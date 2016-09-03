ESPHome 2025.5.0 - 21st May 2025

raw:: html Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is Home Assistant’s first official voice assistant hardware. It was designed from the ground up to give the best experience possible with Assist, Home Assistant’s built-in voice assistant software. With advanced mics and audio processing, it can run fully locally in the home. Voice Preview Edition was built to run ESPHome, and like any ESPHome device, can be fully customized.

We have implemented all of the new features developed for the Voice Preview Edition! The voice assistant component supports starting conversations from Home Assistant and continuing conversations without needing to reactivate the wake word. Additionally, microWakeWord supports enabling and disabling models via yaml actions. The voice assistant component, through Home Assistant, can also change the active on-device wake word. If you use our prebuilt voice assistant firmwares, then you will receive an update notification automatically in Home Assistant adding support for these new features!

If you have taken control or created your own voice assistant configuration, you may need to adjust them to support these new features. Please see the newly updated examples in our wake word voice assistant firmware repository to get started.

If you have taken control of your Home Assistant Voice PE and want to get all of the new changes and don’t want to continue managing your own YAML file, you can re-install the latest firmware from the raw:: html web installer. We also provide OTA updates for the device that you can directly install from within Home Assistant.

It is now easier to configure and use microphones. Multiple components can simultaneously read from one microphone. Each individual component using a microphone can also set their own specific gain level or specify which microphone channel to use. Microphone settings are validated at compilation, and most settings are converted, if necessary, without any extra configuration. Your existing YAML files should still build without any adjustments. However, if your microphone was previously configured to use 32 bits per sample, then you should add a gain factor of 4 to match ESPHome’s previous behavior. For example:

voice_assistant : microphone : microphone : echo_microphone gain_factor : 4

The Packet Transport has been added to allow ESPHome devices to directly communicate with each other. There are two platforms available in this release: Uart and Udp.

The Http Request actions have had the headers config variable renamed to request_headers in order to differentiate it from the new collect_headers config variable allowing you to collect and access the response headers in automations.

For energy meters that use the atm90e32 energy metering chip, like from CircuitSetup, and Gelidus Research, support was added for semi-automatic gain & offset calibration, and status messages for each phase & frequency. An apparent power sensor was also added.

[core] Add some missing includes esphome#8864 by @jesserockz

[tuya_select] - Fix datapoint config error. esphome#8871 by @Cossid

[online_image] Allocate pngle manually to potentially use psram esphome#8354 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Improve error messages from text validation esphome#8872 by @clydebarrow

[micro_wake_word] avoid duplicated detections from same event esphome#8877 by @kahrendt

[speaker] ensure the pipeline returns an error state before returning its stopped esphome#8878 by @kahrendt

[logger] Fix options in select esphome#8875 by @jesserockz

[esp32] Fix building on IDF 4 esphome#8892 by @kbx81

[api] Fix crash with gcc compiler on host esphome#8902 by @jesserockz

[web_server] Fix download list where external_components has a substitution value esphome#8911 by @jesserockz

[i2s-audio] ensure mic task isn’t pinned to a core esphome#8879 by @kahrendt

[rp2040] use low-level control for ISR gpio and add IRAM_ATTR esphome#8950 by @ssieb

[esp8266] fix isr pin esphome#8981 by @ssieb

[debug] Make sensors work without logger debug level esphome#8980 by @clydebarrow

Fix logger stack overflow esphome#8988 by @bdraco

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module esphome#8292 by @andrewjswan (new-integration)

[mapping] Implement yaml-configured maps esphome#8333 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[const] Create component-level const repository esphome#8385 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[uart] Add packet_transport platform esphome#8214 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[syslog] Implement logging via syslog esphome#8637 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[sound_level] Add a new sound level sensor esphome#8737 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[mipi_spi] New display driver for MIPI DBI devices esphome#8383 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[cst226] Add support for cst226 binary sensor esphome#8381 by @clydebarrow (new-platform)

ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-platform) (breaking-change)

[http_request] Ability to get response headers esphome#8224 by @candrews (breaking-change)

