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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sendspin Text Sensor

The sendspin text sensor platform exposes metadata about the currently playing audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device.

Each text sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one text sensor per field you want to expose.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry
sendspin:


text_sensor:
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Title"
    type: title
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Artist"
    type: artist
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Album"
    type: album
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Album Artist"
    type: album_artist

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • type (Required, string): The metadata field to report. One of:
    • title: The title of the currently playing track.
    • artist: The track’s artist.
    • album: The album the track belongs to.
    • album_artist: The album’s artist.
  • All other options from Text Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”