ESPHome 2024.11.0 - 20th November 2024

ESPHome has grown over time and become more friendly for vendors to create and pre-install ESPHome onto devices they sell / give away / provide. We are seeing more devices with ESPHome pre-installed, and we are so happy to see how accessible it is becoming for regular Home Assistant users (not just developers or tech-savvy people) to get their hands on a device that; A, works out of the box, B, works locally, and C can be fully customized by the person who bought it if they choose to do so. Because there are now more devices you can buy and do not have to install ESPHome onto yourself, we have made some updates to allow ignoring these discovered devices from the ESPHome Dashboard as for most of these devices, you don’t actually need to take control and write and manage your own firmware for them.

Further to this, we have slightly changed the identity of ESPHome as an add-on in Home Assistant. It is now called ESPHome Device Compiler, because that is what it does, and most people do not need it if they are not going to actually compile anything.

This release brings Opentherm support to ESPHome. Please see the documentation for detailed information about it and how to use it.

ESPHome armv7 Docker Support Section titled “ESPHome armv7 Docker Support”

We will be retiring ESPHome’s Docker support for armv7 hardware in the February 2025 release.

This is due to both waning support as it relates to tooling and performance reasons. We strongly recommend moving to a more modern architecture, especially if you’re using the ESPHome Device Compiler to build/compile firmware for your devices.

[http_request] Fix within context with parameters. (Bugfix) esphome#7790 by @clydebarrow

[rtttl] Clamp gain between 0 and 1 esphome#7793 by @jesserockz

[speaker] Add missing auto-load for audio esphome#7794 by @jesserockz

esphome#7794 by @jesserockz [qspi_dbi] Fix garbled graphics on RM690B0 esphome#7795 by @manuelkasper

Check for min_version earlier in validation esphome#7797 by @spuder

Fix for OTA mode not activating in safe_mode when OTA section has an on_xxxx action esphome#7796 by @Dilbert66

Ensure storage I/O for ignored devices runs in the executor esphome#7792 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Bugfixes esphome#7803 by @clydebarrow

[docker] Leave run-time required libraries installed. esphome#7804 by @clydebarrow

[qspi_dbi] Fix init sequences (Bugfix) esphome#7805 by @clydebarrow

fix modbus crashing when bad data returned esphome#7810 by @ssieb

[Modbus Controller] Fix issue #6477. Online automation triggering Offline esphome#7801 by @0x3333

[fix] Status sensor does not check if required network component is missing esphome#7734 by @rvalitov

keypad binary sensors should be initially off esphome#7808 by @ssieb

fix 32 char SSIDs esphome#7834 by @ssieb

[honeywell] use warning instead of failing esphome#7862 by @ssieb

[opentherm] Fix out of memory errors on ESP8266 esphome#7835 by @olegtarasov

fix local time timestamp calculation esphome#7807 by @ssieb

[online_image]Don’t access decoder if not initialized esphome#7882 by @guillempages

Add IRAM_ATTR to all functions used during interrupts on esp8266 chips. esphome#7840 by @FreeBear-nc

[st7920] Remove unnecessary warning when drawing outside display bounds esphome#7868 by @jesserockz

Fix recalc_timestamp_utc esphome#7894 by @RouNNdeL

Cast port to int for ota pushing esphome#7888 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Bugfixes esphome#7896 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix msgbox content esphome#7912 by @clydebarrow

[esp32] Fix crash with empty platformio_options: value esphome#7920 by @clydebarrow

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Support ignoring discovered devices from the dashboard esphome#7665 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

[media_player] Add new media player conditions esphome#7667 by @kahrendt (new-feature)

Add TC74 temperature sensor esphome#7460 by @sethgirvan (new-integration)

Add support for Analog Devices MAX17043 battery fuel gauge esphome#7522 by @blacknell (new-integration)

[speaker, i2s_audio] I2S Speaker implementation using a ring buffer esphome#7605 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[axs15231] Touchscreen driver esphome#7592 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

i2c_device esphome#7641 by @gabest11 (new-integration)

[es8311] Add es8311 dac component esphome#7693 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

Add OpenTherm component (part 3: rest of the sensors) esphome#7676 by @olegtarasov (new-integration)

[qspi_dbi] Rename from qspi_amoled, add features esphome#7594 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change) (new-platform)

Add OpenTherm component (part 2.1: sensor platform) esphome#7529 by @olegtarasov (new-platform)

[qspi_dbi] Rename from qspi_amoled, add features esphome#7594 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change) (new-platform)

[lvgl] light schema should require widget: not led: (Bugfix) esphome#7649 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

not (Bugfix) esphome#7649 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change) [http_request] Always return defined server response status esphome#7689 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[touchscreen] Calibration fixes esphome#7704 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[spi_device] rename mode to spi_mode esphome#7724 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

Update UNIT_VOLT_AMPS_REACTIVE = “var” (Currently ‘VAR’) esphome#7643 by @Roving-Ronin (breaking-change)

Fix temperature and humidity for bme680 with bsec2 esphome#7728 by @luar123

[i2s_audio] Bugfix: Adjust I2S speaker setup priority esphome#7759 by @kahrendt

Update UNIT_VOLT_AMPS_REACTIVE = “var” (Currently ‘VAR’) esphome#7643 by @Roving-Ronin (breaking-change)

Fix reactive power unit of measurement from VAR to var esphome#7757 by @felipecrs

Disable bluetooth proxy during update esphome#7695 by @jzucker2

ld2420: fix typo in log message esphome#7758 by @bfabio

TuyaFan control should use oscillation_type esphome#7776 by @pethans

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20241118.0 esphome#7782 by @jesserockz

[http_request] Feed watchdog timeout around http request functions esphome#7786 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20241120.0 esphome#7787 by @jesserockz