URL audio-file://alert_sound to a media player that uses this media source.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this media source.
  • task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If true, the FreeRTOS decode task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to false.
  • All other options from Media Source.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”