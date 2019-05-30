Bluetooth Proxy
Home Assistant can expand its Bluetooth reach by communicating through the Bluetooth proxy component in ESPHome. The individual device integrations in Home Assistant (such as BTHome) will receive the data from the Bluetooth Integration in Home Assistant which automatically aggregates all ESPHome Bluetooth proxies with any USB Bluetooth Adapters you might have. This exceptional feature offers fault tolerant connection between the Bluetooth devices and Home Assistant.
Note that while this component is named
bluetooth_proxy, only BLE devices (and their Home Assistant integrations)
are supported.
If you’d like to buy a ready-made Bluetooth proxy or flash your own device, see ESPHome projects with Bluetooth proxy support.
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
- active (Optional, boolean): Enables proxying active GATT connections to BLE devices.
This is separate from active scanning (configured in ESP32 BLE Tracker).
Defaults to
true.
- cache_services (Optional, boolean): Enables caching GATT services in NVS flash storage which
significantly speeds up active connections. Defaults to
true.
- connection_slots (Optional, int): The maximum number of BLE connection slots to use.
Each configured slot consumes ~1KB of RAM, with a maximum of
9. It is recommended not to exceed
5connection slots to avoid stability and memory issues. Defaults to
3. Ethernet-based proxies can generally handle
4connection slots reliably. The value must not exceed the total configured
max_connectionsfor ESP32 BLE.
The Bluetooth proxy depends on ESP32 BLE Tracker so make sure to add that to your configuration.
How Active Connections WorkSection titled “How Active Connections Work”
The Bluetooth proxy provides Home Assistant with a limited number of simultaneous active GATT connections
(configured via
connection_slots). The default is 3 slots. Ethernet-based proxies can generally handle
4 slots reliably since they don’t share the radio with WiFi traffic. Set
connection_slots: 4 if you need
more connections (each slot uses additional RAM).
Devices that stay connected continuously (like some locks or thermostats) use one slot the entire time. Devices that connect briefly to exchange data and then disconnect (like many sensors) free up the slot for other devices, so you can use more devices than you have slots.
Passively broadcasted sensor data (advertised by devices without requiring active connections, such as many BTHome sensors) is received separately and is not limited by the number of connection slots.
Improving reception performanceSection titled “Improving reception performance”
Use a board with an Ethernet connection to the network to offload ESP32’s radio module from WiFi traffic, which improves Bluetooth performance. For best results, use a board with an external antenna (e.g., Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO-EA over Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO).
NOTE
The default scan parameters are recommended for most users. Changing
interval or
window from their defaults typically provides no meaningful benefit while increasing
CPU usage and network traffic. Aggressive scan settings can cause overheating on
PoE-based proxies and WiFi instability on WiFi-based proxies.
Passive vs Active ScanningSection titled “Passive vs Active Scanning”
Passive scanning works for most BLE devices and is sufficient for ongoing operation. Active scanning requests additional scan response data from devices and is typically only needed when initially adding new devices to Home Assistant. Active scanning also increases battery drain on battery-powered BLE devices.
The ESP32 BLE Tracker component defaults to active scanning
(
active: true). If you experience overheating, you can try switching to passive scanning
if your devices don’t require active scans:
Avoid placing the ESP node in racks, close to routers/switches or other network equipment as EMI interference will degrade Bluetooth signal reception. For best results put as far away as possible, at least 3 meters distance from any other such equipment. Place your ESPHome devices close to the Bluetooth devices that you want to interact with for the best experience.
Complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxySection titled “Complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxy”
Below is a complete sample recommended configuration for a WiFi-connected Bluetooth proxy. If you experience issues with your proxy, try reducing your configuration to be as similar to this as possible.
Complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxySection titled “Complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxy”
Below is a complete sample recommended configuration for an ethernet-connected Bluetooth proxy. This configuration is not for a Wi-Fi based proxy. If you experience issues with your proxy, try reducing your configuration to be as similar to this as possible.
This configuration is for an Olimex ESP32-PoE-ISO board with an Ethernet connection to the network.
If you use a different board, you must change the
board substitution to match your board.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Memory IssuesSection titled “Memory Issues”
If you experience memory issues, consider the following:
- Framework: The
esp-idfframework is recommended over
arduinoas it uses less memory.
- NVS Partition Size: If you last updated your ESP32 via serial before 2022.12.0 on
esp-idfor before 2026.4.0 on
arduinoit is recommended to update your partition table to increase the NVS partition size. You can do this by updating the device with a serial cable once or through an OTA partition table update.
- Web Server: The Web Server component uses additional RAM. Disabling it can help if you experience memory-related issues.
Device CompatibilitySection titled “Device Compatibility”
Not all BLE devices are supported and ESPHome does not decode or keep a list. To find out if your device is supported, please search for it in the Home Assistant Integrations list.