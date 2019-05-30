Fan Component

With the fan domain you can create components that appear as fans in the Home Assistant frontend. A fan can be switched on or off, optionally has a speed between 1 and the maximum supported speed of the fan, and can have an oscillation and direction output.

Base Fan Configuration Section titled “Base Fan Configuration”

fan : - platform : ... name : ...

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the fan. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the fan to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the fan in the frontend.

restore_mode (Optional): Control how the fan attempts to restore state on boot. NO_RESTORE - Don’t restore any state. RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF - Attempt to restore state and default to OFF if not possible to restore. RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON - Attempt to restore state and default to ON. RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_OFF - Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to OFF. RESTORE_INVERTED_DEFAULT_ON - Attempt to restore state inverted from the previous state and default to ON. ALWAYS_OFF (Default) - Always initialize the fan as OFF on bootup. ALWAYS_ON - Always initialize the fan as ON on bootup.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

direction_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan direction state changes to (options: forward, reverse).

direction_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive fan direction commands on (options: forward, reverse, toggle).

oscillation_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan oscillation state changes to.

oscillation_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive oscillation commands on.

speed_level_state_topic (Optional, int): The topic to publish numeric fan speed state changes to (range: 0 to speed count).

speed_level_command_topic (Optional, int): The topic to receive numeric speed commands on (range: 0 to speed count).

speed_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan speed state changes to (options: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH).

speed_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive speed commands on (options: LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH).

All other options from MQTT Component.

Automation triggers:

Toggles the ON/OFF state of the fan with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - fan.toggle : fan_1

Turns the fan with the given ID off when executed.

on_... : then : - fan.turn_off : fan_1

Turns the fan with the given ID on when executed.

on_... : then : - fan.turn_on : id : fan_1 # Shorthand: - fan.turn_on : fan_1

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the fan.

oscillating (Optional, boolean, templatable): Set the oscillation state of the fan. Defaults to not affecting oscillation.

speed (Optional, int, templatable): Set the speed level of the fan. Can be a number between 1 and the maximum speed level of the fan.

direction (Optional, string, templatable): Set the direction of the fan. Can be either forward or reverse . Defaults to not changing the direction.

Increments through speed levels of the fan with the given ID when executed. If the fan’s speed level is set to maximum when executed, fan will cycle off unless off_speed_cycle is set to false .

on_... : then : - fan.cycle_speed : id : fan_1 off_speed_cycle : true # Shorthand: - fan.cycle_speed : fan_1

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the fan.

( , ID): The ID of the fan. off_speed_cycle (Optional, boolean, templatable): Determines if the fan will cycle off after cycling though its highest speed. Can be true or false . If false fan will cycle to its lowest speed instead of turning off. Defaults to true .

This condition passes if the given fan is on or off.

# in a trigger: on_... : if : condition : fan.is_on : my_fan # same goes for is_off then : - script.execute : my_script

This trigger is activated each time the fan state is changed. It will fire when the state is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function. A pointer to the Fan is available as a variable called x .

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_state : - logger.log : format : " Fan State changed! Fan Speed is %d! " args : [ x->speed ]

This trigger is activated each time the fan is turned on or off. It does not fire if a command to turn the fan on or off already matches the current state.

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_turn_on : - logger.log : " Fan Turned On! " on_turn_off : - logger.log : " Fan Turned Off! "

This trigger is activated each time the fan direction is changed. It will fire when the direction is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function. The new direction is available as a variable called x (type FanDirection ).

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_direction_set : - logger.log : format : " Fan Direction was changed to %s! " args : [ ' x == FanDirection::FORWARD ? "FORWARD" : "REVERSE" ' ]

This trigger is activated each time the fan oscillating state is changed. It will fire when the state is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function. The new oscillating state is available as a variable called x .

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_oscillating_set : - logger.log : format : " Fan Oscillating State was changed to %s! " args : [ ONOFF(x) ]

This trigger is activated each time the fan speed is changed. It will fire when the speed is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function. The new speed is available as a variable called x .

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_speed_set : - logger.log : format : " Fan Speed was changed to %d! " args : [ x ]

This trigger is activated each time the fan preset mode is changed. It will fire when the preset mode is either set via API e.g. in Home Assistant or locally by an automation or a lambda function. The new mode is available as a variable called x .

fan : - platform : speed # or any other platform # ... on_preset_set : - logger.log : format : " Fan preset mode was changed to %s! " args : [ x.c_str() ]

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all fans to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

state : Retrieve the current state (on/off) of the fan.

// Within lambda, get the fan state and conditionally do something if (id(my_fan).state) { // Fan is ON, do something here } else { // Fan is OFF, do something else here }

speed : Retrieve the current speed of the fan.

// Within lambda, get the fan speed and conditionally do something if (id(my_fan).speed == 2) { // Fan speed is 2, do something here } else { // Fan speed is not 2, do something else here }

oscillating : Retrieve the current oscillating state of the fan.

// Within lambda, get the fan oscillating state and conditionally do something if (id(my_fan).oscillating) { // Fan is oscillating, do something here } else { // Fan is not oscillating, do something else here }

direction : Retrieve the current direction of the fan.

// Within lambda, get the fan direction and conditionally do something if (id(my_fan).direction == FanDirection::FORWARD) { // Fan direction is forward, do something here } else { // Fan direction is reverse, do something else here }

get_preset_mode() : Retrieve the current preset mode of the fan. Returns StringRef .

// Within lambda, get the fan preset mode and conditionally do something. // get_preset_mode() returns an empty StringRef when no preset mode is set, // so check has_preset_mode() before using where a non-empty value is expected. if (id(my_fan).has_preset_mode() && id(my_fan).get_preset_mode() == "auto") { // Fan preset mode is "auto", do something here. } else { // Fan preset mode is not set, or is not "auto". Do something else here. }

turn_off() / turn_on() / toggle() : Manually turn the fan ON/OFF from code. Similar to the fan.turn_on , fan.turn_off , and fan.toggle actions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.

// Turn the fan off auto call = id(my_fan).turn_off(); call.perform(); // Turn the fan on and set the speed, oscillating, and direction auto call = id(my_fan).turn_on(); call.set_speed(2); call.set_oscillating(true); call.set_direction(FanDirection::REVERSE); call.perform(); // Toggle the fan on/off auto call = id(my_fan).toggle(); call.perform();

set_preset_mode() / has_preset_mode() : Set or check the preset mode of the fan.