[i2s_audio, microphone, micro_wake_word, voice_assistant] Use microphone source to process incoming audio esphome#8645 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)

ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[media_player] Deprecate MEDIA_PLAYER_SCHEMA esphome#8784 by @jesserockz

esphome#8784 by @jesserockz [schema] Get component name if available for deprecation warning esphome#8785 by @jesserockz

[fan] Update components to use fan_schema(...) esphome#8786 by @jesserockz

esphome#8786 by @jesserockz Improve batching of BLE advertisements for better airtime efficiency esphome#8778 by @bdraco

Fix release to pypi esphome#8789 by @jesserockz

[climate] Update components to use climate_schema(...) esphome#8788 by @jesserockz

esphome#8788 by @jesserockz Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250514.0 esphome#8790 by @jesserockz

Avoid protobuf message construction when tx buffer is full esphome#8787 by @bdraco

Update some sensor schemas to be Optional esphome#8803 by @jesserockz

Use fixed buffer for plaintext protocol like noise protocol esphome#8800 by @bdraco

Optimize protobuf varint decoder for ESPHome use case esphome#8791 by @bdraco

Logger Recursion Guard per Task on ESP32 esphome#8765 by @bdraco

[log] improve/refactor log esphome#8708 by @ximex

esphome#8708 by @ximex [gps] update lib, improve code/tests/config esphome#8768 by @ximex

Fix ESP32 Camera class inheritance esphome#8811 by @bdraco

[sen5x] Fix validation for values read from hardware esphome#8769 by @kbx81

Fix the case of single error esphome#8824 by @asergunov

Revert “[binary_sensor] initial state refactor” esphome#8828 by @clydebarrow

Fix misspelling of climate in climate_ir.climate_ir_with_receiver_schema esphome#8829 by @warthog618

Fix ESP32 console logging corruption and message loss in multi-task esphome#8806 by @bdraco

Reduce number of calls to fetch time in the main loop esphome#8804 by @bdraco

Refactor API frame helpers to enable buffer reuse esphome#8825 by @bdraco

Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.16.0 to 6.17.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8810 by @dependabot[bot]

Update esp32-camera library version esphome#8832 by @Fexiven

Fix api doc homepage esphome#8836 by @jesserockz

Deploy doxygen docs to netlify esphome#8837 by @jesserockz

[release] Fix output value esphome#8839 by @jesserockz

[release] Don’t wait for docker to be finished before deploying schema esphome#8838 by @jesserockz

Fix API connection sending ping too early after connection establishment esphome#8840 by @bdraco

Fix ethernet connection timeout issue caused by incorrect time value during setup esphome#8841 by @bdraco

[docker] Update pip on build esphome#8835 by @jesserockz

[api-docs] Run using netlify builders esphome#8842 by @jesserockz

Fix #ifdefs esphome#8853 by @clydebarrow

[at581x] Fix issue with methods not being public esphome#8852 by @gpambrozio

[api-docs] Move netlify.toml to root esphome#8861 by @jesserockz

[esp32] Allow pioarduino version 5.3.3 and 5.5.0 esphome#8526 by @swoboda1337

Update setup to make .temp directory esphome#8558 by @calumapplepie

[core] make require_framework_version generic esphome#8412 by @tomaszduda23

Add support for Waveshare 5.65” ACeP 7-Color display esphome#8557 by @nhjschulz

[ci] Pin codecov action to v5.4.0 esphome#8564 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Small buffers in internal RAM esphome#8523 by @clydebarrow

Use python3 in place of python, as some systems don’t emulate the former esphome#8568 by @calumapplepie

Add typing to protobuf code generator esphome#8541 by @bdraco

fix typo USE_ESP32_VARIANT_ESP32H6 esphome#8580 by @ximex

esphome#8580 by @ximex [prometheus] Add climate metrics esphome#8247 by @jzucker2

[api] Allow noise encryption key to be set at runtime esphome#7296 by @kbx81

[esp32_rmt_led_strip] Add use_dma option esphome#8270 by @swoboda1337

Add CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module esphome#8292 by @andrewjswan (new-integration)

