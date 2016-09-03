ESPHome 2025.5.0 - 21st May 2025
Voice AssistantSection titled “Voice Assistant”
raw:: html Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is Home Assistant’s first official voice assistant hardware. It was designed from the ground up to give the best experience possible with Assist, Home Assistant’s built-in voice assistant software. With advanced mics and audio processing, it can run fully locally in the home. Voice Preview Edition was built to run ESPHome, and like any ESPHome device, can be fully customized.
We have implemented all of the new features developed for the Voice Preview Edition! The voice assistant component supports starting conversations from Home Assistant and continuing conversations without needing to reactivate the wake word. Additionally, microWakeWord supports enabling and disabling models via yaml actions. The voice assistant component, through Home Assistant, can also change the active on-device wake word. If you use our prebuilt voice assistant firmwares, then you will receive an update notification automatically in Home Assistant adding support for these new features!
If you have taken control or created your own voice assistant configuration, you may need to adjust them to support these new features. Please see the newly updated examples in our wake word voice assistant firmware repository to get started.
If you have taken control of your Home Assistant Voice PE and want to get all of the new changes and don’t want to continue managing your own YAML file, you can re-install the latest firmware from the raw:: html web installer. We also provide OTA updates for the device that you can directly install from within Home Assistant.
It is now easier to configure and use microphones. Multiple components can simultaneously read from one microphone. Each individual component using a microphone can also set their own specific gain level or specify which microphone channel to use. Microphone settings are validated at compilation, and most settings are converted, if necessary, without any extra configuration. Your existing YAML files should still build without any adjustments. However, if your microphone was previously configured to use 32 bits per sample, then you should add a gain factor of 4 to match ESPHome’s previous behavior. For example:
Packet TransportSection titled “Packet Transport”
The Packet Transport has been added to allow ESPHome devices to directly communicate with each other. There are two platforms available in this release: Uart and Udp.
HTTP RequestSection titled “HTTP Request”
The Http Request actions have had the
headers config variable renamed to
request_headers in order to differentiate it from the new
collect_headers config variable allowing you to collect
and access the response headers in automations.
ATM90E32Section titled “ATM90E32”
For energy meters that use the atm90e32 energy metering chip, like from CircuitSetup, and Gelidus Research, support was added for semi-automatic gain & offset calibration, and status messages for each phase & frequency. An apparent power sensor was also added.
Release 2025.5.1 - May 27Section titled “Release 2025.5.1 - May 27”
- [core] Add some missing includes esphome#8864 by @jesserockz
- [tuya_select] - Fix datapoint config error. esphome#8871 by @Cossid
- [online_image] Allocate pngle manually to potentially use psram esphome#8354 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Improve error messages from text validation esphome#8872 by @clydebarrow
- [micro_wake_word] avoid duplicated detections from same event esphome#8877 by @kahrendt
- [speaker] ensure the pipeline returns an error state before returning its stopped esphome#8878 by @kahrendt
- [logger] Fix options in select esphome#8875 by @jesserockz
- [esp32] Fix building on IDF 4 esphome#8892 by @kbx81
- [api] Fix crash with gcc compiler on host esphome#8902 by @jesserockz
- [web_server] Fix download list where external_components has a substitution value esphome#8911 by @jesserockz
Release 2025.5.2 - June 3Section titled “Release 2025.5.2 - June 3”
- [i2s-audio] ensure mic task isn’t pinned to a core esphome#8879 by @kahrendt
- [rp2040] use low-level control for ISR gpio and add IRAM_ATTR esphome#8950 by @ssieb
- [esp8266] fix isr pin esphome#8981 by @ssieb
- [debug] Make sensors work without logger debug level esphome#8980 by @clydebarrow
