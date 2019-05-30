The sendspin text sensor platform exposes metadata about the currently playing audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device.

Each text sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one text sensor per field you want to expose.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry sendspin : text_sensor : - platform : sendspin name : " Title " type : title - platform : sendspin name : " Artist " type : artist - platform : sendspin name : " Album " type : album - platform : sendspin name : " Album Artist " type : album_artist