[uptime] Add format config for text_sensor esphome#8304 by @clydebarrow

[mapping] Implement yaml-configured maps esphome#8333 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[analog_threshold] Make thresholds templatable esphome#8452 by @clydebarrow

[internal_temperature] Add p4 ifdefs esphome#8484 by @swoboda1337

Sort resolved IP addresses for dashboard esphome#8536 by @dwmw2

Remove duplicate co2 and pressure constants esphome#8583 by @mgiacomelli

[remote_receiver] Filtering fixes esphome#7777 by @swoboda1337

[psram] Add version check to fix 5.3.2 esphome#8588 by @swoboda1337

Bump esp-idf to 5.1.6 esphome#8566 by @bdraco

Update const.py - Add UNIT_MEGAJOULE = “MJ” esphome#8594 by @Roving-Ronin

Implement min_power for component ac_dimmer using method trailing esphome#8472 by @VasilKalchev

for component using method esphome#8472 by @VasilKalchev Rewrite BLE scanner to use a state machine esphome#8601 by @bdraco

[http_request] Ability to get response headers esphome#8224 by @candrews (breaking-change)

[sht4x] Reduce warn spam, added communication check in setup esphome#8250 by @DjordjeMandic

Schema gen action esphome#8593 by @glmnet

[i2s_audio, i2s_audio_microphone, i2s_audio_speaker] Add basic support for new esp-idf 5.x.x i2s driver. esphome#8181 by @luar123

fix schema-gen-ci failures esphome#8621 by @glmnet

replace http with https esphome#8628 by @ximex

with esphome#8628 by @ximex [docker] Use new base container image esphome#8582 by @jesserockz

[i2s_audio] Microphone reads in loop for callbacks shouldn’t ever delay esphome#8625 by @kahrendt

[micro_wake_word] Use microphone callback and avoid unnecessary allocation attempts esphome#8626 by @kahrendt

[voice_assisant] support start/continue conversation and deallocate buffers esphome#8610 by @kahrendt

[voice_assistant] Use mic callback and remove esp_adf code esphome#8627 by @kahrendt

[const] Create component-level const repository esphome#8385 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[http_request] Implement for host platform esphome#8040 by @clydebarrow

Take advantage of clipping to speed image drawing. esphome#8630 by @lhartmann

[touchscreen] Clear interrupt flag before reading touch data. esphome#8632 by @raineth

[mdns] Support templatable config options for MDNS extra services esphome#8606 by @heythisisnate

Fix support for ESP32-H2 in deep_sleep esphome#8290 by @baal86

[const] Move CONF_GAIN_FACTOR to const.py esphome#8646 by @jesserockz

[http_request] Fix request headers esphome#8644 by @jesserockz

add beo4_protocol to remote_base component esphome#8307 by @aanban

Ensure new const file stays in order esphome#8642 by @jesserockz

[audio, microphone] Add MicrophoneSource helper class esphome#8641 by @kahrendt

[pmsx003] Refactor Imports, Extract Constants, Improve Data Handling & Logging esphome#8344 by @ximex

Add code to send/receive GoBox infrared control messages. esphome#7554 by @cvwillegen

[bluetooth_proxy] Allow changing active/passive via api esphome#8649 by @jesserockz

[pmsa003i] code improvements esphome#8485 by @ximex

[adc] sort variants and add links to reference implementations esphome#8327 by @ximex

[i2s_audio, microphone, micro_wake_word, voice_assistant] Use microphone source to process incoming audio esphome#8645 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[debug] Fix compile errors when using the ESP32-C2 esphome#7474 by @d51x

[canbus] Add callback for use by other components esphome#8578 by @clydebarrow

[i2s_audio] Move microphone reads into a task esphome#8651 by @kahrendt

Only warn if the component blocked for a longer time than the last time esphome#8064 by @numo68

[micro_wake_word] add new VPE features esphome#8655 by @kahrendt

[microphone] Bugfix: protect against starting mic if already started esphome#8656 by @kahrendt

