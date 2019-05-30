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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

A02YYUW Waterproof Ultrasonic Sensor

This sensor allows you to use A02YYUW waterproof ultrasonic sensor by DFRobot (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 3 centimeters and 450 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.

Since this sensor reads multiple times per second, Sensor Filters are highly recommended.

To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.

A02YYUW Waterproof Ultrasonic Distance Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: "a02yyuw"
    name: "Distance"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus you wish to use for this sensor. Use this if you want to use multiple UART buses at once.

  • All other options from Sensor.

NOTE

PWM and RS485 versions of the A02YYUW are not supported by this component.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”