BMP085 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The BMP085 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP085 (datasheet, Adafruit) and BMP180 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP180 Temperature & Pressure Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bmp085 temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " update_interval : 60s