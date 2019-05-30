INA226 DC current and power sensor
The
ina226 sensor platform allows you to use your INA226 DC Current and Power Sensor
(datasheet, eBay) sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, integer): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x40.
-
shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on the board for current calculation. Defaults to
0.1 ohm.
-
max_current (Optional, float): The maximum current you are expecting. ESPHome will use this to configure the sensor optimally. Defaults to
3.2A.
-
adc_time (Optional, Time or both of the following nested options): The time in microseconds to perform a single ADC conversion. Defaults to
1100us. Valid values are
140us,
204us,
332us,
588us,
1100us,
2116us,
4156us,
8244us.
-
adc_averaging (Optional, integer): Selects ADC sample averaging count. Defaults to
4. Valid values are
1,
4,
16,
64,
128,
256,
512,
1024.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
SensorsSection titled “Sensors”
The component offers four sensors. You can configure all or any subset of them. Each configured sensor
is reported separately on each update_interval. The
name option is required for each sensor configured.
All other options from Sensor.
- current (Optional): Calculated current output, Amperes.
- power (Optional): Calculated power output, Watts.
- bus_voltage (Optional): Bus voltage output (voltage of the high side contact), Volts.
- shunt_voltage (Optional): Shunt voltage (voltage across the shunt resistor) value of the sensor, Volts.