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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BMP085 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The BMP085 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP085 (datasheet, Adafruit) and BMP180 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP180 Temperature & Pressure Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: bmp085
    temperature:
      name: "Outside Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Outside Pressure"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”