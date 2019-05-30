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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

FT63X6 Touchscreen Controller

The ft63x6 component allows using the touchscreen controller found in Seeed Studio’s WT32-SC01 with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  - platform: ft63x6
    interrupt_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”