- Fix logger stack overflow esphome#8988 by @bdraco
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module esphome#8292 by @andrewjswan (new-integration)
- [mapping] Implement yaml-configured maps esphome#8333 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [const] Create component-level const repository esphome#8385 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- [uart] Add packet_transport platform esphome#8214 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [syslog] Implement logging via syslog esphome#8637 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [sound_level] Add a new sound level sensor esphome#8737 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- [mipi_spi] New display driver for MIPI DBI devices esphome#8383 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
New PlatformsSection titled “New Platforms”
- [cst226] Add support for cst226 binary sensor esphome#8381 by @clydebarrow (new-platform)
- ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-platform) (breaking-change)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- [http_request] Ability to get response headers esphome#8224 by @candrews (breaking-change)
- [i2s_audio, microphone, micro_wake_word, voice_assistant] Use microphone source to process incoming audio esphome#8645 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
- [packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-integration) (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- [media_player] Deprecate
MEDIA_PLAYER_SCHEMAesphome#8784 by @jesserockz
- [schema] Get component name if available for deprecation warning esphome#8785 by @jesserockz
- [fan] Update components to use
fan_schema(...)esphome#8786 by @jesserockz
- Improve batching of BLE advertisements for better airtime efficiency esphome#8778 by @bdraco
- Fix release to pypi esphome#8789 by @jesserockz
- [climate] Update components to use
climate_schema(...)esphome#8788 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250514.0 esphome#8790 by @jesserockz
- Avoid protobuf message construction when tx buffer is full esphome#8787 by @bdraco
- Update some sensor schemas to be Optional esphome#8803 by @jesserockz
- Use fixed buffer for plaintext protocol like noise protocol esphome#8800 by @bdraco
- Optimize protobuf varint decoder for ESPHome use case esphome#8791 by @bdraco
- Logger Recursion Guard per Task on ESP32 esphome#8765 by @bdraco
- [log] improve/refactor
logesphome#8708 by @ximex
- [gps] update lib, improve code/tests/config esphome#8768 by @ximex
- Fix ESP32 Camera class inheritance esphome#8811 by @bdraco
- [sen5x] Fix validation for values read from hardware esphome#8769 by @kbx81
- Fix the case of single error esphome#8824 by @asergunov
- Revert “[binary_sensor] initial state refactor” esphome#8828 by @clydebarrow
- Fix misspelling of climate in climate_ir.climate_ir_with_receiver_schema esphome#8829 by @warthog618
- Fix ESP32 console logging corruption and message loss in multi-task esphome#8806 by @bdraco
- Reduce number of calls to fetch time in the main loop esphome#8804 by @bdraco
- Refactor API frame helpers to enable buffer reuse esphome#8825 by @bdraco
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.16.0 to 6.17.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8810 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update esp32-camera library version esphome#8832 by @Fexiven
- Fix api doc homepage esphome#8836 by @jesserockz
- Deploy doxygen docs to netlify esphome#8837 by @jesserockz
- [release] Fix output value esphome#8839 by @jesserockz
- [release] Don’t wait for docker to be finished before deploying schema esphome#8838 by @jesserockz
- Fix API connection sending ping too early after connection establishment esphome#8840 by @bdraco
- Fix ethernet connection timeout issue caused by incorrect time value during setup esphome#8841 by @bdraco
- [docker] Update pip on build esphome#8835 by @jesserockz
- [api-docs] Run using netlify builders esphome#8842 by @jesserockz
- Fix #ifdefs esphome#8853 by @clydebarrow
- [at581x] Fix issue with methods not being public esphome#8852 by @gpambrozio
- [api-docs] Move netlify.toml to root esphome#8861 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [esp32] Allow pioarduino version 5.3.3 and 5.5.0 esphome#8526 by @swoboda1337
- Update setup to make .temp directory esphome#8558 by @calumapplepie
- [core] make require_framework_version generic esphome#8412 by @tomaszduda23
