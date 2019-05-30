Sendspin Text Sensor
The
sendspin text sensor platform exposes metadata about the currently playing
audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin
hub must be configured on the same device.
Each text sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one text sensor per field you want to expose.
This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Required, string): The metadata field to report. One of:
title: The title of the currently playing track.
artist: The track’s artist.
album: The album the track belongs to.
album_artist: The album’s artist.
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- All other options from Text Sensor.