The ina226 sensor platform allows you to use your INA226 DC Current and Power Sensor (datasheet, eBay) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

INA226 DC Current and Power Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ina226 address : 0x40 shunt_resistance : 0.1 ohm max_current : 3.2A # adc time used for both, Bus Voltage and Shunt Voltage adc_time : 140us adc_averaging : 128 update_interval : 60s current : name : " INA226 Current " power : name : " INA226 Power " bus_voltage : name : " INA226 Bus Voltage " shunt_voltage : name : " INA226 Shunt Voltage "

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ina226 address : 0x40 adc_time : voltage : 140us current : 332us

address (Optional, integer): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40 .

shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on the board for current calculation. Defaults to 0.1 ohm .

max_current (Optional, float): The maximum current you are expecting. ESPHome will use this to configure the sensor optimally. Defaults to 3.2A .

adc_time (Optional, Time or both of the following nested options): The time in microseconds to perform a single ADC conversion. Defaults to 1100us . Valid values are 140us , 204us , 332us , 588us , 1100us , 2116us , 4156us , 8244us . voltage ( Required , Time): ADC conversion time for Bus Voltage current ( Required , Time): ADC conversion time for Shunt Voltage (Current measurement)

adc_averaging (Optional, integer): Selects ADC sample averaging count. Defaults to 4 . Valid values are 1 , 4 , 16 , 64 , 128 , 256 , 512 , 1024 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

The component offers four sensors. You can configure all or any subset of them. Each configured sensor is reported separately on each update_interval. The name option is required for each sensor configured. All other options from Sensor.