- Add support for Waveshare 5.65” ACeP 7-Color display esphome#8557 by @nhjschulz
- [ci] Pin codecov action to v5.4.0 esphome#8564 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Small buffers in internal RAM esphome#8523 by @clydebarrow
- Use python3 in place of python, as some systems don’t emulate the former esphome#8568 by @calumapplepie
- Add typing to protobuf code generator esphome#8541 by @bdraco
- fix typo
USE_ESP32_VARIANT_ESP32H6esphome#8580 by @ximex
- [prometheus] Add climate metrics esphome#8247 by @jzucker2
- [api] Allow noise encryption key to be set at runtime esphome#7296 by @kbx81
- [esp32_rmt_led_strip] Add use_dma option esphome#8270 by @swoboda1337
- Add CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module esphome#8292 by @andrewjswan (new-integration)
- [uptime] Add format config for text_sensor esphome#8304 by @clydebarrow
- [mapping] Implement yaml-configured maps esphome#8333 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [analog_threshold] Make thresholds templatable esphome#8452 by @clydebarrow
- [internal_temperature] Add p4 ifdefs esphome#8484 by @swoboda1337
- Sort resolved IP addresses for dashboard esphome#8536 by @dwmw2
- Remove duplicate co2 and pressure constants esphome#8583 by @mgiacomelli
- [remote_receiver] Filtering fixes esphome#7777 by @swoboda1337
- [psram] Add version check to fix 5.3.2 esphome#8588 by @swoboda1337
- Bump esp-idf to 5.1.6 esphome#8566 by @bdraco
- Update const.py - Add UNIT_MEGAJOULE = “MJ” esphome#8594 by @Roving-Ronin
- Implement
min_powerfor component
ac_dimmerusing method
trailingesphome#8472 by @VasilKalchev
- Rewrite BLE scanner to use a state machine esphome#8601 by @bdraco
- [http_request] Ability to get response headers esphome#8224 by @candrews (breaking-change)
- [sht4x] Reduce warn spam, added communication check in setup esphome#8250 by @DjordjeMandic
- Schema gen action esphome#8593 by @glmnet
- [i2s_audio, i2s_audio_microphone, i2s_audio_speaker] Add basic support for new esp-idf 5.x.x i2s driver. esphome#8181 by @luar123
- fix schema-gen-ci failures esphome#8621 by @glmnet
- replace
httpwith
httpsesphome#8628 by @ximex
- [docker] Use new base container image esphome#8582 by @jesserockz
- [i2s_audio] Microphone reads in loop for callbacks shouldn’t ever delay esphome#8625 by @kahrendt
- [micro_wake_word] Use microphone callback and avoid unnecessary allocation attempts esphome#8626 by @kahrendt
- [voice_assisant] support start/continue conversation and deallocate buffers esphome#8610 by @kahrendt
- [voice_assistant] Use mic callback and remove esp_adf code esphome#8627 by @kahrendt
- [const] Create component-level const repository esphome#8385 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [http_request] Implement for host platform esphome#8040 by @clydebarrow
- Take advantage of clipping to speed image drawing. esphome#8630 by @lhartmann
- [touchscreen] Clear interrupt flag before reading touch data. esphome#8632 by @raineth
- [mdns] Support templatable config options for MDNS extra services esphome#8606 by @heythisisnate
- Fix support for ESP32-H2 in deep_sleep esphome#8290 by @baal86
- [const] Move CONF_GAIN_FACTOR to const.py esphome#8646 by @jesserockz
- [http_request] Fix request headers esphome#8644 by @jesserockz
- add beo4_protocol to remote_base component esphome#8307 by @aanban
- Ensure new const file stays in order esphome#8642 by @jesserockz
- [audio, microphone] Add MicrophoneSource helper class esphome#8641 by @kahrendt
- [pmsx003] Refactor Imports, Extract Constants, Improve Data Handling & Logging esphome#8344 by @ximex
- Add code to send/receive GoBox infrared control messages. esphome#7554 by @cvwillegen
- [bluetooth_proxy] Allow changing active/passive via api esphome#8649 by @jesserockz
- [pmsa003i] code improvements esphome#8485 by @ximex
- [adc] sort variants and add links to reference implementations esphome#8327 by @ximex
- [i2s_audio, microphone, micro_wake_word, voice_assistant] Use microphone source to process incoming audio esphome#8645 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
- [debug] Fix compile errors when using the ESP32-C2 esphome#7474 by @d51x
- [canbus] Add callback for use by other components esphome#8578 by @clydebarrow
- [i2s_audio] Move microphone reads into a task esphome#8651 by @kahrendt
- Only warn if the component blocked for a longer time than the last time esphome#8064 by @numo68
