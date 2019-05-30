A02YYUW Waterproof Ultrasonic Sensor
This sensor allows you to use A02YYUW waterproof ultrasonic sensor by DFRobot (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 3 centimeters and 450 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.
Since this sensor reads multiple times per second, Sensor Filters are highly recommended.
To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus you wish to use for this sensor. Use this if you want to use multiple UART buses at once.
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All other options from Sensor.
NOTE
PWM and RS485 versions of the A02YYUW are not supported by this component.