This sensor allows you to use A02YYUW waterproof ultrasonic sensor by DFRobot (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 3 centimeters and 450 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.

Since this sensor reads multiple times per second, Sensor Filters are highly recommended.

To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.

A02YYUW Waterproof Ultrasonic Distance Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : " a02yyuw " name : " Distance "

uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus you wish to use for this sensor. Use this if you want to use multiple UART buses at once.

All other options from Sensor.