- [micro_wake_word] add new VPE features esphome#8655 by @kahrendt
- [microphone] Bugfix: protect against starting mic if already started esphome#8656 by @kahrendt
- Bump FastLed version to 3.9.16 esphome#8402 by @andrewjswan
- [gree] Add support for YAG remotes esphome#7418 by @sarthurdev
- Add a function to return the I2C address from an I2CDevice object esphome#8454 by @ilikecake
- Fix second scrolling run ussue esphome#8347 by @asergunov
- [alarm_control_panel] Allow sensor to trigger when alarm disarmed esphome#7746 by @nworbneb
- Component pca9685 - phase_begin always set to zero esphome#8379 by @uae007
- [remote_base] Fix compile error on IDF esphome#8664 by @kbx81
- [defines] Fix USE_MICRO_WAKE_WORD position esphome#8663 by @jesserockz
- Adding timing budget support for vl53l0x esphome#7991 by @lastradanet
- Daikin IR Climate Remote Target Temperature and Fan Modes esphome#7946 by @bcpearce
- [i2c] Allow buffers in PSRAM esphome#8640 by @clydebarrow
- Fix CONFIG_LWIP_TCP_RCV_SCALE and CONFIG_TCP_WND_DEFAULT esphome#8425 by @rwrozelle
- support self-signed cert in mqtt esphome#8650 by @scaiper
- [binary_sensor] initial state refactor esphome#8648 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- Add to_ntc_resistance|temperature sensor filter (esphome/feature-requests#2967) esphome#7898 by @rhabacker
- [esp32, debug] Add
cpu_frequencyconfig option and debug sensor esphome#8542 by @clydebarrow
- [voice_assistant] voice assistant can configure enabled wake words esphome#8657 by @kahrendt
- [mlx90393] Add verification for register contents esphome#8279 by @functionpointer
- Check for missed pulse_meter ISRs in the main loop esphome#6126 by @TrentHouliston
- [debug] add missing header esphome#8666 by @kahrendt
- [microphone] Add software mute and fix wrong type for automations esphome#8667 by @kahrendt
- [micro_wake_word] Clarify spectrogram features calculation esphome#8669 by @kahrendt
- Add UNIT_MILLIVOLT esphome#8665 by @DJTerentjev
- Added Banking support to tca9555, fixed input bug esphome#8003 by @mobrembski
- Add GDEY0583T81 support esphome#8668 by @myllyja
- [climate] Fix typo and use
this->esphome#8678 by @ximex
- Add CONF_CONTINUOUS to const.py esphome#8682 by @ilikecake
- unify lowercase
xin hexadecimal values esphome#8686 by @ximex
- [climate_ir_lg] use
this->esphome#8687 by @ximex
- [packet_transport] Extract packet encoding functionality esphome#8187 by @clydebarrow (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- [esp32_ble_server] Add appearance advertising field esphome#8672 by @clydebarrow
- [packages] Allow list instead of dict for packages esphome#8688 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Add refresh action to re-evaluate initial widget properties esphome#8675 by @clydebarrow
- [image] Support the other Pictogrammers icon sets
memory:and
mdil:esphome#8676 by @clydebarrow
- [uart] Add packet_transport platform esphome#8214 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [debug] Show source of last software reboot esphome#8595 by @clydebarrow
- [syslog] Implement logging via syslog esphome#8637 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [cst226] Add support for cst226 binary sensor esphome#8381 by @clydebarrow (new-platform)
- [nextion] Adds a command pacer with
command_spacingattribute esphome#7948 by @edwardtfn
- [arduino] Always include Arduino.h for Arduino esphome#8693 by @clydebarrow
- [audio, microphone] Quantization Improvements esphome#8695 by @kahrendt
- [micro_wake_word] Experimental cutoff adjustments and uses mic sample rate esphome#8702 by @kahrendt
- [mics_4514] Add default device class to CO sensor esphome#8710 by @jesserockz
- [i2s_audio, mixer, resampler, speaker] Simplify duration played callback esphome#8703 by @kahrendt
- [packet_transport] Make some arguments const esphome#8700 by @clydebarrow
- Reserve buffer space to avoid frequent realloc when generating protobuf messages esphome#8707 by @bdraco
- Preallocate Buffer Space for ESP32-CAM esphome#8712 by @bdraco
- Correct Protobuf Wire Type for
encode_fixed64esphome#8713 by @bdraco
- Avoid Reallocation When Sending Logging Messages esphome#8714 by @bdraco
- Reserve space in the frame helper when we know in advance how much we need esphome#8716 by @bdraco
- Require reserve_size in create_buffer to reduce realloc overhead esphome#8715 by @bdraco
- [key_collector] enable/disable esphome#8718 by @ssieb
- Increase zeroconf timeout to 10 seconds esphome#8670 by @bdraco
