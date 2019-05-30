Fan Component
With the
fan domain you can create components that appear as fans in
the Home Assistant frontend. A fan can be switched on or off, optionally
has a speed between 1 and the maximum supported speed of the fan, and can have an
oscillation and direction output.
Base Fan ConfigurationSection titled “Base Fan Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the fan. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the fan to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the fan in the frontend.
-
restore_mode (Optional): Control how the fan attempts to restore state on boot.
NO_RESTORE- Don’t restore any state.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state and default to OFF if not possible to restore.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state and default to ON.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_OFF- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to OFF.
RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_ON- Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to ON.
ALWAYS_OFF(Default) - Always initialize the fan as OFF on bootup.
ALWAYS_ON- Always initialize the fan as ON on bootup.
-
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT options:
-
direction_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan direction state changes to (options: forward, reverse).
-
direction_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive fan direction commands on (options: forward, reverse, toggle).
-
oscillation_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan oscillation state changes to.
-
oscillation_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive oscillation commands on.
-
speed_level_state_topic (Optional, int): The topic to publish numeric fan speed state changes to (range: 0 to speed count).
-
speed_level_command_topic (Optional, int): The topic to receive numeric speed commands on (range: 0 to speed count).
-
speed_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan speed state changes to (options: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH).
-
speed_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive speed commands on (options: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH).
-
All other options from MQTT Component.
Automation triggers:
-
on_state (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan state is changed. See
fan.on_stateTrigger.
-
on_turn_on (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan is turned on. See
fan.on_turn_on/
fan.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
on_turn_off (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan is turned off. See
fan.on_turn_on/
fan.on_turn_offTrigger.
-
on_direction_set (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan direction is changed. See
fan.on_direction_setTrigger.
-
on_oscillating_set (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan oscillating state is changed. See
fan.on_oscillating_setTrigger.
-
on_speed_set (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan speed is changed. See
fan.on_speed_setTrigger.
-
on_preset_set (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the fan preset mode is changed. See
fan.on_preset_setTrigger.
Section titled “fan.toggle Action”
fan.toggle Action
Toggles the ON/OFF state of the fan with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “fan.turn_off Action”
fan.turn_off Action
Turns the fan with the given ID off when executed.
Section titled “fan.turn_on Action”
fan.turn_on Action
Turns the fan with the given ID on when executed.
Configuration options:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the fan.
-
oscillating (Optional, boolean, templatable): Set the oscillation state of the fan. Defaults to not affecting oscillation.
-
speed (Optional, int, templatable): Set the speed level of the fan. Can be a number between 1 and the maximum speed level of the fan.
-
direction (Optional, string, templatable): Set the direction of the fan. Can be either
forwardor
reverse. Defaults to not changing the direction.
Section titled “fan.cycle_speed Action”
fan.cycle_speed Action
Increments through speed levels of the fan with the given ID when executed. If the fan’s speed level is set to maximum when executed, fan will cycle off unless
off_speed_cycle is set to
false.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the fan.
- off_speed_cycle (Optional, boolean, templatable): Determines if the fan will cycle off after cycling though its highest speed. Can be
trueor
false. If
falsefan will cycle to its lowest speed instead of turning off. Defaults to
true.
Section titled “fan.is_on / fan.is_off Condition”
fan.is_on /
fan.is_off Condition
This condition passes if the given fan is on or off.
Section titled “fan.on_state Trigger”
fan.on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan state is changed. It will fire when the state is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function.
A pointer to the
Fan is available as a variable called
x.
Section titled “fan.on_turn_on / fan.on_turn_off Trigger”
fan.on_turn_on /
fan.on_turn_off Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan is turned on or off. It does not fire if a command to turn the fan on or off already matches the current state.
Section titled “fan.on_direction_set Trigger”
fan.on_direction_set Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan direction is changed. It will fire when the direction is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function.
The new direction is available as a variable called
x (type
FanDirection).
Section titled “fan.on_oscillating_set Trigger”
fan.on_oscillating_set Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan oscillating state is changed. It will fire when the state is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function.
The new oscillating state is available as a variable called
x.
Section titled “fan.on_speed_set Trigger”
fan.on_speed_set Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan speed is changed. It will fire when the speed is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function.
The new speed is available as a variable called
x.
Section titled “fan.on_preset_set Trigger”
fan.on_preset_set Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the fan preset mode is changed. It will fire when the preset mode is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function.
The new mode is available as a variable called
x.
Lambda callsSection titled “Lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all fans to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
state: Retrieve the current state (on/off) of the fan.
speed: Retrieve the current speed of the fan.
oscillating: Retrieve the current oscillating state of the fan.
direction: Retrieve the current direction of the fan.
get_preset_mode(): Retrieve the current preset mode of the fan. Returns
StringRef.
turn_off()/
turn_on()/
toggle(): Manually turn the fan ON/OFF from code. Similar to the
fan.turn_on,
fan.turn_off, and
fan.toggleactions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.
set_preset_mode()/
has_preset_mode(): Set or check the preset mode of the fan.