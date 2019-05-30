Home Assistant can expand its Bluetooth reach by communicating through the Bluetooth proxy component in ESPHome. The individual device integrations in Home Assistant (such as BTHome) will receive the data from the Bluetooth Integration in Home Assistant which automatically aggregates all ESPHome Bluetooth proxies with any USB Bluetooth Adapters you might have. This exceptional feature offers fault tolerant connection between the Bluetooth devices and Home Assistant.

Note that while this component is named bluetooth_proxy , only BLE devices (and their Home Assistant integrations) are supported.

If you’d like to buy a ready-made Bluetooth proxy or flash your own device, see ESPHome projects with Bluetooth proxy support.

bluetooth_proxy : # Active connections are now enabled by default # To disable active connections (previous default behavior), use: # active: false

active (Optional, boolean): Enables proxying active GATT connections to BLE devices. This is separate from active scanning (configured in ESP32 BLE Tracker). Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enables proxying active GATT connections to BLE devices. This is separate from active scanning (configured in ESP32 BLE Tracker). Defaults to . cache_services (Optional, boolean): Enables caching GATT services in NVS flash storage which significantly speeds up active connections. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enables caching GATT services in NVS flash storage which significantly speeds up active connections. Defaults to . connection_slots (Optional, int): The maximum number of BLE connection slots to use. Each configured slot consumes ~1KB of RAM, with a maximum of 9 . It is recommended not to exceed 5 connection slots to avoid stability and memory issues. Defaults to 3 . Ethernet-based proxies can generally handle 4 connection slots reliably. The value must not exceed the total configured max_connections for ESP32 BLE.

The Bluetooth proxy depends on ESP32 BLE Tracker so make sure to add that to your configuration.

How Active Connections Work Section titled “How Active Connections Work”

The Bluetooth proxy provides Home Assistant with a limited number of simultaneous active GATT connections (configured via connection_slots ). The default is 3 slots. Ethernet-based proxies can generally handle 4 slots reliably since they don’t share the radio with WiFi traffic. Set connection_slots: 4 if you need more connections (each slot uses additional RAM).

Devices that stay connected continuously (like some locks or thermostats) use one slot the entire time. Devices that connect briefly to exchange data and then disconnect (like many sensors) free up the slot for other devices, so you can use more devices than you have slots.

Passively broadcasted sensor data (advertised by devices without requiring active connections, such as many BTHome sensors) is received separately and is not limited by the number of connection slots.

Improving reception performance Section titled “Improving reception performance”

Use a board with an Ethernet connection to the network to offload ESP32’s radio module from WiFi traffic, which improves Bluetooth performance. For best results, use a board with an external antenna (e.g., Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO-EA over Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO).

NOTE The default scan parameters are recommended for most users. Changing interval or window from their defaults typically provides no meaningful benefit while increasing CPU usage and network traffic. Aggressive scan settings can cause overheating on PoE-based proxies and WiFi instability on WiFi-based proxies.

Passive vs Active Scanning Section titled “Passive vs Active Scanning”

Passive scanning works for most BLE devices and is sufficient for ongoing operation. Active scanning requests additional scan response data from devices and is typically only needed when initially adding new devices to Home Assistant. Active scanning also increases battery drain on battery-powered BLE devices.

The ESP32 BLE Tracker component defaults to active scanning ( active: true ). If you experience overheating, you can try switching to passive scanning if your devices don’t require active scans:

esp32_ble_tracker : scan_parameters : active : false

Avoid placing the ESP node in racks, close to routers/switches or other network equipment as EMI interference will degrade Bluetooth signal reception. For best results put as far away as possible, at least 3 meters distance from any other such equipment. Place your ESPHome devices close to the Bluetooth devices that you want to interact with for the best experience.

Complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxy Section titled “Complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxy”

Below is a complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxy. If you experience issues with your proxy, try reducing your configuration to be as similar to this as possible.

substitutions : name : my-bluetooth-proxy esphome : name : ${name} name_add_mac_suffix : true esp32 : variant : esp32 framework : type : esp-idf wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password # Enable logging logger : # Enable Home Assistant API api : ota : platform : esphome esp32_ble_tracker : bluetooth_proxy : active : true

Complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxy Section titled “Complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxy”

Below is a complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxy. This configuration is not for a Wi-Fi based proxy. If you experience issues with your proxy, try reducing your configuration to be as similar to this as possible.

This configuration is for an Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO board with an Ethernet connection to the network. If you use a different board, you must change the board substitution to match your board.

substitutions : name : my-bluetooth-proxy board : esp32-poe-iso esphome : name : ${name} name_add_mac_suffix : true esp32 : board : ${board} variant : esp32 framework : type : esp-idf ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : mode : CLK_OUT pin : GPIO17 phy_addr : 0 power_pin : GPIO12 # Enable logging logger : # Enable Home Assistant API api : ota : platform : esphome esp32_ble_tracker : # The default scan parameters are recommended. # Aggressive scan settings (e.g., interval/window of 1100ms) typically # provide no benefit while increasing CPU usage and may cause # overheating on some PoE-based proxies. bluetooth_proxy : active : true connection_slots : 4

If you experience memory issues, consider the following:

Framework: The esp-idf framework is recommended over arduino as it uses less memory.

The framework is recommended over as it uses less memory. NVS Partition Size: If you last updated your ESP32 via serial before 2022.12.0 on esp-idf or before 2026.4.0 on arduino it is recommended to update your partition table to increase the NVS partition size. You can do this by updating the device with a serial cable once or through an OTA partition table update.

If you last updated your ESP32 via serial before 2022.12.0 on or before 2026.4.0 on it is recommended to update your partition table to increase the NVS partition size. You can do this by updating the device with a serial cable once or through an OTA partition table update. Web Server: The Web Server component uses additional RAM. Disabling it can help if you experience memory-related issues.

Not all BLE devices are supported and ESPHome does not decode or keep a list. To find out if your device is supported, please search for it in the Home Assistant Integrations list.