- Consolidate
write_raw_implementation to reduce code duplication esphome#8717 by @bdraco
- Improve BLE Connection Reliability by Enabling Software Coexistence esphome#8683 by @bdraco
- Optimize bluetooth_proxy memory copy and reduce reallocs esphome#8723 by @bdraco
- ATM90E32 Semi-automatic calibration & Status fields esphome#8529 by @CircuitSetup (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- [api] Synchronise api.proto between repos esphome#8720 by @jesserockz
- [valve] Tidy up template publish action location esphome#8731 by @jesserockz
- [valve] Move to use
valve_schema(..)instead of
VALVE_SCHEMAesphome#8730 by @jesserockz
- [lock] Tidy up template publish action and lockstate locations esphome#8729 by @jesserockz
- [update] Move to use
update_schema(..)instead of
UPDATE_SCHEMAesphome#8726 by @jesserockz
- [text] Move to use
text_schema(..)instead of
TEXT_SCHEMAesphome#8727 by @jesserockz
- [lock] Move to use
lock_schema(..)instead of
LOCK_SCHEMAesphome#8728 by @jesserockz
- [config] Use
cv.UNDEFINEDinstead of adhoc
_UNDEFobjects esphome#8725 by @jesserockz
- [audio, microphone] - Allow MicrophoneSource to passively capture/optimization esphome#8732 by @kahrendt
- [audio] Bump esp-audio-libs to version 1.1.4 for speed optimizations esphome#8739 by @kahrendt
- [i2s_audio] Fix: Slot bit-width for ESP32 variant esphome#8738 by @kahrendt
- [voice_assistant] Bugfix: Properly detect states where mic is running esphome#8745 by @kahrendt
- [sound_level] Add a new sound level sensor esphome#8737 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- [one_wire][dallas_temp] adjust timings and reduce disabled interrupts esphome#8744 by @ssieb
- MQTT: fan direction control added esphome#8022 by @mbronk
- [config] Add entity schema consts with deprecation log esphome#8747 by @jesserockz
- Fix ESP32 API Disconnects Caused by Concurrent Logger Writes esphome#8736 by @bdraco
- [vscode] provide version to editor esphome#8752 by @glmnet
- [i2s_audio] Correct a microphone with a DC offset signal esphome#8751 by @kahrendt
- [config] Deprecate other
*_SCHEMAconstants esphome#8748 by @jesserockz
- [opentherm] Update to use schema methods esphome#8756 by @jesserockz
- [factory_reset] Use switch_schema method esphome#8757 by @jesserockz
- [sprinkler] Use number_schema method esphome#8759 by @jesserockz
- [tm1638] Use switch_schema method esphome#8758 by @jesserockz
- [airthings] Remove unnecessary schema esphome#8760 by @jesserockz
- [ble_client] Use text_sensor_schema method esphome#8761 by @jesserockz
- [sml] Use text_sensor_schema method esphome#8762 by @jesserockz
- [udp, syslog] fix clang tidy esphome#8755 by @tomaszduda23
- Avoid iterating clients twice in the api_server loop esphome#8733 by @bdraco
- [clang] clang tidy support with zephyr esphome#8352 by @tomaszduda23
- Fix missing recursion guard release on ESP8266 esphome#8766 by @bdraco
- [schema] Deploy schema after release workflow finished esphome#8767 by @jesserockz
- [config] Deprecate more
*_SCHEMAconstants esphome#8763 by @jesserockz
- [gps] Add hdop sensor esphome#8680 by @realzoulou
- In case of proto-diff show changes and archive generated esphome#8698 by @dala318
- [climate] Fix climate_schema esphome#8772 by @jesserockz
- Tuya Select - Add int_datapoint option esphome#8393 by @Cossid
- [select] Tidy schema generation esphome#8775 by @jesserockz
- [demo] Clean up schema deprecations, add test esphome#8771 by @jesserockz
- [template] Use alarm_control_panel_schema method esphome#8764 by @jesserockz
- [cover] Update components to use
cover_schema(...)esphome#8770 by @jesserockz
- [switch] Fix schema generation esphome#8774 by @jesserockz
- [esp32] improve
gpioesphome#8709 by @ximex
- [text_sensor] Fix schema generation esphome#8773 by @jesserockz
- [audio] Fix: Decoder stops unnecessarily after a potential failure is detected. esphome#8776 by @gnumpi
- [esp32][esp8266] use low-level pin control for ISR gpio esphome#8743 by @ssieb
- [online_image] Support 24 bit bmp images esphome#8612 by @jesserockz
- [mipi_spi] New display driver for MIPI DBI devices esphome#8383 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [media_player] Deprecate
MEDIA_PLAYER_SCHEMAesphome#8784 by @jesserockz
- [schema] Get component name if available for deprecation warning esphome#8785 by @jesserockz
- [fan] Update components to use
fan_schema(...)esphome#8786 by @jesserockz