Bump FastLed version to 3.9.16 esphome#8402 by @andrewjswan

[gree] Add support for YAG remotes esphome#7418 by @sarthurdev

Add a function to return the I2C address from an I2CDevice object esphome#8454 by @ilikecake

Fix second scrolling run ussue esphome#8347 by @asergunov

[alarm_control_panel] Allow sensor to trigger when alarm disarmed esphome#7746 by @nworbneb

Component pca9685 - phase_begin always set to zero esphome#8379 by @uae007

[remote_base] Fix compile error on IDF esphome#8664 by @kbx81

[defines] Fix USE_MICRO_WAKE_WORD position esphome#8663 by @jesserockz

Adding timing budget support for vl53l0x esphome#7991 by @lastradanet

Daikin IR Climate Remote Target Temperature and Fan Modes esphome#7946 by @bcpearce

[i2c] Allow buffers in PSRAM esphome#8640 by @clydebarrow

Fix CONFIG_LWIP_TCP_RCV_SCALE and CONFIG_TCP_WND_DEFAULT esphome#8425 by @rwrozelle

support self-signed cert in mqtt esphome#8650 by @scaiper

[binary_sensor] initial state refactor esphome#8648 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

Add to_ntc_resistance|temperature sensor filter (esphome/feature-requests#2967) esphome#7898 by @rhabacker

[esp32, debug] Add cpu_frequency config option and debug sensor esphome#8542 by @clydebarrow

config option and debug sensor esphome#8542 by @clydebarrow [voice_assistant] voice assistant can configure enabled wake words esphome#8657 by @kahrendt

[mlx90393] Add verification for register contents esphome#8279 by @functionpointer

Check for missed pulse_meter ISRs in the main loop esphome#6126 by @TrentHouliston

[debug] add missing header esphome#8666 by @kahrendt

[microphone] Add software mute and fix wrong type for automations esphome#8667 by @kahrendt

[micro_wake_word] Clarify spectrogram features calculation esphome#8669 by @kahrendt

Add UNIT_MILLIVOLT esphome#8665 by @DJTerentjev

Added Banking support to tca9555, fixed input bug esphome#8003 by @mobrembski

Add GDEY0583T81 support esphome#8668 by @myllyja

[climate] Fix typo and use this-> esphome#8678 by @ximex

esphome#8678 by @ximex Add CONF_CONTINUOUS to const.py esphome#8682 by @ilikecake

unify lowercase x in hexadecimal values esphome#8686 by @ximex

in hexadecimal values esphome#8686 by @ximex [climate_ir_lg] use this-> esphome#8687 by @ximex

esphome#8687 by @ximex [packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[esp32_ble_server] Add appearance advertising field esphome#8672 by @clydebarrow

[packages] Allow list instead of dict for packages esphome#8688 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Add refresh action to re-evaluate initial widget properties esphome#8675 by @clydebarrow

[image] Support the other Pictogrammers icon sets memory: and mdil: esphome#8676 by @clydebarrow

and esphome#8676 by @clydebarrow [uart] Add packet_transport platform esphome#8214 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[debug] Show source of last software reboot esphome#8595 by @clydebarrow

[syslog] Implement logging via syslog esphome#8637 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[cst226] Add support for cst226 binary sensor esphome#8381 by @clydebarrow (new-platform)

[nextion] Adds a command pacer with command_spacing attribute esphome#7948 by @edwardtfn

attribute esphome#7948 by @edwardtfn [arduino] Always include Arduino.h for Arduino esphome#8693 by @clydebarrow

[audio, microphone] Quantization Improvements esphome#8695 by @kahrendt

[micro_wake_word] Experimental cutoff adjustments and uses mic sample rate esphome#8702 by @kahrendt

[mics_4514] Add default device class to CO sensor esphome#8710 by @jesserockz

[i2s_audio, mixer, resampler, speaker] Simplify duration played callback esphome#8703 by @kahrendt

[packet_transport] Make some arguments const esphome#8700 by @clydebarrow

Reserve buffer space to avoid frequent realloc when generating protobuf messages esphome#8707 by @bdraco

