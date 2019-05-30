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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

INA226 DC current and power sensor

The ina226 sensor platform allows you to use your INA226 DC Current and Power Sensor (datasheet, eBay) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

INA226 DC Current and Power Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ina226
    address: 0x40
    shunt_resistance: 0.1 ohm
    max_current: 3.2A
    # adc time used for both, Bus Voltage and Shunt Voltage
    adc_time: 140us
    adc_averaging: 128
    update_interval: 60s
    current:
      name: "INA226 Current"
    power:
      name: "INA226 Power"
    bus_voltage:
      name: "INA226 Bus Voltage"
    shunt_voltage:
      name: "INA226 Shunt Voltage"
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ina226
    address: 0x40
    adc_time:
      voltage: 140us
      current: 332us

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, integer): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40.

  • shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on the board for current calculation. Defaults to 0.1 ohm.

  • max_current (Optional, float): The maximum current you are expecting. ESPHome will use this to configure the sensor optimally. Defaults to 3.2A.

  • adc_time (Optional, Time or both of the following nested options): The time in microseconds to perform a single ADC conversion. Defaults to 1100us. Valid values are 140us, 204us, 332us, 588us, 1100us, 2116us, 4156us, 8244us.

    • voltage (Required, Time): ADC conversion time for Bus Voltage
    • current (Required, Time): ADC conversion time for Shunt Voltage (Current measurement)

  • adc_averaging (Optional, integer): Selects ADC sample averaging count. Defaults to 4. Valid values are 1, 4, 16, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Sensors

Section titled “Sensors”

The component offers four sensors. You can configure all or any subset of them. Each configured sensor is reported separately on each update_interval. The name option is required for each sensor configured. All other options from Sensor.

  • current (Optional): Calculated current output, Amperes.
  • power (Optional): Calculated power output, Watts.
  • bus_voltage (Optional): Bus voltage output (voltage of the high side contact), Volts.
  • shunt_voltage (Optional): Shunt voltage (voltage across the shunt resistor) value of the sensor, Volts.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”