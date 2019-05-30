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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.11.0 - 20th November 2024

AXS1​5​2​3​1​
ES8​3​1​1​
i2​c_​device
MAX1​7​0​4​3​
OpenTherm
TC7​4​

ESPHome has grown over time and become more friendly for vendors to create and pre-install ESPHome onto devices they sell / give away / provide. We are seeing more devices with ESPHome pre-installed, and we are so happy to see how accessible it is becoming for regular Home Assistant users (not just developers or tech-savvy people) to get their hands on a device that; A, works out of the box, B, works locally, and C can be fully customized by the person who bought it if they choose to do so. Because there are now more devices you can buy and do not have to install ESPHome onto yourself, we have made some updates to allow ignoring these discovered devices from the ESPHome Dashboard as for most of these devices, you don’t actually need to take control and write and manage your own firmware for them.

Further to this, we have slightly changed the identity of ESPHome as an add-on in Home Assistant. It is now called ESPHome Device Compiler, because that is what it does, and most people do not need it if they are not going to actually compile anything.

OpenTherm

Section titled “OpenTherm”

This release brings Opentherm support to ESPHome. Please see the documentation for detailed information about it and how to use it.

ESPHome armv7 Docker Support

Section titled “ESPHome armv7 Docker Support”

We will be retiring ESPHome’s Docker support for armv7 hardware in the February 2025 release.

This is due to both waning support as it relates to tooling and performance reasons. We strongly recommend moving to a more modern architecture, especially if you’re using the ESPHome Device Compiler to build/compile firmware for your devices.

Release 2024.11.1 - November 22

Section titled “Release 2024.11.1 - November 22”

Release 2024.11.2 - November 27

Section titled “Release 2024.11.2 - November 27”

Release 2024.11.3 - December 6

Section titled “Release 2024.11.3 - December 6”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”