Preallocate Buffer Space for ESP32-CAM esphome#8712 by @bdraco

Correct Protobuf Wire Type for encode_fixed64 esphome#8713 by @bdraco

esphome#8713 by @bdraco Avoid Reallocation When Sending Logging Messages esphome#8714 by @bdraco

Reserve space in the frame helper when we know in advance how much we need esphome#8716 by @bdraco

Require reserve_size in create_buffer to reduce realloc overhead esphome#8715 by @bdraco

[key_collector] enable/disable esphome#8718 by @ssieb

Increase zeroconf timeout to 10 seconds esphome#8670 by @bdraco

Consolidate write_raw_ implementation to reduce code duplication esphome#8717 by @bdraco

implementation to reduce code duplication esphome#8717 by @bdraco Improve BLE Connection Reliability by Enabling Software Coexistence esphome#8683 by @bdraco

Optimize bluetooth_proxy memory copy and reduce reallocs esphome#8723 by @bdraco

ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[api] Synchronise api.proto between repos esphome#8720 by @jesserockz

[valve] Tidy up template publish action location esphome#8731 by @jesserockz

[valve] Move to use valve_schema(..) instead of VALVE_SCHEMA esphome#8730 by @jesserockz

instead of esphome#8730 by @jesserockz [lock] Tidy up template publish action and lockstate locations esphome#8729 by @jesserockz

[update] Move to use update_schema(..) instead of UPDATE_SCHEMA esphome#8726 by @jesserockz

instead of esphome#8726 by @jesserockz [text] Move to use text_schema(..) instead of TEXT_SCHEMA esphome#8727 by @jesserockz

instead of esphome#8727 by @jesserockz [lock] Move to use lock_schema(..) instead of LOCK_SCHEMA esphome#8728 by @jesserockz

instead of esphome#8728 by @jesserockz [config] Use cv.UNDEFINED instead of adhoc _UNDEF objects esphome#8725 by @jesserockz

instead of adhoc objects esphome#8725 by @jesserockz [audio, microphone] - Allow MicrophoneSource to passively capture/optimization esphome#8732 by @kahrendt

[audio] Bump esp-audio-libs to version 1.1.4 for speed optimizations esphome#8739 by @kahrendt

[i2s_audio] Fix: Slot bit-width for ESP32 variant esphome#8738 by @kahrendt

[voice_assistant] Bugfix: Properly detect states where mic is running esphome#8745 by @kahrendt

[sound_level] Add a new sound level sensor esphome#8737 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[one_wire][dallas_temp] adjust timings and reduce disabled interrupts esphome#8744 by @ssieb

MQTT: fan direction control added esphome#8022 by @mbronk

[config] Add entity schema consts with deprecation log esphome#8747 by @jesserockz

Fix ESP32 API Disconnects Caused by Concurrent Logger Writes esphome#8736 by @bdraco

[vscode] provide version to editor esphome#8752 by @glmnet

[i2s_audio] Correct a microphone with a DC offset signal esphome#8751 by @kahrendt

[config] Deprecate other *_SCHEMA constants esphome#8748 by @jesserockz

constants esphome#8748 by @jesserockz [opentherm] Update to use schema methods esphome#8756 by @jesserockz

[factory_reset] Use switch_schema method esphome#8757 by @jesserockz

[sprinkler] Use number_schema method esphome#8759 by @jesserockz

[tm1638] Use switch_schema method esphome#8758 by @jesserockz

[airthings] Remove unnecessary schema esphome#8760 by @jesserockz

[ble_client] Use text_sensor_schema method esphome#8761 by @jesserockz

[sml] Use text_sensor_schema method esphome#8762 by @jesserockz

[udp, syslog] fix clang tidy esphome#8755 by @tomaszduda23

Avoid iterating clients twice in the api_server loop esphome#8733 by @bdraco

[clang] clang tidy support with zephyr esphome#8352 by @tomaszduda23

Fix missing recursion guard release on ESP8266 esphome#8766 by @bdraco

[schema] Deploy schema after release workflow finished esphome#8767 by @jesserockz

