The audio_file media source platform plays audio files that have been embedded into the firmware using the Audio File component.

Files are played using the audio-file:// URI scheme; the part after audio-file:// is used as the id of the audio file to play.

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

# Example configuration entry audio_file : - id : alert_sound file : " sounds/alert.wav " - id : timer_sound file : " https://github.com/esphome/home-assistant-voice-pe/raw/dev/sounds/timer_finished.flac " media_source : - platform : audio_file id : file_source

To play a file, send the media URL audio-file://alert_sound to a media player that uses this media source.