BMP085 Temperature+Pressure Sensor
The BMP085 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP085 (datasheet, Adafruit) and BMP180 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x77.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.