[config] Deprecate more *_SCHEMA constants esphome#8763 by @jesserockz

constants esphome#8763 by @jesserockz [gps] Add hdop sensor esphome#8680 by @realzoulou

In case of proto-diff show changes and archive generated esphome#8698 by @dala318

[climate] Fix climate_schema esphome#8772 by @jesserockz

Tuya Select - Add int_datapoint option esphome#8393 by @Cossid

[select] Tidy schema generation esphome#8775 by @jesserockz

[demo] Clean up schema deprecations, add test esphome#8771 by @jesserockz

[template] Use alarm_control_panel_schema method esphome#8764 by @jesserockz

[cover] Update components to use cover_schema(...) esphome#8770 by @jesserockz

esphome#8770 by @jesserockz [switch] Fix schema generation esphome#8774 by @jesserockz

[esp32] improve gpio esphome#8709 by @ximex

esphome#8709 by @ximex [text_sensor] Fix schema generation esphome#8773 by @jesserockz

[audio] Fix: Decoder stops unnecessarily after a potential failure is detected. esphome#8776 by @gnumpi

[esp32][esp8266] use low-level pin control for ISR gpio esphome#8743 by @ssieb

[online_image] Support 24 bit bmp images esphome#8612 by @jesserockz

[mipi_spi] New display driver for MIPI DBI devices esphome#8383 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[media_player] Deprecate MEDIA_PLAYER_SCHEMA esphome#8784 by @jesserockz

esphome#8784 by @jesserockz [schema] Get component name if available for deprecation warning esphome#8785 by @jesserockz

[fan] Update components to use fan_schema(...) esphome#8786 by @jesserockz

esphome#8786 by @jesserockz Improve batching of BLE advertisements for better airtime efficiency esphome#8778 by @bdraco

Fix release to pypi esphome#8789 by @jesserockz

[climate] Update components to use climate_schema(...) esphome#8788 by @jesserockz

esphome#8788 by @jesserockz Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250514.0 esphome#8790 by @jesserockz

Avoid protobuf message construction when tx buffer is full esphome#8787 by @bdraco

Update some sensor schemas to be Optional esphome#8803 by @jesserockz

Use fixed buffer for plaintext protocol like noise protocol esphome#8800 by @bdraco

Optimize protobuf varint decoder for ESPHome use case esphome#8791 by @bdraco

Logger Recursion Guard per Task on ESP32 esphome#8765 by @bdraco

[log] improve/refactor log esphome#8708 by @ximex

esphome#8708 by @ximex [gps] update lib, improve code/tests/config esphome#8768 by @ximex

Fix ESP32 Camera class inheritance esphome#8811 by @bdraco

[sen5x] Fix validation for values read from hardware esphome#8769 by @kbx81

Fix the case of single error esphome#8824 by @asergunov

Revert “[binary_sensor] initial state refactor” esphome#8828 by @clydebarrow

Fix misspelling of climate in climate_ir.climate_ir_with_receiver_schema esphome#8829 by @warthog618

Fix ESP32 console logging corruption and message loss in multi-task esphome#8806 by @bdraco

Reduce number of calls to fetch time in the main loop esphome#8804 by @bdraco

Refactor API frame helpers to enable buffer reuse esphome#8825 by @bdraco

Update esp32-camera library version esphome#8832 by @Fexiven

Fix api doc homepage esphome#8836 by @jesserockz

Deploy doxygen docs to netlify esphome#8837 by @jesserockz

[release] Fix output value esphome#8839 by @jesserockz

[release] Don’t wait for docker to be finished before deploying schema esphome#8838 by @jesserockz

Fix API connection sending ping too early after connection establishment esphome#8840 by @bdraco

Fix ethernet connection timeout issue caused by incorrect time value during setup esphome#8841 by @bdraco

[docker] Update pip on build esphome#8835 by @jesserockz

[api-docs] Run using netlify builders esphome#8842 by @jesserockz

Fix #ifdefs esphome#8853 by @clydebarrow

[at581x] Fix issue with methods not being public esphome#8852 by @gpambrozio

[api-docs] Move netlify.toml to root esphome#8861 by @jesserockz