- Improve batching of BLE advertisements for better airtime efficiency esphome#8778 by @bdraco
- Fix release to pypi esphome#8789 by @jesserockz
- [climate] Update components to use
climate_schema(...)esphome#8788 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250514.0 esphome#8790 by @jesserockz
- Avoid protobuf message construction when tx buffer is full esphome#8787 by @bdraco
- Update some sensor schemas to be Optional esphome#8803 by @jesserockz
- Use fixed buffer for plaintext protocol like noise protocol esphome#8800 by @bdraco
- Optimize protobuf varint decoder for ESPHome use case esphome#8791 by @bdraco
- Logger Recursion Guard per Task on ESP32 esphome#8765 by @bdraco
- [log] improve/refactor
logesphome#8708 by @ximex
- [gps] update lib, improve code/tests/config esphome#8768 by @ximex
- Fix ESP32 Camera class inheritance esphome#8811 by @bdraco
- [sen5x] Fix validation for values read from hardware esphome#8769 by @kbx81
- Fix the case of single error esphome#8824 by @asergunov
- Revert “[binary_sensor] initial state refactor” esphome#8828 by @clydebarrow
- Fix misspelling of climate in climate_ir.climate_ir_with_receiver_schema esphome#8829 by @warthog618
- Fix ESP32 console logging corruption and message loss in multi-task esphome#8806 by @bdraco
- Reduce number of calls to fetch time in the main loop esphome#8804 by @bdraco
- Refactor API frame helpers to enable buffer reuse esphome#8825 by @bdraco
- Update esp32-camera library version esphome#8832 by @Fexiven
- Fix api doc homepage esphome#8836 by @jesserockz
- Deploy doxygen docs to netlify esphome#8837 by @jesserockz
- [release] Fix output value esphome#8839 by @jesserockz
- [release] Don’t wait for docker to be finished before deploying schema esphome#8838 by @jesserockz
- Fix API connection sending ping too early after connection establishment esphome#8840 by @bdraco
- Fix ethernet connection timeout issue caused by incorrect time value during setup esphome#8841 by @bdraco
- [docker] Update pip on build esphome#8835 by @jesserockz
- [api-docs] Run using netlify builders esphome#8842 by @jesserockz
- Fix #ifdefs esphome#8853 by @clydebarrow
- [at581x] Fix issue with methods not being public esphome#8852 by @gpambrozio
- [api-docs] Move netlify.toml to root esphome#8861 by @jesserockz
Dependency ChangesSection titled “Dependency Changes”
- Bump ruff from 0.11.2 to 0.11.4 esphome#8538 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 6.0.0 to 6.1.1 esphome#8537 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.4 to 0.11.5 esphome#8546 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump codecov/codecov-action from 5.4.0 to 5.4.2 esphome#8572 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 29.10.0 to 30.0.1 esphome#8579 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.5 to 0.11.6 esphome#8587 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/download-artifact from 4.2.1 to 4.3.0 esphome#8617 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.15.0 to 6.16.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8619 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.6 to 0.11.7 esphome#8615 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump setuptools from 78.1.0 to 79.0.1 esphome#8614 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.5.0 to 5.6.0 esphome#8618 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.5.0 to 5.6.0 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#8616 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump setuptools from 79.0.1 to 80.3.1 esphome#8696 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 30.0.1 to 30.1.0 esphome#8652 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 3.3.6 to 3.3.7 esphome#8706 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump yamllint from 1.37.0 to 1.37.1 esphome#8705 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.7 to 0.11.8 esphome#8721 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump puremagic from 1.28 to 1.29 esphome#8722 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 30.1.0 to 30.2.0 esphome#8734 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.8 to 0.11.9 esphome#8735 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.5 to 0.147.0 esphome#8754 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump setuptools from 80.3.1 to 80.4.0 esphome#8753 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.16.0 to 6.17.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8810 by @dependabot[bot]